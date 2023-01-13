GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckhannon-Upshur 51, Fairmont Senior 27

East Fairmont 70, Brooke 52

Frankfort 48, Petersburg 38

Greenbrier West 73, Tygarts Valley 48

James Monroe 61, River View 34

Lincoln 60, Sissonville 50

North Marion 55, Ripley 48

Paden City 37, Clay-Battelle 34

Ritchie County 41, Wahama 21

Saint Joseph Central 57, Raceland, Ky. 54

Sherman 41, Buffalo 40

South Charleston 67, Riverside 38

Spring Valley 57, Huntington 42

St. Albans 57, Parkersburg 30

St. Marys 81, Ravenswood 56

Tucker County 59, Moorefield 30

Winfield 49, Washington 40

Woodrow Wilson 56, Greenbrier East 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Webster County vs. Gilmer County, ppd. to Jan 14th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you