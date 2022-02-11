GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 53, Valley Catholic 40
Beaverton 33, Mountainside 19
Central Linn 61, Regis 25
Chiloquin 44, Crosspoint Christian 20
Churchill 52, Ashland 18
Condon 38, Bickleton, Wash. 14
Country Christian 54, Open Door 16
Creswell 50, Harrisburg 44
Damascus Christian 60, St. Stephens Academy 9
Eagle Point 32, North Bend 17
Franklin 71, Aloha 28
Henley 58, North Valley 31
Hidden Valley 44, Mazama 26
Imbler 36, Elgin 22
Jefferson PDX 63, Grant 37
Jesuit 46, Southridge 24
Jewell def. C.S. Lewis, forfeit
Jordan Valley 39, Central Christian 15
Junction City 41, Cottage Grove 26
Knappa 52, Gaston 20
Lakeridge 46, West Linn 39
Mannahouse Christian def. Faith Bible, forfeit
McMinnville 58, Glencoe 38
North Douglas 51, Powers 23
Nyssa 51, Burns 24
Oakland 45, Monroe 26
Powder Valley 46, Cove 30
Rainier 47, Warrenton 24
Salem Academy 77, Kennedy 10
Santiam Christian 59, Pleasant Hill 44
Sheldon 45, Grants Pass 43
South Eugene 46, North Medford 26
South Wasco County 56, Klickwood, Wash. 14
Sutherlin 40, Brookings-Harbor 30, 2OT
Sweet Home 45, Stayton 26
Tigard 60, St. Mary's Academy 32
Union 61, Grant Union 40
Vernonia 37, Nestucca 36
Wallowa 30, Joseph 17
Western Christian High School 27, Culver 26
Willamette 57, North Eugene 36
Willamina 51, Clatskanie 32
Yoncalla 39, Camas Valley 14
3A District 8=
Quarterfinal=
Hermiston 65, University, Wash. 53
