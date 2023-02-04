BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo 38, Wheatland 31

Burlington 70, Ten Sleep 36

Campbell County 102, Cheyenne South 51

Casper Kelly Walsh 48, Evanston 46

Casper Natrona 55, Cheyenne Central 35

Cheyenne East 51, Sheridan 48

Douglas 70, Burns 19

Guernsey-Sunrise 40, Rock River 35

Hulett 52, Moorcroft 49

Kemmerer 58, Farson-Eden 47

Lingle-Fort Laramie 58, Lusk 42

Little Snake River 56, Encampment 41

Lovell 60, Pinedale 50

Lyman 48, Thermopolis 30

Powell 53, Lander 52

Rawlins 57, Newcastle 21

Riverton 68, Jackson Hole 66, OT

Saratoga 60, Southeast 35

Shoshoni 73, St. Stephens 71

Star Valley 53, Cody 51

Thunder Basin 55, Laramie 51

Tongue River 56, Rocky Mountain 45

Upton 85, Kaycee 48

Worland 67, Mountain View 29

Wright 96, Glenrock 71

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

