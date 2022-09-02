PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 42, Covenant Christian 19

Alexandria 42, Blackford 0

Anderson 28, Richmond 0

Bedford N. Lawrence 19, Jeffersonville 18

Beech Grove 51, Speedway 35

Bloomington South 55, Terre Haute North 7

Boone Grove 40, S. Central (Union Mills) 0

Boonville 20, Heritage Hills 16

Bremen 35, Mishawaka Marian 31

Brownsburg 42, Franklin Central 7

Brownstown 48, Eastern (Pekin) 28

Calumet 45, Wheeler 0

Carmel 35, Detroit Cass Tech, Mich. 21

Carroll (Flora) 48, Taylor 20

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 28, Ft. Wayne North 20

Cass 35, Benton Central 6

Castle 56, Ev. Bosse 0

Charlestown 43, Clarksville 21

Chelsea, Mich. 22, Angola 20

Churubusco 21, Garrett 0

Clinton Prairie 34, Clinton Central 0

Cloverdale 29, Brown Co. 27

Columbia City 49, Bellmont 0

Columbus East 34, Seymour 12

Columbus North 47, Southport 14

Connersville 42, Greensburg 35

Crown Point 48, Merrillville 40

Danville 14, Lebanon 13

Delta 42, Shelbyville 7

E. Noble 27, Huntington North 26

Eastern (Greentown) 43, Delphi 0

Eastern Hancock 44, Wes-Del 0

Edinburgh 18, S. Decatur 7

Elkhart 35, Hammond Morton 6

Ev. Memorial 21, Ev. Central 0

Ev. North 43, Ev. Harrison 20

Ev. Reitz 41, Jasper 14

Fishers 49, Noblesville 25

Floyd Central 27, Silver Creek 13

Franklin 42, Indpls Perry Meridian 0

Franklin Co. 36, Rushville 27

Frankton 84, Elwood 12

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 42, Ft. Wayne South 18

Ft. Wayne Snider 42, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0

Ft. Wayne Wayne 31, Ft. Wayne Northrop 14

Gary West 26, Highland 20

Gibson Southern 57, Washington 20

Glenn 8, S. Bend St. Joseph's 3

Goshen 28, Wawasee 18

Greencastle 46, W. Vigo 14

Guerin Catholic 35, Heritage Christian 21

Hagerstown 56, Union City 14

Hamilton Hts. 21, Rensselaer 0

Hamilton Southeastern 48, Avon 13

Hammond Central 48, S. Bend Clay 6

Hanover Central 44, Culver Academy 6

Heritage 32, Woodlan 14

Hobart 35, Griffith 0

Homestead 24, Ft. Wayne Luers 16

Indpls Attucks 18, Indpls Tindley 6

Indpls Ben Davis 38, Indpls Pike 0

Indpls Cathedral 35, Penn 21

Indpls Lutheran 54, Triton Central 41

Indpls Park Tudor 41, Centerville 14

Indpls Roncalli 17, Indpls Chatard 14

Indpls Scecina 41, Cascade 14

Indpls Washington 46, Christel House Manual 0

Jay Co. 41, Southern Wells 6

Jimtown 64, Osceola Grace 0

Kankakee Valley 41, S. Bend Washington 0

Knox 59, Culver 14

Kokomo 14, Logansport 0

LaVille 47, Pioneer 18

Lafayette Catholic 42, Northwestern 13

Lafayette Harrison 51, Marion 6

Lafayette-jefferson 42, Indpls Tech 0

Lake Central 17, Portage 14

Lakeland 46, Prairie Hts. 0

Lapel 33, Shenandoah 21

Lawrence Central 21, Lawrence North 3

Lawrenceburg 49, Milan 12

Linton 52, Monrovia 27

Lou. Trinity, Ky. 29, Center Grove 28, 2OT

Madison 7, Carroll Co., Ky. 6

Madison-Grant 27, Mississinewa 6

Martinsville 28, Greenwood 14

McCutcheon 37, Muncie Central 12

Michigan City 24, Chesterton 21

Mooresville 38, Plainfield 7

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 35, Greenfield 28

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 42, Princeton 7

Munster 38, E. Chicago Central 18

N. Daviess 12, Eastern (Greene) 2

N. Decatur 43, Monroe Central 0

N. Harrison 49, Corydon 26

N. Judson 62, Calumet Christian 0

N. Vermillion 57, Covington 36

New Albany 27, Jennings Co. 21

New Haven 27, DeKalb 7

New Palestine 50, Yorktown 13

New Prairie 24, Lowell 7

NorthWood 41, Concord 13

Northeastern 42, Winchester 14

Northfield 42, Maconaquah 14

Northridge 45, Mishawaka 39, 2OT

Northview 28, Sullivan 7

Northwestern 27, Leo 0

Oak Hill 35, Eastbrook 0

Owen Valley 41, Indian Creek 39

Paoli 29, Springs Valley 22

Pendleton Hts. 35, New Castle 0

Perry Central 62, Crawford Co. 0

Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 38, Fremont 8

Providence 22, Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 21

Purdue Polytechnic 18, Indpls Shortridge 6

River Forest 40, Lake Station 10

Riverton Parke 26, Fountain Central 14

Rochester 70, Whitko 0

S. Adams 50, Bluffton 35

S. Bend Adams 14, S. Bend Riley 6, 2OT

S. Dearborn 42, Batesville 7

S. Putnam 52, N. Putnam 20

S. Spencer 24, Pike Central 13

S. Vermillion 47, Parke Heritage 0

Salem 18, Scottsburg 0

Seeger 52, Attica 7

Sheridan 54, Tri-Central 7

Southmont 14, N. Montgomery 12

Southridge 49, N. Posey 0

Southwood 35, N. Miami 0

Tecumseh 35, N. Knox 14

Tell City 43, Forest Park 26

Terre Haute South 34, Bloomington North 20

Tippecanoe Valley 41, Peru 22

Tipton 34, Twin Lakes 21

Traders Point Christian 35, S. Newton 12

Tri 70, Cambridge City 0

Tri-West 55, Frankfort 6

Trimble Co., Ky. 22, Switzerland Co. 3

Triton 46, Caston 6

Union Co. 21, Knightstown 6

Valparaiso 42, LaPorte 3

Vincennes 31, Ev. Mater Dei 28

W. Central 44, Tri-County 0

W. Lafayette 47, Western 18

W. Noble 28, Eastside 27

W. Washington 38, Mitchell 8

Wabash 28, Manchester 27

Warren Central 47, Indpls N. Central 28

Warsaw 70, Plymouth 0

Western Boone 49, Crawfordsville 0

Westfield 23, Zionsville 16

Whiteland 28, Crawfordsville 7

Winamac 33, N. White 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

