BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Friends 69, Germantown Friends 57

Aliquippa 63, Avonworth 53

Allderdice 65, Westinghouse 24

Allentown Dieruff 58, Bethlehem Liberty 56

Archbishop Carroll 67, Lansdale Catholic 53

Archbishop Ryan 102, Conwell Egan 63

Archbishop Wood 81, Bonner-Prendergast 59

Bald Eagle Area 33, Penns Valley 32

Bedford 64, Bishop Carroll 51

Belle Vernon 59, Southmoreland 42

Bellefonte 67, Hollidaysburg 51

Berks Catholic 53, Governor Mifflin 43

Bethel Park 53, Peters Township 47

Bethlehem Catholic 56, Easton 43

Big Spring 59, Northern York 53

Bishop Canevin 70, West Greene 40

Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Greater Johnstown 60

Bishop McCort 65, Central Cambria 60

Blackhawk 57, Beaver Area 35

Blue Mountain 77, North Schuylkill 54

Brashear 81, Carrick 72

Carlisle 69, Harrisburg 60

Carlynton 61, Northgate 55

Central Dauphin 74, State College 66

Central Martinsburg 61, Westmont Hilltop 34

Chambersburg 59, Altoona 43

Chartiers Valley 66, Trinity 56

Cumberland Valley 78, Central Dauphin East 44

Deer Lakes 55, Hampton 52

Delaware Valley 65, Western Wayne 60, OT

Delone 65, Fairfield 40

ELCO 49, Donegal 45

East Allegheny 67, Valley 50

Eastern York 57, Gettysburg 53

Elizabeth Forward 61, Mount Pleasant 42

Elizabethtown 48, Conestoga Valley 36

Elk County Catholic 35, Johnsonburg 33

Ellwood City 60, Elwood City Riverside 45

Erie Cathedral Prep 55, Meadville 34

Exeter 63, Conrad Weiser 47

Fairview 69, Fort Leboeuf 23

Fannett-Metal 70, McConnellsburg 62

Farrell 72, Reynolds 43

Fort Cherry 52, Chartiers-Houston 38

Fox Chapel 87, Greensburg Salem 39

Franklin 78, Greenville 26

Freeport 56, Burrell 53

Garden Spot 54, Cocalico 43

Greater Latrobe 62, Ligonier Valley 50

Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Winchester Thurston 76

Grove City 66, Wilmington 24

Hanover Area 51, Berwick 45

Harbor Creek 46, Corry 30

Hempfield 61, Cedar Crest 44

Hickory 51, Sharpsville 38

Highlands 77, Armstrong 45

Imani Christian Academy 80, Leechburg 64

Jamestown 69, Mercer 51

Jeannette 67, Propel Braddock Hills 40

Jim Thorpe 49, Pine Grove 28

Johnstown Christian 66, Great Commission 24

Kennedy Catholic 71, Lakeview 40

Kiski Area 64, Gateway 56

Knoch 56, Derry 40

Kutztown 62, Brandywine Heights 47

La Salle 74, Father Judge 64

Laurel 58, Mohawk 55

Laurel Highlands 75, Thomas Jefferson 41

Lincoln Park Charter 80, Ambridge 44

Manheim Township 54, Lebanon 52

Mars 76, Indiana 24

McGuffey 60, Bethlehem Center 45

Millersburg 44, Susquenita 37

Monessen 59, Jefferson-Morgan 42

Montour 49, Central Valley 24

Montoursville 73, Muncy 57

Mount Lebanon 52, Canon-McMillan 40

Muhlenberg 82, Daniel Boone 17

Nazareth Area 72, Bethlehem Freedom 57

Neighborhood Academy 49, Propel Andrew Street 27

Neumann-Goretti 54, St. Joseph's Prep 45

New Castle 70, Moon 56

North Allegheny 66, Seneca Valley 54

North Hills 76, Butler 62

Northampton 45, Allentown Central Catholic 44, OT

Northumberland Christian 70, Millville 55

Norwin 59, Hempfield Area 49

Octorara 68, Lancaster Catholic 60

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 82, South Side 46

Palmyra 51, Mechanicsburg 27

Parkland 57, Allentown Allen 55

Penn Cambria 62, Somerset 25

Phil-Montgomery Christian 66, MAST Charter 55

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 54, Devon Prep 43

Philipsburg-Osceola 57, Huntingdon 42

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 46, Penn-Trafford 38

Pittsburgh North Catholic 81, Keystone Oaks 49

Pittsburgh Obama 74, Perry Traditional Academy 46

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 70, Quakertown 54

Pocono Mountain West 62, East Stroudsburg North 45

Pottsville 60, Panther Valley 34

Quaker Valley 89, Hopewell 36

Ringgold 62, Connellsville 43

Rochester 46, Western Beaver 38

Saegertown 57, Cambridge Springs 51

Serra Catholic 67, Clairton 33

Sewickley Academy 57, Riverview 47

Shady Side Academy 79, Apollo-Ridge 26

Shaler 62, Plum 51

Shenango 58, Springdale 35

Shippensburg 77, Greencastle Antrim 58

South Fayette 59, West Allegheny 54

Southern Fulton 50, Forbes Road 11

Southern Huntingdon 65, Claysburg-Kimmel 50

Sto-Rox 68, Burgettstown 47

Sun Valley 63, Delco Christian 47

Susquehannock 48, York Suburban 37

Tamaqua 60, Lehighton 46

Tyrone 67, Clearfield 54

Union Area 66, Cornell 45

Upper Dublin 58, Abington 49

Upper Moreland 52, Lower Moreland 47

Upper St. Clair 60, Baldwin 49

Warwick 74, Ephrata 37

Washington 63, Brentwood 48

Waynesburg Central 49, Charleroi 46

West Mifflin 80, Albert Gallatin 64

Wissahickon 58, Hatboro-Horsham 44

Wyomissing 68, Antietam 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carmichaels vs. Bentworth, ppd.

Yough vs. South Park, ppd.

