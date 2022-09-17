PREP FOOTBALL=
All Saints 44, Oasis Christian 0
Andrew Jackson 35, Spruce Creek 6
Appling County, Ga. 35, Moore Haven 17
Atlantic Community 43, Boca Raton Community 7
Auburndale 47, Gateway 0
Baker 36, Jefferson County 12
Baldwin 30, Baker County 7
Barron Collier 35, Bonita Springs 23
Bell 35, Taylor 3
Bishop Kenny 61, Hollis Christian 8
Bishop Moore 31, Viera 12
Bishop Snyder 34, Cedar Creek Christian 6
Bishop Verot 27, Gulf Coast 14
Blanche Ely 42, Coral Springs 0
Boca Raton Christian 35, Berean Christian 8
Booker 42, North Port 7
Boone 48, Orlando Freedom 0
Boynton Beach 48, Park Vista Community 7
Bradford 28, Eastside 0
Brooksville Central 44, Anclote 8
Buchholz 48, Creekside 41
Camden County, Ga. 48, Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 21
Cape Coral 13, Cypress Lake 10
Cardinal Gibbons 34, St. Petersburg Northeast 6
Cardinal Newman 52, Doral Academy Charter 31
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 42, Plantation American Heritage 34
Chiefland 35, Dixie County 0
Chipley 40, Vernon 0
Christopher Columbus Catholic 28, Miami Palmetto 10
Clearwater Central Catholic 20, St. Petersburg Catholic 0
Cocoa 76, Space Coast 0
Columbia 21, Madison County 0
Coral Shores 35, Miami Sunset 0
Countryside 14, Seminole 12
Countryside Christian 52, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 6
Crestview 29, Pace 21
Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 34, Bayshore 0
DeSoto County 29, Gateway Charter 0
Deerfield Beach 50, Everglades 12
Deltona 32, Port Orange Atlantic 13
Donahue Academy 50, Foundation Christian 0
Durant 21, Plant City 13
Duval Charter 35, St. John Lutheran 12
Dwyer 27, West Broward 13
Eagle's View 16, St. Joseph Academy 8
East Bay 21, Riverview 19
East Lake 38, Boca Ciega 7
East River 42, Winter Springs 7
Eau Gallie 49, Satellite 21
Ed White 37, Terry Parker 0
Edgewater 14, Jones 13
Episcopal 45, West Nassau County 14
Escambia 38, Ft. Walton Beach 0
Estero 7, Island Coast 0
Evangelical Christian 34, Bradenton Christian 0
Everglades Preparatory Academy 35, Palm Glades Prep 6
FAMU 30, Bronson 9
Father Lopez Catholic 38, Trinity Prep 0
First Academy-Orlando 22, Orangewood Christian 8
First Coast 28, Riverside 26
First Coast Christian 54, Hope Christian 25
Flagler Palm Coast 41, Matanzas 6
Fletcher 21, Nease 13
Florida 42, Gadsden County 0
Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 25, Clewiston 14
Fort Lauderdale University 43, Miami Country Day 0
Fort Meade 48, Mulberry 8
Fort Myers Canterbury 42, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 21
Fort White 45, Hamilton County 6
Foundation Academy 21, Mount Dora Christian 7
Freeport 36, Cottondale 32
Frostproof 24, Tenoroc 8
Geneva Classical Academy 20, Hernando Christian 19
George Jenkins 14, Lake Weir 0
George Steinbrenner 52, Lennard 7
Georgia Christian, Ga. 19, Aucilla Christian 13
Gulf 20, River Ridge 13
Gulf Breeze 35, Milton 21
Hagerty 3, Timber Creek 0
Hawthorne 14, Orlando Christian 11, OT
Hialeah 28, Miami Beach 26
Hialeah Gardens 36, Mourning 0
Hollins 34, Dunedin 14
Horizon 22, Poinciana 6
IMG Academy White 36, Zephyrhills 22
Immokalee 41, Lake Placid 7
Indian Rocks 37, Legacy Charter 6
Interlachen 14, Fernandina Beach 12, OT
Jensen Beach 33, Douglas 30
John Carroll Catholic 35, South Fork 3
Key West 44, Dade Christian 6
Keystone Heights 38, Impact Christian 12
Lafayette 21, Hilliard 14
Lake Highland 42, Oviedo Master's Academy 0
Lake Minneola 60, East Ridge 7
Lake Nona 28, Cypress Creek-Orlando 0
Lake Wales 54, Lake Region 0
Lakeland 25, Kissimmee Osceola 22
Lakeland Christian 28, Zephyrhills Christian 14
