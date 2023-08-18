PREP FOOTBALL=

Borah 29, Capital 20

Kuna 20, Centennial 0

Lakeland 17, Preston 7

Malad 12, American Falls 6

Sugar-Salem 43, Century 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you