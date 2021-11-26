BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Madison Prep 61, Grissom, Ala. 54
Port Allen 68, Holy Cross 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%..
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%.
Updated: November 26, 2021 @ 10:03 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Madison Prep 61, Grissom, Ala. 54
Port Allen 68, Holy Cross 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.