BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barnes County North 44, Maple River, Minn. 43
Bismarck Century 68, Mandan 66, OT
Bismarck High 82, Jamestown 65
Bismarck Legacy 88, Watford City 47
Bismarck St. Mary's 81, Williston 43
Bowman County 71, Baker, Mont. 51
Dakota Prairie 64, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 52
Dunseith 65, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 52
Fargo Davies 81, Wahpeton 31
Fargo North 83, Valley City 66
Fargo Shanley 64, Fargo South 48
Florence/Henry, S.D. 46, Tri-State 31
Glen Ullin-Hebron 66, Strasburg-Zeeland 32
Grand Forks Red River 65, Grand Forks Central 38
Hazen 80, Bishop Ryan 77
Linton/HMB 55, Hettinger/Scranton 43
Milnor-North Sargent 58, Oakes 45
Minot 67, Dickinson 64
Napoleon 46, Center-Stanton 40
New Salem-Almont 60, Kidder County 32
Oak Grove Lutheran 80, Park Christian, Minn. 52
Ray 50, New Town 45
Sisseton, S.D. 68, Richland 58
South Prairie 64, Burke Central/ Bowbells Co-op 46
St. John 62, Warwick 47
Standing Rock 79, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 77
Stanley 62, Des Lacs-Burlington 42
Tgu-towner 44, Benson County 37
Trenton 52, Killdeer 29
West Fargo 72, Devils Lake 64
Westhope/Newburg 81, Glenburn 55
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Minn. 67, Hankinson 56
Wilton-Wing 66, Grant County/Mott-Regent Co-op 47
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 72, Ortonville, Minn. 62
