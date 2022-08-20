PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 38, Groton Area 0

Alcester-Hudson 48, Centerville 8

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 44, Baltic 0

Canistota 43, Irene-Wakonda 28

Castlewood 20, DeSmet 14

Chester 34, Garretson 17

Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Waverly-South Shore 20

Deubrook 50, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Deuel 14, Clark/Willow Lake 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 51, Parker 0

Hamlin 42, Florence/Henry 6

Howard 20, Hanson 12

Leola/Frederick 50, Langford 0

McCook Central/Montrose 20, Flandreau 7

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 23, Wagner 14

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 37, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 8

Parkston 36, Kimball/White Lake 8

Potter County 54, Newell 28

Rapid City Christian 36, Lead-Deadwood 30, 3OT

Sully Buttes 16, Stanley County 6

Timber Lake 23, Lemmon/McIntosh 0

Warner 50, North Central Co-Op 0

Winner 48, Tri-Valley 12

Wolsey-Wessington 66, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

