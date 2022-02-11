GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 53, Valley Catholic 40

Beaverton 33, Mountainside 19

Central Linn 61, Regis 25

Chiloquin 44, Crosspoint Christian 20

Churchill 52, Ashland 18

Condon 38, Bickleton, Wash. 14

Country Christian 54, Open Door 16

Creswell 50, Harrisburg 44

Damascus Christian 60, St. Stephens Academy 9

Eagle Point 32, North Bend 17

Franklin 71, Aloha 28

Henley 58, North Valley 31

Hidden Valley 44, Mazama 26

Imbler 36, Elgin 22

Jefferson PDX 63, Grant 37

Jesuit 46, Southridge 24

Jewell def. C.S. Lewis, forfeit

Jordan Valley 39, Central Christian 15

Junction City 41, Cottage Grove 26

Knappa 52, Gaston 20

Lakeridge 46, West Linn 39

Mannahouse Christian def. Faith Bible, forfeit

McMinnville 58, Glencoe 38

North Douglas 51, Powers 23

Nyssa 51, Burns 24

Oakland 45, Monroe 26

Powder Valley 46, Cove 30

Rainier 47, Warrenton 24

Salem Academy 77, Kennedy 10

Santiam Christian 59, Pleasant Hill 44

Sheldon 45, Grants Pass 43

South Eugene 46, North Medford 26

South Wasco County 56, Klickwood, Wash. 14

Sutherlin 40, Brookings-Harbor 30, 2OT

Sweet Home 45, Stayton 26

Tigard 60, St. Mary's Academy 32

Union 61, Grant Union 40

Vernonia 37, Nestucca 36

Wallowa 30, Joseph 17

Western Christian High School 27, Culver 26

Willamette 57, North Eugene 36

Willamina 51, Clatskanie 32

Yoncalla 39, Camas Valley 14

3A District 8=

Quarterfinal=

Hermiston 65, University, Wash. 53

