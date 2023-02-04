GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arapahoe 65, Brady 47

Arlington 46, Conestoga 38

Ashland-Greenwood 44, Douglas County West 37

Bellevue East 62, Omaha North 19

Bellevue West 54, Omaha Marian 49

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 59, Shelby/Rising City 32

Cedar Bluffs 30, St. Edward 13

Chase County 50, North Platte St. Patrick's 44

Columbus 44, Grand Island 35

Dorchester 39, Giltner 12

Elkhorn North 55, York 9

Exeter/Milligan 42, Hampton 36

Garden County 48, Potter-Dix 31

Gothenburg 49, Valentine 27

Grand Island Central Catholic 40, Lexington 20

Grand Island Northwest 61, Schuyler 14

Hay Springs 50, Hyannis 43

High Plains Community 51, East Butler 29

Leyton 68, Creek Valley 21

Lincoln Christian 40, Norris 26

Lincoln East 59, Norfolk 26

Lincoln Pius X 37, Lincoln North Star 29

Lincoln Southwest 48, Lincoln Northeast 45

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 51, Louisville 28

Maywood-Hayes Center 68, Hitchcock County 26

McCook 52, Ogallala 34

McCool Junction 65, Nebraska Lutheran 51

Medicine Valley 48, Bertrand 31

Millard South 71, Millard North 59

Millard West 54, Papillion-LaVista 30

Minden 56, Cozad 13

Nebraska Christian 61, Riverside 18

North Platte 46, Hastings 38

Omaha South 53, Omaha Burke 52, OT

Osceola 33, Meridian 21

Parkview Christian 38, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32

Paxton 65, Sandhills Valley 63

Plattsmouth 44, Omaha Concordia 41

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 62, Chadron 36

Rawlins County, Kan. 47, Dundy County-Stratton 20

Sandhills/Thedford 42, Ainsworth 33

Scottsbluff 58, Alliance 49

Sidney 51, Gering 30

South Loup 41, Mullen 29

South Platte 72, Arthur County 40

Southern Valley 57, Alma 47

Wahoo 56, Elkhorn 45

Wallace 47, Maxwell 33

Waverly 56, Aurora 36

Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=

Clark Bracket=

Championship=

Hartington-Newcastle 52, Wausa 33

Third Place=

Osmond-Randolph Co-op 39, Winnebago 38

Lewis Bracket=

Fifth Place=

Homer 67, Plainview 51

Seventh Place=

Bloomfield 50, Winside 39

Third Place=

Wakefield 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 39

Louplatte Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

St. Paul 49, Central City 34

Wood River 68, Gibbon 10

Semifinal=

Centura 48, Ord 46

Ravenna 55, Doniphan-Trumbull 52, OT

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Niobrara-Verdigre 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 44

St. Mary's 59, Elkhorn Valley 39

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Deshler 55, Silver Lake 44

Shelton 53, Blue Hill 13

Western Trails Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bridgeport 68, Mitchell 27

Gordon/Rushville 59, Bayard 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

