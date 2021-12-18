BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 45, Clearwater 31
Andover 71, Arkansas City 42
Atchison 49, Rossville 40
Augusta 61, Circle 57
BV Northwest 69, BV North 54
Belle Plaine 71, Ell-Saline 58
Beloit 55, Ellsworth 52
Berean Academy 48, Medicine Lodge 40
Bishop Miege 73, Kauffman Charter, Mo. 40
Bluestem 57, Burden Central 47
Burrton 75, Fairfield 73, 3OT
Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 84, Oswego 28
Colby 43, Scott City 40
Columbus 46, Riverton 45
Concordia 53, Abilene 50
Conway Springs 39, Remington 36
Derby 57, Goddard-Eisenhower 52
Dewey, Okla. 46, Caney Valley 35
Dighton 53, Wallace County 34
El Dorado 77, Winfield 59
Ellinwood 50, Ellis 49
Flinthills 81, Eureka 46
Garden City 65, Wichita Life Prep 62
Girard 61, Fort Scott 49
Goessel 50, Udall 46
Great Bend 46, Emporia 38
Greeley County 72, Quinter 57
Haven 71, Central Plains 22
Hays 73, Liberal 33
Hesston 53, St. John 16
Hillsboro 66, Southeast Saline 57
Holcomb 74, Goodland 43
Hutchinson 55, Salina South 38
Hutchinson Central Christian 62, Caldwell 61
Immanuel Lutheran, Okla. 59, Tyro Community Christian 49
Independence 67, Coffeyville 37
Junction City 66, Topeka Hayden 49
KC Bishop Ward 50, KC Turner 25
Kingman 68, Hutchinson Trinity 57
La Crosse 58, Otis-Bison 29
Labette County 56, Chanute 44
Lakeside 68, Chase 30
Lakin 69, Stanton County 56
Lawrence 64, SM North 52
Lawrence Free State 80, SM Northwest 52
Macksville 51, Stafford 39
Minneola 48, Ingalls 39
Moundridge 62, Garden Plain 35
Northern Valley 80, Wheatland-Grinnell 66
Norton 45, Russell 41
Norwich 60, South Haven 37
Oakley 53, Smith Center 28
Osborne 56, Tescott 22
Oskaloosa 29, McLouth 27
Paola 46, Ottawa 42
Pawnee Heights 65, Ashland 37
Perry-Lecompton 65, Riverside 55
Phillipsburg 65, Plainville 58
Pittsburg 72, Parsons 59
Pratt 68, Nickerson 46
Salina Sacred Heart 62, Minneapolis 40
Satanta 61, Sublette 44
Sedgwick 61, Chaparral 51
Smoky Valley 68, Halstead 29
Southwestern Hts. 63, Ulysses 53
St. James Academy 70, St. Thomas Aquinas 55
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 53, Southern Cloud 29
St. Mary's 63, Silver Lake 30
Sterling 55, Wichita Trinity 46
Sylvan-Lucas 62, Pike Valley 26
Topeka 86, Highland Park 16
Topeka West 78, Manhattan 65
Triplains-Brewster 63, Weskan 53
Valley Center 48, Goddard 39
Wabaunsee 64, Rock Creek 50
Wakefield 26, Herington 22
Wamego 64, Clay Center 51
Washburn Rural 51, Topeka Seaman 34
Wellington 64, Rose Hill 17
Wellsville 52, Burlington 45
West Elk 51, Fredonia 33
Wichita Campus 77, Newton 51
Wichita Collegiate 51, Mulvane 49, OT
Wichita Home School 78, Bucklin 57
Wichita Independent 56, Bennington 54
Wichita Sunrise 56, Destiny Christian, Okla. 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chapman vs. Marysville, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Inman vs. Cheney, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Kinsley vs. Ness City, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Logan/Palco vs. Natoma, ppd.
Northern Heights vs. Central Heights, ppd.
Wilson vs. Lincoln, ppd.
