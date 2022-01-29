BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamo-Navajo 61, Mescalero Apache 46
Albuquerque Academy 55, Menaul 34
Artesia 77, Lovington 30
Cimarron 70, Wagon Mound 13
Eunice 62, Jal 41
Hagerman 74, Loving 39
Hatch Valley 42, Carrizozo 23
Highland 69, Grants 31
Hobbs 96, Clovis 29
Las Cruces 88, Deming 42
Magdalena 58, Cobre 33
Manzano 49, Albuquerque High 47
Mayfield 97, Gadsden 38
Monte del Sol 25, Tierra Encantada 15
Rehoboth 60, Bosque School 55
Roswell 36, Carlsbad 23
St. Pius X 53, Belen 45
Taos 67, Los Alamos 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/