BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alberton-Superior 45, Hot Springs 29

Bainville 46, Richey-Lambert 24

Belt 74, Winnett-Grass Range 35

Big Timber 49, Joliet 33

Billings Central 75, Livingston 43

Billings Senior 53, Great Falls 41

Billings West 44, Gallatin 33

Bridger 48, Roberts 16

Broadus 48, Jordan 46

Broadview-Lavina 52, Melstone 42

Browning 93, Polson 80

Butte Central 58, Frenchtown 43

Cascade 59, Simms 46

Charlo 64, St. Regis 29

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 57, North Star 46

Circle 60, Brockton 18

Custer-Hysham 43, Reed Point-Rapelje 14

Drummond 62, Phillipsburg 44

Fairfield 66, Rocky Boy 55

Fairview 53, Plentywood 40

Florence 63, Arlee 49

Fort Benton 54, Conrad 38

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 57, Poplar 55

Great Falls Russell 69, Billings Skyview 65, OT

Harlem 75, Chinook 64

Havre 82, Miles City 79, 2OT

Hays-Lodgepole 84, Turner 64

Heart Butte 69, Sunburst 25

Kalispell Flathead 51, Missoula Sentinel 49

Kalispell Glacier 70, Butte 52

Lame Deer 78, Forsyth 58

Lewistown (Fergus) 53, Glendive 42

Lincoln 61, Valley Christian 48

Manhattan Christian 64, Sheridan 30

Park City 46, Roberts 35

Plevna 64, Terry 60

Roy-Winifred 64, Dodson 46

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 48, Scobey 45

Savage 43, Mon-Dak, N.D. 27

Seeley-Swan 54, Darby 53

Shields Valley 64, Twin Bridges 40

Sidney 46, Laurel 38

Townsend 72, Lone Peak 70

Two Eagle River 68, Noxon 59

West Yellowstone 62, Harrison-Willow Creek 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

