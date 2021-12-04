GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Friends Central 38, Germantown Academy 34

Mercersburg Academy 44, St. John Paul the Great, Va. 42

Shippensburg 80, Mercyhurst Prep 75

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

