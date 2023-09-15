PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Chesterton Academy def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-8, 25-13, 25-15
Hutchinson def. South St. Paul, 25-20, 25-8
LILA def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-15, 25-14, 25-11
Liberty Classical def. Hmong Academy, 25-16, 25-8, 25-14
Mabel-Canton def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-8, 25-2
Mabel-Canton def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-20, 25-18
Minneapolis Southwest def. Benilde-St Margaret's, 25-19, 17-25, 18-25, 26-24, 15-10
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Cannon Falls, 25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 25-17
West Lutheran def. South St. Paul, 16-25, 25-23
West Lutheran def. Spectrum, 25-20, 25-23
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
