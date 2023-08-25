PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 35, Windsor 8
Archie 54, Lockwood 0
Ava 56, Buffalo 6
Benton 44, Northeast (Kansas City) 0
Blair Oaks 41, Maryville 14
Bowling Green 54, Louisiana 18
California 56, Willow Springs 0
Cameron 20, Lincoln 0
Capital City 41, Warrensburg 29
Caruthersville 60, Malden 6
Central (St. Joseph) 38, Ruskin 13
Centralia 27, Mexico 0
Christian Brothers 55, Carmel, Ind. 28
College Heights Christian 60, Rich Hill 22
Crystal City 38, Chaffee 7
East Atchison 54, King City 6
East Buchanan 44, South Harrison 8
East Prairie 20, Charleston 8
Festus 38, Ste. Genevieve 7
Forsyth 41, El Dorado Springs 12
Grandview 35, William Chrisman 0
Hallsville 46, Palmyra 6
Hillsboro 63, Sikeston 14
Holden 55, Sherwood 14
Jefferson City 40, Osage 3
Joplin 35, Branson 14
Kickapoo 56, Hillcrest 0
Lafayette County 34, Penney 0
Lathrop 24, Lexington 8
Lebanon 56, Parkview 0
Lindbergh 34, Chaminade 7
Logan-Rogersville 28, East Newton 0
Marionville 12, Stockton 7
Marquette 13, Lafayette (Wildwood) 10
Mid-Buchanan 50, Cass-Midway 13
Miller 14, Hogan 12
Mt Vernon 23, McDonald County 13
Nevada 56, Springfield Catholic 0
Nixa 14, Webb City 7
Normandy def. Confluence, forfeit
North Platte 22, Gallatin 6
Oak Grove 47, Lawson 7
Osceola 70, Jasper 8
Ozark 42, Carl Junction 22
Park Hill 52, Battle 6
Pleasant Hill 45, Boonville 6
Polo 29, West Platte 0
Republic 20, Carthage 14
Rockhurst 31, Raymore-Peculiar 0
Rockwood Summit 56, Webster Groves 14
Roosevelt 12, Jennings 6
Santa Fe 10, Hughesville Northwest 6
Savannah 35, Portageville 34
Seckman 34, Valle Catholic 21
Seneca 37, Aurora 0
Smithville 37, Raytown 0
St. Clair 48, Potosi 6
St. Francis Borgia 21, Pacific 20
St. Joseph Le Blond 58, North Shelby 42
St. Michael 45, Lee's Summit Community Christian 19
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 54, Pembroke Hill 6
Stanberry 42, Mound City 8
Strafford 24, Liberty (Mountain View) 6
Tolton Catholic 54, Salisbury 0
Van Horn def. TDW Prep, forfeit
Warsaw 36, Marceline 8
Washington 21, Union 14
West Nodaway 32, North Andrew 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Affton vs. Lutheran South, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
