GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 78, Albertus Magnus, N.Y. 76
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 63, Springdale 25
Armstrong 44, Shaler 38
Bellwood-Antis 53, Moshannon Valley 19
Belmont Charter 26, Overbrook 14
Berks Catholic 43, West Lawn Wilson 34
Berlin-Brothersvalley 42, Windber 28
Bishop Guilfoyle 31, Richland 27
Bishop McCort 57, Somerset 46
Blacklick Valley 54, Turkeyfoot Valley 37
Blue Mountain 60, Panther Valley 42
Brandywine Heights 59, Tulpehocken 34
Butler 70, Chartiers Valley 65
Cambridge, Ohio 39, Burrell 31
Cedar Cliff 55, Mechanicsburg 30
Central Bucks West 50, Central Bucks South 35
Central Columbia 52, Danville 20
Central York 60, Dallastown Area 24
Chambersburg 62, Harrisburg 35
Chestnut Ridge 48, Central Cambria 34
Columbia 57, Pequea Valley 27
Conestoga Valley 62, Solanco 45
Coudersport 28, Ridgway 25
Council Rock South 40, Council Rock North 30
Cumberland Valley 52, Carlisle 45
Derry 54, Jeannette 29
Easton 51, Bethlehem Catholic 22
Eden Christian 40, South Side 37
Ephrata 57, Garden Spot 22
Forest Hills 56, Greater Johnstown 22
Fox Chapel 41, North Hills 38
Frankford 42, Edison 15
Franklin Towne Charter 42, Motivation 21
Germantown Academy 67, Hun, N.J. 21
Gloucester Christian, N.J. 63, Upper Bucks Christian School 16
Hardy Williams 50, Philadelphia Academy Charter 35
Hempfield Area 49, Ringgold 22
High School of the Future 42, Nueva Esperanza 18
Indiana 56, Penn Hills 40
Juniata 41, St. Joseph's Catholic 12
Kutztown 41, Antietam 21
Lebanon 53, Manheim Township 50
Linville Hill 48, Conestoga Christian 32
Lower Dauphin 27, Red Land 23
MAST Charter 51, St. Hubert's 45
Manasquan, N.J. 55, Archbishop Carroll 45
Marian Catholic 64, Shenandoah Valley 26
Merion Mercy 42, Agnes Irwin 33
Middletown 51, Camp Hill 26
Millville 43, Sullivan County 29
Neshaminy 47, Harry S. Truman 26
Neumann 54, Bucktail 26
New Hope-Solebury 57, Lower Moreland 28
Northern York 47, Waynesboro 9
Notre Dame 40, Episcopal Academy 24
Owen J Roberts 40, Boyertown 27
Palumbo 41, Abraham Lincoln 37
Parkway Center City 50, Philadelphia George Washington 38
Penn Cambria 60, Bedford 33
Penn Charter 56, Springside Chestnut Hill 22
Penn-Trafford 50, Connellsville 16
Pennridge 44, Central Bucks East 43
Perkiomen Valley 36, Methacton 28
Philadelphia Northeast 40, Sankofa Freedom 23
Phoenixville 45, Upper Perkiomen 19
Punxsutawney 68, Bradford 15
Quakertown 54, Wissahickon 44
Red Lion 45, York 28
Shade 72, North Star 51
Souderton 64, North Penn 52
South Williamsport 46, Muncy 15
Tacony Academy 37, Olney Charter 29
Taylor Allderdice 54, Clairton 47
Unionville 63, Twin Valley 41
Upper Moreland 61, Springfield Montco 17
West York 54, Susquehannock 38
William Tennent 38, Cheltenham 33
Williamsburg 70, Mount Union 18
Wyomissing 42, Schuylkill Valley 31
York Catholic 53, Bermudian Springs 20
York Suburban 37, Kennard-Dale 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
ELCO vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, ppd. to Dec 16th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
