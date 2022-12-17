GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 78, Albertus Magnus, N.Y. 76

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 63, Springdale 25

Armstrong 44, Shaler 38

Bellwood-Antis 53, Moshannon Valley 19

Belmont Charter 26, Overbrook 14

Berks Catholic 43, West Lawn Wilson 34

Berlin-Brothersvalley 42, Windber 28

Bishop Guilfoyle 31, Richland 27

Bishop McCort 57, Somerset 46

Blacklick Valley 54, Turkeyfoot Valley 37

Blue Mountain 60, Panther Valley 42

Brandywine Heights 59, Tulpehocken 34

Butler 70, Chartiers Valley 65

Cambridge, Ohio 39, Burrell 31

Cedar Cliff 55, Mechanicsburg 30

Central Bucks West 50, Central Bucks South 35

Central Columbia 52, Danville 20

Central York 60, Dallastown Area 24

Chambersburg 62, Harrisburg 35

Chestnut Ridge 48, Central Cambria 34

Columbia 57, Pequea Valley 27

Conestoga Valley 62, Solanco 45

Coudersport 28, Ridgway 25

Council Rock South 40, Council Rock North 30

Cumberland Valley 52, Carlisle 45

Derry 54, Jeannette 29

Easton 51, Bethlehem Catholic 22

Eden Christian 40, South Side 37

Ephrata 57, Garden Spot 22

Forest Hills 56, Greater Johnstown 22

Fox Chapel 41, North Hills 38

Frankford 42, Edison 15

Franklin Towne Charter 42, Motivation 21

Germantown Academy 67, Hun, N.J. 21

Gloucester Christian, N.J. 63, Upper Bucks Christian School 16

Hardy Williams 50, Philadelphia Academy Charter 35

Hempfield Area 49, Ringgold 22

High School of the Future 42, Nueva Esperanza 18

Indiana 56, Penn Hills 40

Juniata 41, St. Joseph's Catholic 12

Kutztown 41, Antietam 21

Lebanon 53, Manheim Township 50

Linville Hill 48, Conestoga Christian 32

Lower Dauphin 27, Red Land 23

MAST Charter 51, St. Hubert's 45

Manasquan, N.J. 55, Archbishop Carroll 45

Marian Catholic 64, Shenandoah Valley 26

Merion Mercy 42, Agnes Irwin 33

Middletown 51, Camp Hill 26

Millville 43, Sullivan County 29

Neshaminy 47, Harry S. Truman 26

Neumann 54, Bucktail 26

New Hope-Solebury 57, Lower Moreland 28

Northern York 47, Waynesboro 9

Notre Dame 40, Episcopal Academy 24

Owen J Roberts 40, Boyertown 27

Palumbo 41, Abraham Lincoln 37

Parkway Center City 50, Philadelphia George Washington 38

Penn Cambria 60, Bedford 33

Penn Charter 56, Springside Chestnut Hill 22

Penn-Trafford 50, Connellsville 16

Pennridge 44, Central Bucks East 43

Perkiomen Valley 36, Methacton 28

Philadelphia Northeast 40, Sankofa Freedom 23

Phoenixville 45, Upper Perkiomen 19

Punxsutawney 68, Bradford 15

Quakertown 54, Wissahickon 44

Red Lion 45, York 28

Shade 72, North Star 51

Souderton 64, North Penn 52

South Williamsport 46, Muncy 15

Tacony Academy 37, Olney Charter 29

Taylor Allderdice 54, Clairton 47

Unionville 63, Twin Valley 41

Upper Moreland 61, Springfield Montco 17

West York 54, Susquehannock 38

William Tennent 38, Cheltenham 33

Williamsburg 70, Mount Union 18

Wyomissing 42, Schuylkill Valley 31

York Catholic 53, Bermudian Springs 20

York Suburban 37, Kennard-Dale 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

ELCO vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, ppd. to Dec 16th.

