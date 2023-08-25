PREP FOOTBALL=
Ainsworth 68, North Central 12
Amherst 56, Wood River 21
Arapahoe 38, Arcadia-Loup City 12
Arlington 27, Raymond Central 21
Arthur County 48, Garden County 28
Ashland-Greenwood 28, Columbus Lakeview 3
Auburn 20, Boys Town 19
Battle Creek 51, Archbishop Bergan 7
Bellevue East 48, Lincoln Northeast 12
Bennington 14, Omaha Skutt Catholic 13
Bishop Neumann 55, Milford 0
Boone Central 48, Broken Bow 0
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 32, High Plains Community 0
Central Valley 46, Fullerton 20
Chadron 48, Gordon/Rushville 0
Cody-Kilgore 64, Wallace 14
Columbus Scotus 3, Aquinas 0
Creighton 34, CWC 20
Crofton 50, Summerland 36
Cross County 64, Sutton 12
Dorchester 59, St. Edward 26
Douglas County West 42, West Point-Beemer 0
Elkhorn Mount Michael 8, Crete 6
Elkhorn South 35, Lincoln Southeast 7
Elkhorn Valley 20, Pender 14
Elmwood-Murdock 58, Falls City Sacred Heart 30
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 58, Clarkson/Leigh 38
Fillmore Central 52, David City 7
Fort Calhoun 19, Nebraska City 18
Gering 20, Torrington, Wyo. 0
Gothenburg 29, Ogallala 6
Grand Island 28, North Platte 27
Gretna 40, Omaha Burke 14
Hampton 38, Lewiston 16
Hi-Line 54, Pleasanton 18
Hitchcock County 54, Bayard 12
Humphrey St. Francis 40, Elgin Public/Pope John 12
Johnson County Central 60, Mead 16
Johnson-Brock 40, Southern 8
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 26, Guardian Angels 13
Lincoln Lutheran 7, Lincoln Christian 0
Lincoln North Star 93, Omaha Benson 0
Lincoln Southwest 35, Lincoln High 0
Lutheran High Northeast 40, Wisner-Pilger 12
Malcolm 34, Yutan 28
Maxwell 72, Morrill 6
McCook 28, Cozad 0
Millard South 28, Millard West 27
Mitchell 55, Wheatland, Wyo. 24
Mullen 55, Medicine Valley 14
Nebraska Christian 47, Madison 34
Nebraska City Lourdes 40, Freeman 8
Niobrara-Verdigre 28, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 14
Norfolk Catholic 42, Oakland-Craig 27
North Bend Central 54, Centennial 0
North Platte St. Patrick's 35, Cambridge 0
Omaha Bryan 47, Omaha South 7
Omaha Central 65, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 35, Beatrice 10
Omaha North 25, Bellevue West 7
Omaha Roncalli 43, Wayne 33
Omaha Westside 57, Omaha Creighton Prep 7
Ord 49, Central City 31
Osceola 54, Diller-Odell 8
Papillion-LaVista South 43, Fremont 7
Paxton 33, Hay Springs 0
Perkins County 20, Bridgeport 14
Plainview 48, Wakefield 12
Platteview 47, Falls City 14
Plattsmouth 30, Blair 27, OT
Ponca 20, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 0
Ralston 19, Lincoln Northwest 14
Randolph 36, Walthill 26
Sandhills Valley 26, Southern Valley 24
Schuyler 19, Omaha Concordia 13
Scottsbluff 34, Lincoln Pius X 7
Seward 14, Norris 7
Shelby/Rising City 48, Heartland 0
Shelton 56, Stuart 53
Sioux County 54, Creek Valley 6
South Sioux City 46, Sioux City, North, Iowa 37
St. Paul 18, O'Neill 13
Stanton 54, Riverside 12
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 67, Brady 21
Syracuse 44, Louisville 26
Tri County Northeast 44, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 12
Twin River 44, Conestoga 25
Wahoo 23, Pierce 6
Wauneta-Palisade 39, Banner County 10
Waverly 35, Elkhorn 14
Weeping Water 38, Palmyra 12
West Holt 18, Valentine 0
Wynot 50, Hartington-Newcastle 26
York 46, Lexington 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hastings vs. Gretna East, ccd.
