GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arapahoe 65, Brady 47
Arlington 46, Conestoga 38
Ashland-Greenwood 44, Douglas County West 37
Bellevue East 62, Omaha North 19
Bellevue West 54, Omaha Marian 49
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 59, Shelby/Rising City 32
Cedar Bluffs 30, St. Edward 13
Chase County 50, North Platte St. Patrick's 44
Columbus 44, Grand Island 35
Dorchester 39, Giltner 12
Elkhorn North 55, York 9
Exeter/Milligan 42, Hampton 36
Garden County 48, Potter-Dix 31
Gothenburg 49, Valentine 27
Grand Island Central Catholic 40, Lexington 20
Grand Island Northwest 61, Schuyler 14
Hay Springs 50, Hyannis 43
High Plains Community 51, East Butler 29
Leyton 68, Creek Valley 21
Lincoln Christian 40, Norris 26
Lincoln East 59, Norfolk 26
Lincoln Pius X 37, Lincoln North Star 29
Lincoln Southwest 48, Lincoln Northeast 45
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 51, Louisville 28
Maywood-Hayes Center 68, Hitchcock County 26
McCook 52, Ogallala 34
McCool Junction 65, Nebraska Lutheran 51
Medicine Valley 48, Bertrand 31
Millard South 71, Millard North 59
Millard West 54, Papillion-LaVista 30
Minden 56, Cozad 13
Nebraska Christian 61, Riverside 18
North Platte 46, Hastings 38
Omaha South 53, Omaha Burke 52, OT
Osceola 33, Meridian 21
Parkview Christian 38, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32
Paxton 65, Sandhills Valley 63
Plattsmouth 44, Omaha Concordia 41
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 62, Chadron 36
Rawlins County, Kan. 47, Dundy County-Stratton 20
Sandhills/Thedford 42, Ainsworth 33
Scottsbluff 58, Alliance 49
Sidney 51, Gering 30
South Loup 41, Mullen 29
South Platte 72, Arthur County 40
Southern Valley 57, Alma 47
Wahoo 56, Elkhorn 45
Wallace 47, Maxwell 33
Waverly 56, Aurora 36
Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=
Clark Bracket=
Championship=
Hartington-Newcastle 52, Wausa 33
Third Place=
Osmond-Randolph Co-op 39, Winnebago 38
Lewis Bracket=
Fifth Place=
Homer 67, Plainview 51
Seventh Place=
Bloomfield 50, Winside 39
Third Place=
Wakefield 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 39
Louplatte Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
St. Paul 49, Central City 34
Wood River 68, Gibbon 10
Semifinal=
Centura 48, Ord 46
Ravenna 55, Doniphan-Trumbull 52, OT
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Niobrara-Verdigre 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 44
St. Mary's 59, Elkhorn Valley 39
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Deshler 55, Silver Lake 44
Shelton 53, Blue Hill 13
Western Trails Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bridgeport 68, Mitchell 27
Gordon/Rushville 59, Bayard 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
