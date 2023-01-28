BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron 51, Caliche 44

Alamosa 75, Bayfield 55

Arvada West 65, Lakewood 34

Aspen 57, Coal Ridge 43

Boulder 50, Poudre 46

Branson/Kim 53, Walsh 48

Broomfield 75, Northglenn 44

Burlington 92, Flagler 35

Cedaredge 57, Olathe 14

Centauri 52, Ignacio 26

Columbine 64, Chatfield 43

Coronado 50, Elizabeth 48

Cotopaxi 41, South Park 35

Crowley County 55, Fowler 26

D'Evelyn 55, Littleton 53

DSST: Green Valley Ranch 66, Adams City 34

Dakota Ridge 63, Wheat Ridge 50

Del Norte 70, Moffat 25

Delta 62, Basalt 26

Doherty 54, Vista Ridge 43

Douglas County 79, Castle View 57

Dove Creek 65, Mancos 59

Eads 42, Cheraw 35

Eagle Ridge Academy 68, The Academy 21

Elbert 69, Calhan 50

Evangelical Christian Academy 64, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 12

Fort Collins 46, Loveland 23

Fossil Ridge 89, Fairview 56

Fountain-Fort Carson 47, Liberty (Joes) 43

Front Range Baptist 56, Denver Waldorf 25

Genoa-Hugo 56, Bethune 25

Grand Valley 59, Meeker 54

Green Mountain 83, Alameda 26

Haxtun 35, Holyoke 30

Holly 71, Primero 18

Idalia 70, Arickaree High School 46

Kiowa 66, Cripple Creek-Victor 11

Legacy 54, Brighton 34

Legend 46, Chaparral 31

Liberty Common 57, Estes Park 29

Limon 55, Colorado Springs 24

McClave 66, Granada 48

Merino 53, Fleming 40

Monarch 79, Horizon 58

Montrose High School 42, Durango 34

Otis 74, Briggsdale 63

Pagosa Springs 44, Montezuma-Cortez 39

Peetz 46, Prairie 43

Pikes Peak 67, Hanover 42

Pine Creek 54, Rampart 52

Plateau Valley 46, Caprock Academy 33

Platte Valley 93, Wellington 11

Pueblo County 61, Pueblo East 34

Pueblo South 70, Pueblo West 54

Rangely 49, Hayden 33

Roaring Fork 60, North Park 44

Rock Canyon 80, ThunderRidge 60

Rye 56, James Irwin Charter School 45

Sanford 45, Custer County 16

Sierra Grande 64, Creede High School 22

South Baca 33, Miami-Yoder 22

Standley Lake 55, Conifer 53

Stargate School 67, Arrupe Jesuit 17

Steamboat Springs 49, Moffat County 32

Stratton 74, Kit Carson 39

Swink 54, Sangre De Cristo 33

Wiggins 50, Sedgwick County 44

Windsor Charter 30, DSST: Byers 17

Yuma 57, Wray 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

