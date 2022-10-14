PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 36, Cole Camp 0

Archie 48, Sweet Springs 8

Aurora 12, East Newton 7

Ava 37, Cabool 8

Blair Oaks 55, Hallsville 0

Blue Springs South 44, Blue Springs 21

Bolivar 53, Hillcrest 14

Bowling Green 83, Wright City 7

Braymer 78, Santa Fe 54

Brookfield 26, Clark County 13

Butler 62, Forsyth 36

California 62, Eldon 21

Camdenton 45, Lebanon 28

Capital City 49, Truman 6

Carl Junction 42, Willard 0

Carthage 34, Joplin 28

Center 53, Pleasant Hill 27

Central (Cape Girardeau) 56, DeSoto 7

Central (New Madrid County) 48, Sikeston 0

Central (Park Hills) 42, Dexter 13

Centralia 28, South Shelby 12

Chaffee 51, Doniphan 6

Chaminade 42, Gateway Science 0

Christian Brothers College 52, Warren Central, Ind. 25

Concordia 66, Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op 22

Diamond 27, Sarcoxie 24

Drexel 52, Osceola 7

East Atchison 44, Stanberry 20

East Buchanan 48, Mid-Buchanan 12

Eureka 49, Parkway North 21

Excelsior Springs 34, Raytown South 27

Festus 41, Farmington 20

Fort Osage 25, North Kansas City 14

Francis Howell 63, Francis Howell Central 6

Ft. Zumwalt North 35, Ft. Zumwalt South 0

Gallatin 46, Trenton 6

Grain Valley 40, William Chrisman 7

Hannibal 59, Marshall 14

Harrisburg 30, Fayette 24

Harrisonville 47, Oak Grove 36

Hayti 42, Malden 7

Helias Catholic 45, Smith-Cotton 21

Hermann 26, Pacific 19

Highland Park, Kan. 63, KC Northeast 0

Holden 52, Carrollton 0

Holt 34, Jackson 14

Jasper 48, College Heights Christian 24

Jefferson City 48, Battle 41, OT

Kearney 63, Grandview 12

Kennett 35, Poplar Bluff 14

Kickapoo 22, Glendale 2

Kirksville 42, Fulton 0

Lafayette County 56, Lexington 8

Lamar 41, Cassville 13

Lawson 37, Lathrop 6

Lee's Summit North 35, Lee's Summit West 0

Liberty (Mountain View) 60, Salem 0

Liberty 48, Lee's Summit 28

Liberty North 44, Raymore-Peculiar 14

Lindbergh 42, Mehlville 7

Lockwood 52, Appleton City/Montrose 16

Lou. Trinity, Ky. 34, St. Mary's (St. Louis) 13

Louisiana 36, Van-Far 6

Lutheran (St. Charles) 20, Lutheran North 18

MICDS 35, St. Dominic 0

Marceline 13, Westran 12

Marionville 28, Ash Grove 22

Maryville 39, Savannah 28

Milan 38, Polo 6

Moberly 28, Mexico 14

Monroe City 32, Macon 8

Mound City 68, DeKalb 40

Mountain Grove 28, Houston 8

Mt. Vernon 44, Marshfield 14

Nevada 48, Monett 7

Norborne 34, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 8

North Andrew 56, Worth County 48

North Callaway 42, Montgomery County 38

North Platte 18, West Platte 7

Oak Park 45, Central (St. Joseph) 0

Odessa 36, Chillicothe 35

Orrick 60, North Shelby 30

Osage 54, Southern Boone County 39

Ozark 28, Branson 7

Palmyra 22, Highland 14

Parkway Central 32, Parkway West 16

Parkway South 30, Fox 20

Pembroke Hill 34, Lee's Summit Community Christian 7

Portageville 42, Kelly 0

Putnam County 48, Maysville/Winston 24

Raytown 28, Belton 21

Reeds Spring 28, Logan-Rogersville 14

Republic 36, Nixa 35, 2OT

Rock Bridge 49, Hickman High School 0

Rock Port 30, South Holt 28

Rockhurst 17, St. Louis University 14

Rolla 21, Waynesville 20

Ruskin 6, Winnetonka 2

Schuyler County 58, Northland Christian 8

Scotland County 26, Paris 7

Seckman 35, Oakville 14

Seneca 28, McDonald County 21

Sherwood 58, Russellville 41

Smithville 35, Pittsburg, Kan. 7

South Callaway 46, Mark Twain 8

South Harrison 28, Princeton 19

South Nodaway 52, Stewartsville 24

St. Francis Borgia 51, Fredericktown 13

St. Michael 47, Hogan Prep 20

St. Paul Lutheran 56, Knox County 6

St. Pius X (Festus) 41, Bayless 6

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 40, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 0

Staley 48, Park Hill 33

Ste. Genevieve 41, Jefferson (Festus) 34

Stockton/Sheldon 30, El Dorado Springs 14

Sullivan 24, Owensville 0

Tarkio 44, Stanberry 20

Thayer 22, Willow Springs 21

Timberland 61, Francis Howell North 21

Tipton 72, Lone Jack 6

Troy Buchanan 42, Ft. Zumwalt West 13

Union 46, St. James 0

Van Horn 23, University Academy 0

Versailles 21, Boonville 20

Warrensburg 65, Clinton 7

Warrenton 35, Orchard Farm 25

Warsaw 27, Skyline 6

Washington 56, North Point 15

Webb City 42, Neosho 21

Webster Groves 27, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 13

Wellington-Napoleon 41, Slater 20

West Nodaway 50, Southwest (Livingston County) 12

West Plains 41, Parkview 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you