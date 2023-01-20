BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 67, Gate City 58
Albemarle 71, Charlottesville 58
Amherst County 64, Rustburg 61
Annandale 50, John R. Lewis 48
Atlantic Shores Christian 68, Stone Bridge 17
Auburn 65, George Wythe-Wytheville 53
Banner Christian 70, Fuqua School 22
Battlefield 72, John Champe 53
Bishop O'Connell 71, Bishop Ireton 57
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 46, Southampton Academy 42
Blue Ridge School 74, Hamilton Heights, Tenn. 60
Broadwater Academy 61, Denbigh Baptist 40
Broadway 55, Rockbridge County 49
Brunswick 66, Sussex Central 41
Caroline 67, Culpeper 36
Catholic 61, Nansemond-Suffolk 28
Chilhowie 71, Rural Retreat 54
Churchland 50, Norcom 34
Colonial Forge 55, Stafford 32
Courtland 68, Spotsylvania 55
Dan River 81, Chatham 69
Deep Creek 82, Grassfield 79
Dinwiddie 45, Thomas Dale 37
E.C. Glass 73, Heritage (Lynchburg) 58
East Ridge, Ky. 75, Twin Valley 27
Eastern Mennonite 77, Wakefield School 38
Eastern View 61, Chancellor 49
Eastside 64, Thomas Walker 39
Fairfax 63, West Springfield 45
Fluvanna 70, Orange County 69, OT
Fort Defiance 50, Stuarts Draft 45
Franklin 65, Windsor 46
Freedom (South Riding) 57, Osbourn Park 39
GW-Danville 58, Magna Vista 25
Gar-Field 49, C.D. Hylton 41
George Marshall 50, McLean 30
Georgetown Prep, Md. 54, Episcopal 34
Glen Allen 63, Douglas Freeman 52
Grafton 52, Bruton 48
Grayson County 68, Giles 55
Green Run 45, Frank Cox 31
Hargrave Military 75, Harrisonburg HomeSchool 55
Hayfield 78, Justice High School 32
Hermitage 60, Maggie L. Walker GS 34
Highland Springs 81, Henrico 49
Honaker 56, Grundy 40
Hopewell 73, Prince George 33
Indian River 43, Lakeland 42
J.I. Burton 86, Castlewood 53
John Marshall 93, Mills Godwin 61
Kecoughtan 79, Gloucester 48
Kempsville 50, Kellam 36
King George 72, James Monroe 43
King's Fork High School 75, Hickory 25
Lafayette 61, Tabb 44
Lake Taylor 59, Booker T. Washington 54
Lancaster 79, Rappahannock 35
Landstown 51, Princess Anne 50
Langley 67, Wakefield 63
Life Christian 44, Roanoke Catholic 43
Lightridge 43, Dominion 39
Lloyd Bird 83, Clover Hill 43
Lord Botetourt 65, Staunton River 32
Louisa 78, Goochland 63
Manchester 78, Monacan 64
Marion 57, Richlands 43
Martinsville 60, Mecklenburg County 36
Matoaca 62, Meadowbrook 50
Meridian High School 72, Brentsville 53
Midlothian 65, Powhatan 49
Narrows 63, Parry McCluer 52
New Covenant 50, Veritas Classic Christian School 40
Norfolk Collegiate 99, Christchurch 62
North Stafford 64, Riverbend 60
Northside 58, Franklin County 45
Norview 80, Manor High School 56
Nottoway 63, Central of Lunenburg 45
Oscar Smith 75, Western Branch 39
Park View-Sterling 59, Heritage (Leesburg) 50
Patrick County 59, Halifax County 53
Patriot 68, Gainesville 60
Paul VI Catholic High School 80, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 32
Petersburg 78, Colonial Heights 57
Phoebus 47, Bethel 46
Potomac 65, Woodbridge 50
Potomac Falls 64, Woodgrove 36
Potomac School 73, Flint Hill 68
Ridgeview 52, Central - Wise 49, OT
Riverside 55, Stone Bridge 53
Rock Ridge 58, Broad Run 49
Salem 61, Ocean Lakes 30
Sherando 65, James Wood 34
Skyline 77, Manassas Park 26
Smithfield 68, New Kent 63
South Lakes 61, James Madison 43
Spotswood 91, Turner Ashby 26
St. Annes-Belfield 76, St. Christopher's 64
Staunton 73, Riverheads 44
Surry County 66, Appomattox Regional GS 30
Tallwood 58, Bayside 56
Tuscarora 51, Loudoun Valley 37
Union 54, Lee High 35
Varina 84, Armstrong 38
W.T. Woodson 46, James Robinson 42
Washington-Liberty 58, Herndon 39
Wesley Christian, Ky. 72, Word of Life 71
Western Albemarle 63, Monticello 36
Westfield 52, Chantilly 43
Westmoreland County 69, Essex 60
William Campbell 53, Appomattox 48
William Monroe 58, Warren County 38
Wilson Memorial 64, Waynesboro 51
Woodberry Forest 60, Fork Union Prep 39
Woodside 77, Heritage (Newport News) 71
Woodstock Central 50, Mountain View 40
York 58, Poquoson 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.