Lakewood 96, Pinellas Park 69
Land O'Lakes 12, Wesley Chapel 0
Largo 16, Gibbs 6
Lecanto 30, Fivay 6
Lee County, Ga. 51, Lake Gibson 0
Lely 38, Southeast 3
Liberty County 56, Franklin County 0
Manatee 10, Braden River 7
Mandarin 30, Atlantic Coast 0
McArthur 31, Cooper City 7
Merritt Island 25, Holy Trinity Episcopal 10
Merritt Island Christian 44, Calvary Chapel 12
Miami Ferguson 33, Varela 6
Miami Killian 29, South Dade 22
Miami Norland 29, Monsignor Pace 12
Miami Northwestern 42, Miami Edison 22
Miami Washington 41, Immaculata-La Salle 19
Miramar 38, Flanagan 0
Mitchell 50, Wiregrass Ranch 6
Monarch 64, Piper 42
Mosley 42, Leon 0
Naples 38, Golden Gate 14
Nature Coast Tech 32, Hudson 13
Navarre 38, Tate 20
New Smyrna Beach 41, Crystal River 6
Niceville 28, Chiles 25
North Florida Christian 41, Taylor County 0
North Fort Myers 37, Lemon Bay 0
North Marion 40, Santa Fe 6
Northview 49, Elberta, Ala. 23
Nova 14, Hollywood Hills 6
Oak Ridge 13, Lake Buena Vista 7
Oakleaf 26, Fleming Island 20
Ocala Forest 31, Belleview 19
Ocala Vanguard 34, Leesburg 6
Ocoee 77, Olympia 6
Out-of-Door Academy 50, Bishop McLaughlin 0
Oviedo 32, Heritage 22
Pahokee 34, Palm Beach Central 14
Palm Bay 24, Titusville 11
Palm Beach Gardens 13, Glades Central 12
Palm Harbor University 21, Tarpon Springs 14
Parrish Community 26, Avon Park 19
Pasco 42, Hernando 21
Paxon 41, Stanton College Prep 6
Pine Crest 27, Delray American Heritage 13
Pine Forest 28, Choctawhatchee 7
Plantation 21, Coconut Creek 14
Ponte Vedra 35, Middleburg 20
Port Charlotte 35, Ida S. Baker 0
Port St. Joe 39, Pike Liberal Arts, Ala. 0
Providence 26, North Florida Educational Instutitute 12
Ransom Everglades 21, Palmer Trinity 16
Ribault 13, Westside 6
Rickards 45, Godby 13
Riverdale 31, Mariner 13
Rockledge 42, Bayside 0
Rocky Bayou Christian 28, Destin 22
Sanford Seminole 51, Evans 0
Santaluces 50, John I. Leonard 6
Sarasota 16, Palmetto 7
Sarasota Riverview 31, Lehigh 28
Sebring 38, Kathleen 0
Seminole Ridge 30, Palm Beach Lakes 0
Shorecrest Prep 29, Sarasota Christian 0
Sneads 46, Holmes County 33
Somerset-Canyons 58, Jupiter Christian 27
South Broward 36, Hallandale 0
South Miami 53, Somerset Silver Palms 12
South Sumter 46, Eustis 20
South Walton 27, Arnold 12
Springstead 45, Sunlake 14
St. Augustine 35, Menendez 7
St. Francis 12, First Academy-Leesburg 2
St. Johns Country Day 27, Ocala Christian Academy 26
St. Petersburg 9, Seminole Osceola 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 38, Western 0
Sumner 31, Gaither 27
Tampa Bay Tech 38, Bloomingdale 0
Taravella 48, Pembroke Pines 9
The Villages 35, Citrus 14
Tocoi Creek 60, Ridgeview 10
Tohopekaliga 47, St. Cloud 6
Treasure Coast 28, Martin County 7
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 27, Bolles School 14
Umatilla 20, Tavares 8
Union County 55, P.K. Yonge 7
University (Orange City) 49, Pine Ridge 0
Valdosta, Ga. 56, Coral Glades 0
Vero Beach 21, Fort Pierce Westwood 0
Vero Beach Master's Academy 94, City of Life 16
Victory Christian 40, Zarephath 0
Wakulla 30, Blountstown 6
Walton 45, Maclay 14
Wekiva 25, West Orange 13
West Port 19, South Lake 0
Westminster Christian 32, Somerset South Homestead 7
Wewahitchka 22, Trenton 14
Wildwood 18, Suwannee 13
Williston 56, Branford 0
Winter Haven 7, Haines City 6
Winter Park 35, Orlando University 0
Wolfson 51, Harvest Community School 9
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Calvary Christian-Clearwater vs. Cardinal Mooney, ppd. to Sep 17th.
Fort Myers vs. Dunbar, ppd.
Leto vs. Strawberry Crest, ppd. to Sep 20th.
Oasis vs. Marco Island, ppd. to Sep 19th.
Okeechobee vs. Archbishop McCarthy, ccd.
Windermere vs. Dr. Phillips, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
