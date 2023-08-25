PREP FOOTBALL=

Ainsworth 68, North Central 12

Amherst 56, Wood River 21

Arapahoe 38, Arcadia-Loup City 12

Arlington 27, Raymond Central 21

Arthur County 48, Garden County 28

Ashland-Greenwood 28, Columbus Lakeview 3

Auburn 20, Boys Town 19

Battle Creek 51, Archbishop Bergan 7

Bellevue East 48, Lincoln Northeast 12

Bennington 14, Omaha Skutt Catholic 13

Bishop Neumann 55, Milford 0

Boone Central 48, Broken Bow 0

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 32, High Plains Community 0

Central Valley 46, Fullerton 20

Chadron 48, Gordon/Rushville 0

Cody-Kilgore 64, Wallace 14

Columbus Scotus 3, Aquinas 0

Creighton 34, CWC 20

Crofton 50, Summerland 36

Cross County 64, Sutton 12

Dorchester 59, St. Edward 26

Douglas County West 42, West Point-Beemer 0

Elkhorn Mount Michael 8, Crete 6

Elkhorn South 35, Lincoln Southeast 7

Elkhorn Valley 20, Pender 14

Elmwood-Murdock 58, Falls City Sacred Heart 30

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 58, Clarkson/Leigh 38

Fillmore Central 52, David City 7

Fort Calhoun 19, Nebraska City 18

Gering 20, Torrington, Wyo. 0

Gothenburg 29, Ogallala 6

Grand Island 28, North Platte 27

Gretna 40, Omaha Burke 14

Hampton 38, Lewiston 16

Hi-Line 54, Pleasanton 18

Hitchcock County 54, Bayard 12

Humphrey St. Francis 40, Elgin Public/Pope John 12

Johnson County Central 60, Mead 16

Johnson-Brock 40, Southern 8

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 26, Guardian Angels 13

Lincoln Lutheran 7, Lincoln Christian 0

Lincoln North Star 93, Omaha Benson 0

Lincoln Southwest 35, Lincoln High 0

Lutheran High Northeast 40, Wisner-Pilger 12

Malcolm 34, Yutan 28

Maxwell 72, Morrill 6

McCook 28, Cozad 0

Millard South 28, Millard West 27

Mitchell 55, Wheatland, Wyo. 24

Mullen 55, Medicine Valley 14

Nebraska Christian 47, Madison 34

Nebraska City Lourdes 40, Freeman 8

Niobrara-Verdigre 28, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 14

Norfolk Catholic 42, Oakland-Craig 27

North Bend Central 54, Centennial 0

North Platte St. Patrick's 35, Cambridge 0

Omaha Bryan 47, Omaha South 7

Omaha Central 65, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 35, Beatrice 10

Omaha North 25, Bellevue West 7

Omaha Roncalli 43, Wayne 33

Omaha Westside 57, Omaha Creighton Prep 7

Ord 49, Central City 31

Osceola 54, Diller-Odell 8

Papillion-LaVista South 43, Fremont 7

Paxton 33, Hay Springs 0

Perkins County 20, Bridgeport 14

Plainview 48, Wakefield 12

Platteview 47, Falls City 14

Plattsmouth 30, Blair 27, OT

Ponca 20, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 0

Ralston 19, Lincoln Northwest 14

Randolph 36, Walthill 26

Sandhills Valley 26, Southern Valley 24

Schuyler 19, Omaha Concordia 13

Scottsbluff 34, Lincoln Pius X 7

Seward 14, Norris 7

Shelby/Rising City 48, Heartland 0

Shelton 56, Stuart 53

Sioux County 54, Creek Valley 6

South Sioux City 46, Sioux City, North, Iowa 37

St. Paul 18, O'Neill 13

Stanton 54, Riverside 12

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 67, Brady 21

Syracuse 44, Louisville 26

Tri County Northeast 44, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 12

Twin River 44, Conestoga 25

Wahoo 23, Pierce 6

Wauneta-Palisade 39, Banner County 10

Waverly 35, Elkhorn 14

Weeping Water 38, Palmyra 12

West Holt 18, Valentine 0

Wynot 50, Hartington-Newcastle 26

York 46, Lexington 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hastings vs. Gretna East, ccd.

