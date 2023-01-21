GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 31, Pinckney 27

Allegan 48, Fennville 35

Allen Park 63, Brownstown Woodhaven 60

Allendale 36, Coopersville 27

Ann Arbor Pioneer 36, Ann Arbor Huron 24

Armada 51, Yale 36

Athens 38, Climax-Scotts 13

Bangor 46, Comstock 26

Baraga 54, Ontonagon 48

Battle Creek St. Philip 52, North Adams-Jerome 21

Bay City All Saints 42, Owendale-Gagetown 24

Bay City John Glenn 57, Bridgeport 38

Bear Lake 33, Mason County Eastern 26

Bedford 50, Monroe 20

Belding 52, Kelloggsville 17

Belleville 66, Livonia Churchill 28

Benton Harbor 43, Berrien Springs 40

Benzie Central 48, Leland 45

Big Rapids 54, Stanton Central Montcalm 26

Birmingham Seaholm 28, Rochester Adams 26

Blissfield 59, Onsted 21

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 33, Livonia Clarenceville 26

Bloomingdale 40, Hartford 34

Brighton 38, Plymouth 30

Bronson 62, Springport 42

Brooklyn Columbia Central 50, Hudson 35

Buckley 46, Suttons Bay 17

Burton Atherton 48, Burton Bentley 35

Byron Center 65, Grand Rapids Northview 24

Carney-Nadeau 62, Rock Mid Peninsula 15

Cassopolis 54, White Pigeon 42

Charlevoix 40, Boyne City 35

Chelsea 60, Ypsilanti 23

Coldwater 35, Jackson Lumen Christi 17

Concord 53, Union City 34

Corunna 44, Ortonville Brandon 39

Croswell-Lexington 33, Richmond 22

Crystal Falls Forest Park 51, North Central 40

Davison 45, Lapeer 42

DeWitt 63, East Lansing 32

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 67, Redford Thurston 36

Detroit Cass Tech 57, Detroit King 55

Detroit Community def. Detroit Old Redford, forfeit

Detroit University Prep 49, Hamtramck 44

Dexter 54, Ann Arbor Skyline 20

Durand 60, Byron 24

East Grand Rapids 53, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 42

East Jackson 46, Napoleon 34

East Kentwood 65, Caledonia 43

Eaton Rapids 34, Charlotte 30

Edison PSA 60, Bloomfield Hills Marian 9

Erie-Mason 42, Whiteford 41

Escanaba 65, Bark River-Harris 36

Farwell 53, Pinconning 15

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 45, Grand Blanc 43

Flint Powers 58, Saginaw 56

Flushing 52, Swartz Creek 24

Forest Hills Eastern 61, Cedar Springs 20

Frankenmuth 64, Alma 35

Frankfort 59, Pickford 26

Garber 51, Birch Run 30

Garden City 51, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 2

Gobles 33, Galesburg-Augusta 30

Grand Haven 48, Grandville 45, OT

Grand Ledge 50, Lansing Waverly 39

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 47, Greenville 36

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 49, Comstock Park 37

Grand Rapids South Christian 54, Wayland Union 48

Grand Rapids Union 62, Holland 23

Grand Rapids West Catholic 65, Fruitport 25

Grant 64, Howard City Tri-County 25

Grass Lake 51, Lenawee Christian 42

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 36, Southfield Christian 33

Hamilton 51, Spring Lake 48

Hancock 63, Iron Mountain 48

Haslett 60, Lansing Eastern 14

Hillsdale Academy 58, Tekonsha 10

Holly 49, Flint Kearsley 28

Holt 60, Okemos 27

Hopkins 68, Wyoming Godwin Heights 49

Howell 42, Northville 29

Hudsonville 54, Jenison 43

Ionia 51, Lansing Sexton 9

Ithaca 67, Saginaw Nouvel 29

Jackson Christian 36, Litchfield 29

Jackson Northwest 64, Battle Creek Pennfield 24

Kalamazoo Christian 33, Schoolcraft 16

Kalamazoo Hackett 49, Constantine 22

Kent City 64, Reed City 31

Kingsley 66, Onekama 27

L'Anse 44, Wakefield-Marenisco 37

Lake City 33, McBain 27

Lake Fenton 50, Goodrich 44

Lake Linden-Hubbell 68, Watersmeet 49

Lansing Catholic 64, Portland 41

Lansing Christian 63, Webberville 30

Lawrence 40, Decatur 28

Lawton 44, Parchment 17

Leslie 54, Perry 33

Livingston Christian 39, Saline Washtenaw Christian 38

Macomb Lutheran North 53, Royal Oak Shrine 48

Manchester 52, Addison 33

Manistee Catholic Central 39, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 25

Marshall 43, Hastings 23

Marshall Academy 29, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 23

Martin 33, Delton Kellogg 18

Mendon 41, Marcellus 36

Michigan Center 40, Hanover-Horton 39

Midland Bullock Creek 68, Carrollton 31

Midland Dow 52, Midland 40

Milford 32, Walled Lake Central 15

Morrice 54, Flint Beecher 38

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 51, Ashley 6

Muskegon 70, Wyoming 61

Muskegon Mona Shores 49, Zeeland East 26

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 51, Zeeland West 44

Negaunee 41, Westwood 28

Newaygo 45, Lakeview 44, OT

Niles Brandywine 69, Centreville 38

North Branch 46, Imlay City 31

Norway 45, North Dickinson 16

Olivet 64, Vermontville Maple Valley 12

Otisville Lakeville 38, Chesaning 33

Ovid-Elsie 50, Montrose 21

Owosso 54, Clio 38

Parma Western 40, Battle Creek Harper Creek 33

Paw Paw 48, Otsego 38

Pentwater 34, Walkerville 18

Petoskey 53, Traverse City Central 42

Pittsford 37, Camden-Frontier 18

Plainwell 69, Niles 24

Plymouth Christian 51, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 36

Reading 38, Jonesville 31

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 39, Dollar Bay 38

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 51, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 22

Saginaw Arts and Science 45, Caseville 11

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 50, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 48

Salem 69, Novi 42

Sand Creek 44, Adrian Madison 27

South Lyon 54, Waterford Mott 15

South Lyon East 50, Walled Lake Western 40

St. Johns 44, Fowlerville 22

Standish-Sterling Central 52, Millington 28

Stephenson 44, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 41

Stockbridge 46, Lake Odessa Lakewood 28

Summerfield 42, Britton-Deerfield 30

Three Oaks River Valley 48, New Buffalo 14

Three Rivers 56, Sturgis 31

Traverse City West 42, Cadillac 38

Vicksburg 47, Eddies 16

Waldron 50, Burr Oak 38

Walled Lake Northern 43, Waterford Kettering 26

Warren Michigan Collegiate 38, Detroit Voyageur 30

Wayne Memorial 58, Dearborn 22

White Cloud 24, Remus Chippewa Hills 15

Whitmore Lake 49, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 25

Williamston 38, Mason 23

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 50, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 21

Zion Christian 46, Wyoming Lee 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. Muskegon Heights, ccd.

Kalkaska vs. Traverse City St. Francis, ppd.

Taylor Prep vs. Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner, ccd.

