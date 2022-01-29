BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamo-Navajo 61, Mescalero Apache 46

Albuquerque Academy 55, Menaul 34

Artesia 77, Lovington 30

Cimarron 70, Wagon Mound 13

Eunice 62, Jal 41

Hagerman 74, Loving 39

Hatch Valley 42, Carrizozo 23

Highland 69, Grants 31

Hobbs 96, Clovis 29

Las Cruces 88, Deming 42

Magdalena 58, Cobre 33

Manzano 49, Albuquerque High 47

Mayfield 97, Gadsden 38

Monte del Sol 25, Tierra Encantada 15

Rehoboth 60, Bosque School 55

Roswell 36, Carlsbad 23

St. Pius X 53, Belen 45

Taos 67, Los Alamos 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

