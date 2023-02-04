BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alberton-Superior 45, Hot Springs 29
Bainville 46, Richey-Lambert 24
Belt 74, Winnett-Grass Range 35
Big Timber 49, Joliet 33
Billings Central 75, Livingston 43
Billings Senior 53, Great Falls 41
Billings West 44, Gallatin 33
Bridger 48, Roberts 16
Broadus 48, Jordan 46
Broadview-Lavina 52, Melstone 42
Browning 93, Polson 80
Butte Central 58, Frenchtown 43
Cascade 59, Simms 46
Charlo 64, St. Regis 29
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 57, North Star 46
Circle 60, Brockton 18
Custer-Hysham 43, Reed Point-Rapelje 14
Drummond 62, Phillipsburg 44
Fairfield 66, Rocky Boy 55
Fairview 53, Plentywood 40
Florence 63, Arlee 49
Fort Benton 54, Conrad 38
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 57, Poplar 55
Great Falls Russell 69, Billings Skyview 65, OT
Harlem 75, Chinook 64
Havre 82, Miles City 79, 2OT
Hays-Lodgepole 84, Turner 64
Heart Butte 69, Sunburst 25
Kalispell Flathead 51, Missoula Sentinel 49
Kalispell Glacier 70, Butte 52
Lame Deer 78, Forsyth 58
Lewistown (Fergus) 53, Glendive 42
Lincoln 61, Valley Christian 48
Manhattan Christian 64, Sheridan 30
Park City 46, Roberts 35
Plevna 64, Terry 60
Roy-Winifred 64, Dodson 46
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 48, Scobey 45
Savage 43, Mon-Dak, N.D. 27
Seeley-Swan 54, Darby 53
Shields Valley 64, Twin Bridges 40
Sidney 46, Laurel 38
Townsend 72, Lone Peak 70
Two Eagle River 68, Noxon 59
West Yellowstone 62, Harrison-Willow Creek 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.