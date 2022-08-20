PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 38, Groton Area 0
Alcester-Hudson 48, Centerville 8
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 44, Baltic 0
Canistota 43, Irene-Wakonda 28
Castlewood 20, DeSmet 14
Chester 34, Garretson 17
Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Waverly-South Shore 20
Deubrook 50, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Deuel 14, Clark/Willow Lake 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 51, Parker 0
Hamlin 42, Florence/Henry 6
Howard 20, Hanson 12
Leola/Frederick 50, Langford 0
McCook Central/Montrose 20, Flandreau 7
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 23, Wagner 14
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 37, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 8
Parkston 36, Kimball/White Lake 8
Potter County 54, Newell 28
Rapid City Christian 36, Lead-Deadwood 30, 3OT
Sully Buttes 16, Stanley County 6
Timber Lake 23, Lemmon/McIntosh 0
Warner 50, North Central Co-Op 0
Winner 48, Tri-Valley 12
Wolsey-Wessington 66, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
