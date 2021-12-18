BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bainville 71, Culbertson 45
Belt 51, Roy-Winifred 32
Big Sandy 44, Chinook 40
Billings Senior 60, Helena 54, OT
Broadus 77, Plevna 24
Broadview-Lavina 50, Bridger 47
Butte 47, Belgrade 43
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 73, Box Elder 49
Circle 54, Richey-Lambert 49
Deer Lodge 70, Drummond 59
Dutton-Brady 50, Sunburst 41
Ennis 57, Sheridan 45
Fairview 61, Savage 16
Gallatin 58, Kalispell Flathead 52
Gardiner 46, Lone Peak 44
Glasgow 59, Sidney 42
Glendive 60, Havre 47
Great Falls Central 54, Geraldine/Highwood 35
Helena Capital 60, Billings West 49
Hot Springs 73, Two Eagle River 42
Jefferson (Boulder) 69, Anaconda 25
Kalispell Glacier 60, Bozeman 53
Laurel 52, Livingston 48
Lewistown (Fergus) 70, Billings Central 53
Lustre Christian 80, Nashua 30
Malta 58, Harlem 46
Manhattan Christian 52, Manhattan 36
Missoula Loyola 68, Arlee 27
North Star 51, Hays-Lodgepole 39
Plentywood 55, Brockton 14
Red Lodge 58, Forsyth 32
Roundup 51, Shepherd 48
Scobey 50, Mon-Dak, N.D. 35
Seeley-Swan 73, Lincoln 33
Shelby 72, Conrad 19
Shields Valley 49, West Yellowstone 44
St. Ignatius 69, Troy 27
St. Regis 71, Charlo 56
Terry 60, Wibaux 34
Thompson Falls 54, Plains 35
Three Forks 71, Whitehall 25
Winnett-Grass Range 85, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 62
Wolf Point 75, Poplar 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/