BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo 38, Wheatland 31
Burlington 70, Ten Sleep 36
Campbell County 102, Cheyenne South 51
Casper Kelly Walsh 48, Evanston 46
Casper Natrona 55, Cheyenne Central 35
Cheyenne East 51, Sheridan 48
Douglas 70, Burns 19
Guernsey-Sunrise 40, Rock River 35
Hulett 52, Moorcroft 49
Kemmerer 58, Farson-Eden 47
Lingle-Fort Laramie 58, Lusk 42
Little Snake River 56, Encampment 41
Lovell 60, Pinedale 50
Lyman 48, Thermopolis 30
Powell 53, Lander 52
Rawlins 57, Newcastle 21
Riverton 68, Jackson Hole 66, OT
Saratoga 60, Southeast 35
Shoshoni 73, St. Stephens 71
Star Valley 53, Cody 51
Thunder Basin 55, Laramie 51
Tongue River 56, Rocky Mountain 45
Upton 85, Kaycee 48
Worland 67, Mountain View 29
Wright 96, Glenrock 71
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
