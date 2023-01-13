GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buckhannon-Upshur 51, Fairmont Senior 27
East Fairmont 70, Brooke 52
Frankfort 48, Petersburg 38
Greenbrier West 73, Tygarts Valley 48
James Monroe 61, River View 34
Lincoln 60, Sissonville 50
North Marion 55, Ripley 48
Paden City 37, Clay-Battelle 34
Ritchie County 41, Wahama 21
Saint Joseph Central 57, Raceland, Ky. 54
Sherman 41, Buffalo 40
South Charleston 67, Riverside 38
Spring Valley 57, Huntington 42
St. Albans 57, Parkersburg 30
St. Marys 81, Ravenswood 56
Tucker County 59, Moorefield 30
Winfield 49, Washington 40
Woodrow Wilson 56, Greenbrier East 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Webster County vs. Gilmer County, ppd. to Jan 14th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
