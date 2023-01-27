BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 71, Heritage 41

Anderson 78, McCutcheon 34

Austin 71, Salem 44

Avon 59, Westfield 56

Barr-Reeve 54, Shoals 30

Bedford N. Lawrence 55, Jeffersonville 50

Beech Grove 55, Indpls Lutheran 49

Bethany Christian 51, Oregon-Davis 36

Blackford 65, Eastbrook 44

Bloomfield 68, N. Central (Farmersburg) 38

Bloomington South 64, Terre Haute South 59

Blue River 50, Monroe Central 33

Brownsburg 44, Zionsville 40

Brownstown 81, Charlestown 42

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 71, Ft. Wayne Snider 56

Central Noble 79, Churubusco 32

Chesterton 49, Lake Central 47

Concord 48, Wawasee 39

Connersville 75, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 70

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 60, Calumet Christian 52

Covenant Christian 56, Indpls Roncalli 41

Crawfordsville 58, Frankfort 40

Crown Point 68, LaPorte 51

Culver 65, LaVille 54

Daleville 72, Union (Modoc) 13

Danville 72, Tri-West 57

Decatur Central 69, Plainfield 61

Delphi 64, Tri-Central 57

E. Central 47, Columbus East 45

Eastern (Pekin) 65, Springs Valley 45

Eastern Hancock 52, Lapel 48

Edgewood 51, W. Vigo 50

Edinburgh 71, Morristown 41

Elkhart 54, Jimtown 32

Ev. Day 88, Wood Memorial 55

Evansville Bosse 65, Vincennes (South Knox— 62

Evansville Christian 60, Gibson Southern 42

Evansville Harrison 80, Vincennes 65

Evansville Mater Dei 72, Heritage Hills 61

Evansville North 65, New Albany 60

Evansville Reitz 76, Evansville Central 62

Fishers 53, Franklin Central 40

Floyd Central 68, Seymour 56

Fountain Central 62, Faith Christian 36

Franklin 70, Martinsville 52

Frankton 50, Elwood 40

Ft. Wayne Concordia 63, Ft. Wayne North 61

Ft. Wayne South 55, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 53

Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Ft. Wayne Luers 37

Glenn 57, S. Bend Adams 47

Goshen 47, Mishawaka 44, OT

Greenfield 76, Pendleton Hts. 44

Greensburg 54, Lawrenceburg 47

Greenwood 33, Indpls Perry Meridian 30

Greenwood Christian 66, Eminence 42

Guerin Catholic 60, Lafayette Catholic 54

Hagerstown 51, Union City 47

Hammond Noll 59, Wheeler 37

Henryville 49, S. Central (Elizabeth) 46

Heritage Christian 84, Shenandoah 67

Hobart 63, Hammond Morton 48

Homestead 66, Ft. Wayne Northrop 48

Indiana Math and Science Academy 62, Indpls Riverside 59

Indpls Attucks 66, Christel House Manual 52

Indpls Ben Davis 46, Carmel 45

Indpls Brebeuf 57, Indpls Chatard 52

Indpls Metro 72, Indpls Tindley 59

Indpls N. Central 70, Warren Central 63

Indpls Scecina 50, Triton Central 42

Jac-Cen-Del 40, Oldenburg 34

Jasper 46, Dubois 34

Jay Co. 55, Bluffton 28

Kankakee Valley 63, Highland 54

Knox 56, Washington Twp. 39

Kokomo 49, Lafayette Jeff 43

Kouts 79, Boone Grove 63

Lafayette Harrison 55, Richmond 42

Lakeland 57, Garrett 38

Lakeland Christian 43, Argos 34

Lebanon 48, Southmont 34

Linton 79, Eastern (Greene) 42

Maconaquah 74, Cass 69

Marion 83, Logansport 53

Mishawaka Marian 69, S. Bend Washington 49

Mississinewa 63, Alexandria 57

Mooresville 58, Whiteland 53

Morgan Twp. 45, Hanover Central 32

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 70, Tell City 41

Muncie Burris 48, Seton Catholic 32

Munster 66, Lowell 36

N. Daviess 72, Clay City 43

N. Decatur 52, Batesville 41

N. Knox 78, Washington Catholic 31

N. Putnam 64, Owen Valley 52

N. Vermillion 57, Covington 45

New Palestine 60, Yorktown 53

Noblesville 49, Hamilton Southeastern 40

NorthWood 53, Warsaw 36

Northview 64, Cloverdale 43

Oak Hill 60, Madison-Grant 29

Orleans 61, Borden 26

Paoli 68, Corydon 44

Parke Heritage 61, Riverton Parke 38

Penn 76, S. Bend Riley 61

Perry Central 54, Mitchell 53

Peru 63, Whitko 48

Plymouth 51, Northridge 48

Portage 63, Michigan City 56

Prairie Hts. 57, Fremont 45

Princeton 67, Evansville Memorial 56

Providence 51, Christian Academy 32

Randolph Southern 57, Wes-Del 48

Red Hill, Ill. 57, Vincennes Rivet 47

Rensselaer 44, N. Newton 42

Rising Sun 64, Madison Shawe 47

Rock Creek Academy 87, Cannelton 45

Rossville 48, Eastern (Greentown) 47

S. Adams 45, Southern Wells 41

S. Bend Clay 70, Bremen 46

S. Bend St. Joseph's 62, New Prairie 46

S. Bend Trinity 67, Clinton Christian 17

S. Central (Union Mills) 55, Tri-Township 40

S. Dearborn 62, Rushville 27

S. Putnam 58, Providence Cristo Rey 48

S. Spencer 56, Pike Central 50

Shakamak 70, S. Vermillion 61

Shelbyville 64, Indian Creek 56, OT

Silver Creek 63, Madison 39

Southport 51, Columbus North 44

Southridge 50, Forest Park 48, OT

Southwestern (Hanover) 78, Milan 48

Southwood 93, N. Miami 30

Sullivan 67, Brown Co. 34

Switzerland Co. 55, S. Decatur 51

Taylor 64, Sheridan 53

Tipton 65, Hamilton Hts. 57

Tri 57, Winchester 56

Tri-County 54, S. Newton 40

Trinity Lutheran 64, Crothersville 58, OT

University 72, Anderson Prep Academy 18

Valparaiso 81, Merrillville 77

Victory Christian Academy 40, Illiana Christian 37

W. Noble 50, Fairfield 31

Waldron 53, Southwestern (Shelby) 36

Wapahani 57, Delta 49

Washington 77, Tecumseh 62

Western Boone 40, N. Montgomery 39

Winamac 74, W. Central 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carroll (Flora) vs. N. White, ppd.

Clinton Central vs. Clinton Prairie, ppd.

Northfield vs. Rochester, ppd.

Seeger vs. Benton Central, ppd.

Twin Lakes vs. Northwestern, ppd.

Westview vs. Eastside, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

