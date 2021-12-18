BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainville 71, Culbertson 45

Belt 51, Roy-Winifred 32

Big Sandy 44, Chinook 40

Billings Senior 60, Helena 54, OT

Broadus 77, Plevna 24

Broadview-Lavina 50, Bridger 47

Butte 47, Belgrade 43

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 73, Box Elder 49

Circle 54, Richey-Lambert 49

Deer Lodge 70, Drummond 59

Dutton-Brady 50, Sunburst 41

Ennis 57, Sheridan 45

Fairview 61, Savage 16

Gallatin 58, Kalispell Flathead 52

Gardiner 46, Lone Peak 44

Glasgow 59, Sidney 42

Glendive 60, Havre 47

Great Falls Central 54, Geraldine/Highwood 35

Helena Capital 60, Billings West 49

Hot Springs 73, Two Eagle River 42

Jefferson (Boulder) 69, Anaconda 25

Kalispell Glacier 60, Bozeman 53

Laurel 52, Livingston 48

Lewistown (Fergus) 70, Billings Central 53

Lustre Christian 80, Nashua 30

Malta 58, Harlem 46

Manhattan Christian 52, Manhattan 36

Missoula Loyola 68, Arlee 27

North Star 51, Hays-Lodgepole 39

Plentywood 55, Brockton 14

Red Lodge 58, Forsyth 32

Roundup 51, Shepherd 48

Scobey 50, Mon-Dak, N.D. 35

Seeley-Swan 73, Lincoln 33

Shelby 72, Conrad 19

Shields Valley 49, West Yellowstone 44

St. Ignatius 69, Troy 27

St. Regis 71, Charlo 56

Terry 60, Wibaux 34

Thompson Falls 54, Plains 35

Three Forks 71, Whitehall 25

Winnett-Grass Range 85, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 62

Wolf Point 75, Poplar 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

