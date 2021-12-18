BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 45, Clearwater 31

Andover 71, Arkansas City 42

Atchison 49, Rossville 40

Augusta 61, Circle 57

BV Northwest 69, BV North 54

Belle Plaine 71, Ell-Saline 58

Beloit 55, Ellsworth 52

Berean Academy 48, Medicine Lodge 40

Bishop Miege 73, Kauffman Charter, Mo. 40

Bluestem 57, Burden Central 47

Burrton 75, Fairfield 73, 3OT

Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 84, Oswego 28

Colby 43, Scott City 40

Columbus 46, Riverton 45

Concordia 53, Abilene 50

Conway Springs 39, Remington 36

Derby 57, Goddard-Eisenhower 52

Dewey, Okla. 46, Caney Valley 35

Dighton 53, Wallace County 34

El Dorado 77, Winfield 59

Ellinwood 50, Ellis 49

Flinthills 81, Eureka 46

Garden City 65, Wichita Life Prep 62

Girard 61, Fort Scott 49

Goessel 50, Udall 46

Great Bend 46, Emporia 38

Greeley County 72, Quinter 57

Haven 71, Central Plains 22

Hays 73, Liberal 33

Hesston 53, St. John 16

Hillsboro 66, Southeast Saline 57

Holcomb 74, Goodland 43

Hutchinson 55, Salina South 38

Hutchinson Central Christian 62, Caldwell 61

Immanuel Lutheran, Okla. 59, Tyro Community Christian 49

Independence 67, Coffeyville 37

Junction City 66, Topeka Hayden 49

KC Bishop Ward 50, KC Turner 25

Kingman 68, Hutchinson Trinity 57

La Crosse 58, Otis-Bison 29

Labette County 56, Chanute 44

Lakeside 68, Chase 30

Lakin 69, Stanton County 56

Lawrence 64, SM North 52

Lawrence Free State 80, SM Northwest 52

Macksville 51, Stafford 39

Minneola 48, Ingalls 39

Moundridge 62, Garden Plain 35

Northern Valley 80, Wheatland-Grinnell 66

Norton 45, Russell 41

Norwich 60, South Haven 37

Oakley 53, Smith Center 28

Osborne 56, Tescott 22

Oskaloosa 29, McLouth 27

Paola 46, Ottawa 42

Pawnee Heights 65, Ashland 37

Perry-Lecompton 65, Riverside 55

Phillipsburg 65, Plainville 58

Pittsburg 72, Parsons 59

Pratt 68, Nickerson 46

Salina Sacred Heart 62, Minneapolis 40

Satanta 61, Sublette 44

Sedgwick 61, Chaparral 51

Smoky Valley 68, Halstead 29

Southwestern Hts. 63, Ulysses 53

St. James Academy 70, St. Thomas Aquinas 55

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 53, Southern Cloud 29

St. Mary's 63, Silver Lake 30

Sterling 55, Wichita Trinity 46

Sylvan-Lucas 62, Pike Valley 26

Topeka 86, Highland Park 16

Topeka West 78, Manhattan 65

Triplains-Brewster 63, Weskan 53

Valley Center 48, Goddard 39

Wabaunsee 64, Rock Creek 50

Wakefield 26, Herington 22

Wamego 64, Clay Center 51

Washburn Rural 51, Topeka Seaman 34

Wellington 64, Rose Hill 17

Wellsville 52, Burlington 45

West Elk 51, Fredonia 33

Wichita Campus 77, Newton 51

Wichita Collegiate 51, Mulvane 49, OT

Wichita Home School 78, Bucklin 57

Wichita Independent 56, Bennington 54

Wichita Sunrise 56, Destiny Christian, Okla. 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chapman vs. Marysville, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Inman vs. Cheney, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Kinsley vs. Ness City, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Logan/Palco vs. Natoma, ppd.

Northern Heights vs. Central Heights, ppd.

Wilson vs. Lincoln, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you