BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnes County North 44, Maple River, Minn. 43

Bismarck Century 68, Mandan 66, OT

Bismarck High 82, Jamestown 65

Bismarck Legacy 88, Watford City 47

Bismarck St. Mary's 81, Williston 43

Bowman County 71, Baker, Mont. 51

Dakota Prairie 64, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 52

Dunseith 65, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 52

Fargo Davies 81, Wahpeton 31

Fargo North 83, Valley City 66

Fargo Shanley 64, Fargo South 48

Florence/Henry, S.D. 46, Tri-State 31

Glen Ullin-Hebron 66, Strasburg-Zeeland 32

Grand Forks Red River 65, Grand Forks Central 38

Grand Forks Red River 68, Grand Forks Central 38

Hazen 80, Bishop Ryan 77

Linton/HMB 55, Hettinger/Scranton 43

Milnor-North Sargent 58, Oakes 45

Minot 67, Dickinson 64

Napoleon 46, Center-Stanton 40

New Salem-Almont 60, Kidder County 32

Oak Grove Lutheran 80, Park Christian, Minn. 52

Ray 50, New Town 45

Sisseton, S.D. 68, Richland 58

South Prairie 64, Burke Central/ Bowbells Co-op 46

St. John 62, Warwick 47

Standing Rock 79, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 77

Stanley 62, Des Lacs-Burlington 42

Tgu-towner 44, Benson County 37

Trenton 52, Killdeer 29

West Fargo 72, Devils Lake 64

Westhope/Newburg 81, Glenburn 55

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Minn. 67, Hankinson 56

Wilton-Wing 66, Grant County/Mott-Regent Co-op 47

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 72, Ortonville, Minn. 62

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you