GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cabell Midland 58, Potomac School, Va. 14

Cameron 51, Gilmer County 39

Grafton 44, Liberty Harrison 38

Greater Beckley Christian 63, John Marshall 53

Hundred 44, Bridgeport, Ohio 42

Midland Trail 44, Pocahontas County 26

Moorefield 61, Pendleton County 52

Mount View 57, Richwood 49

Petersburg 51, Union Grant 34

PikeView 52, Graham, Va. 25

Ripley 50, Sissonville 32

Riverside 46, Saint Joseph Central 41

South Harrison 67, Calhoun County 40

St. Marys 70, Tyler Consolidated 44

Tazewell, Va. 58, Shady Spring 47

Tolsia 53, Grace Christian 32

Wayne 51, Lincoln County 26

Wheeling Park 78, Berlin Hiland, Ohio 55

BFS Tip-Off Classic=

Morgantown 51, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 30

University 70, Albert Gallatin, Pa. 38

Vision Homes Invitational=

Charleston Catholic 48, Trinity 47

Parkersburg 75, Hampshire 28

Summers County 71, Frankfort 66

Webster County 50, Ravenswood 42

Wyoming East 62, Ritchie County 42

