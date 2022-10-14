PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 36, Cole Camp 0
Archie 48, Sweet Springs 8
Aurora 12, East Newton 7
Ava 37, Cabool 8
Blair Oaks 55, Hallsville 0
Blue Springs South 44, Blue Springs 21
Bolivar 53, Hillcrest 14
Bowling Green 83, Wright City 7
Braymer 78, Santa Fe 54
Brookfield 26, Clark County 13
Butler 62, Forsyth 36
California 62, Eldon 21
Camdenton 45, Lebanon 28
Capital City 49, Truman 6
Carl Junction 42, Willard 0
Carthage 34, Joplin 28
Center 53, Pleasant Hill 27
Central (Cape Girardeau) 56, DeSoto 7
Central (New Madrid County) 48, Sikeston 0
Central (Park Hills) 42, Dexter 13
Centralia 28, South Shelby 12
Chaffee 51, Doniphan 6
Chaminade 42, Gateway Science 0
Christian Brothers College 52, Warren Central, Ind. 25
Concordia 66, Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op 22
Diamond 27, Sarcoxie 24
Drexel 52, Osceola 7
East Atchison 44, Stanberry 20
East Buchanan 48, Mid-Buchanan 12
Eureka 49, Parkway North 21
Excelsior Springs 34, Raytown South 27
Festus 41, Farmington 20
Fort Osage 25, North Kansas City 14
Francis Howell 63, Francis Howell Central 6
Ft. Zumwalt North 35, Ft. Zumwalt South 0
Gallatin 46, Trenton 6
Grain Valley 40, William Chrisman 7
Hannibal 59, Marshall 14
Harrisburg 30, Fayette 24
Harrisonville 47, Oak Grove 36
Hayti 42, Malden 7
Helias Catholic 45, Smith-Cotton 21
Hermann 26, Pacific 19
Highland Park, Kan. 63, KC Northeast 0
Holden 52, Carrollton 0
Holt 34, Jackson 14
Jasper 48, College Heights Christian 24
Jefferson City 48, Battle 41, OT
Kearney 63, Grandview 12
Kennett 35, Poplar Bluff 14
Kickapoo 22, Glendale 2
Kirksville 42, Fulton 0
Lafayette County 56, Lexington 8
Lamar 41, Cassville 13
Lawson 37, Lathrop 6
Lee's Summit North 35, Lee's Summit West 0
Liberty (Mountain View) 60, Salem 0
Liberty 48, Lee's Summit 28
Liberty North 44, Raymore-Peculiar 14
Lindbergh 42, Mehlville 7
Lockwood 52, Appleton City/Montrose 16
Lou. Trinity, Ky. 34, St. Mary's (St. Louis) 13
Louisiana 36, Van-Far 6
Lutheran (St. Charles) 20, Lutheran North 18
MICDS 35, St. Dominic 0
Marceline 13, Westran 12
Marionville 28, Ash Grove 22
Maryville 39, Savannah 28
Milan 38, Polo 6
Moberly 28, Mexico 14
Monroe City 32, Macon 8
Mound City 68, DeKalb 40
Mountain Grove 28, Houston 8
Mt. Vernon 44, Marshfield 14
Nevada 48, Monett 7
Norborne 34, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 8
North Andrew 56, Worth County 48
North Callaway 42, Montgomery County 38
North Platte 18, West Platte 7
Oak Park 45, Central (St. Joseph) 0
Odessa 36, Chillicothe 35
Orrick 60, North Shelby 30
Osage 54, Southern Boone County 39
Ozark 28, Branson 7
Palmyra 22, Highland 14
Parkway Central 32, Parkway West 16
Parkway South 30, Fox 20
Pembroke Hill 34, Lee's Summit Community Christian 7
Portageville 42, Kelly 0
Putnam County 48, Maysville/Winston 24
Raytown 28, Belton 21
Reeds Spring 28, Logan-Rogersville 14
Republic 36, Nixa 35, 2OT
Rock Bridge 49, Hickman High School 0
Rock Port 30, South Holt 28
Rockhurst 17, St. Louis University 14
Rolla 21, Waynesville 20
Ruskin 6, Winnetonka 2
Schuyler County 58, Northland Christian 8
Scotland County 26, Paris 7
Seckman 35, Oakville 14
Seneca 28, McDonald County 21
Sherwood 58, Russellville 41
Smithville 35, Pittsburg, Kan. 7
South Callaway 46, Mark Twain 8
South Harrison 28, Princeton 19
South Nodaway 52, Stewartsville 24
St. Francis Borgia 51, Fredericktown 13
St. Michael 47, Hogan Prep 20
St. Paul Lutheran 56, Knox County 6
St. Pius X (Festus) 41, Bayless 6
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 40, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 0
Staley 48, Park Hill 33
Ste. Genevieve 41, Jefferson (Festus) 34
Stockton/Sheldon 30, El Dorado Springs 14
Sullivan 24, Owensville 0
Tarkio 44, Stanberry 20
Thayer 22, Willow Springs 21
Timberland 61, Francis Howell North 21
Tipton 72, Lone Jack 6
Troy Buchanan 42, Ft. Zumwalt West 13
Union 46, St. James 0
Van Horn 23, University Academy 0
Versailles 21, Boonville 20
Warrensburg 65, Clinton 7
Warrenton 35, Orchard Farm 25
Warsaw 27, Skyline 6
Washington 56, North Point 15
Webb City 42, Neosho 21
Webster Groves 27, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 13
Wellington-Napoleon 41, Slater 20
West Nodaway 50, Southwest (Livingston County) 12
West Plains 41, Parkview 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.