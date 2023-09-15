PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Chesterton Academy def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-8, 25-13, 25-15

Hutchinson def. South St. Paul, 25-20, 25-8

LILA def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-15, 25-14, 25-11

Liberty Classical def. Hmong Academy, 25-16, 25-8, 25-14

Mabel-Canton def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-8, 25-2

Mabel-Canton def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-20, 25-18

Minneapolis Southwest def. Benilde-St Margaret's, 25-19, 17-25, 18-25, 26-24, 15-10

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Cannon Falls, 25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 25-17

West Lutheran def. South St. Paul, 16-25, 25-23

West Lutheran def. Spectrum, 25-20, 25-23

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

