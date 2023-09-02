PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander Central 17, North Iredell 15
Andrews 56, New Faith Christian, Ga. 0
Apex 35, Harnett Central 15
Ashe County 40, West Wilkes 0
Asheville Christian 43, Mooresboro Jefferson 14
Asheville Roberson 35, Sylva Smoky Mountain 7
Bartlett Yancey 20, Graham 0
Bessemer City 46, Avery County 0
Blacksburg, S.C. 59, Cherryville 46
Boonville Starmount 47, East Bend Forbush 14
Brevard 34, Asheville Erwin 14
Bunn 42, Granville Central 6
Burlington Cummings 54, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 6
Burlington Williams 17, Southern Durham 8
Cameron Union Pines 58, Western Harnett 0
Canton Pisgah 42, Hampton, Tenn. 14
Cape Fear 38, Fayetteville Sanford 25
Carrollwood Day, Fla. 38, Arden Christ School 14
Cary Christian 62, Lawrence Academy 36
Central Davidson 44, West Davidson 0
Chambers 41, Robert B. Glenn 0
Charlotte Christian 41, Belmont South Point 36
Charlotte Harding 49, Charlotte Garinger 12
Charlotte Olympic 21, West Cabarrus 14
Charlotte Providence 41, Gastonia Huss 20
Charlotte Providence Day 42, Charlotte Catholic 7
Cherokee 41, Choctaw Central, Miss. 37
China Grove Carson 21, Monroe Piedmont 3
Christ Church Episcopal, S.C. 27, Asheville School 26
Christ the King High School 17, Lake Norman Charter 7
Clayton 45, Raleigh Wakefield 7
Clayton Cleveland 46, West Johnston 0
Clinton 41, Lumberton 6
Concord Cannon 31, Raleigh Ravenscroft 10
Concord Cox Mill 45, Charlotte Country Day 27
Concord Robinson 40, Concord 0
Cornelius Hough 20, Dutch Fork, S.C. 17
Croatan 25, East Carteret 0
Davidson Community School 35, Corvian 28
Davie County 32, North Davidson 3
Durham Jordan 45, Wake Forest Heritage 7
East Davidson 38, Trinity 18
East Duplin 49, Richlands 14
East Forsyth 27, Asheville Reynolds 21
East Gaston 35, Belmont Cramer 14
East Lincoln 28, Lincolnton 14
East Surry 20, West Stokes 0
East Wilkes 48, North Wilkes 2
Eastern Alamance 48, Northern Guilford 44
Eastern Randolph 36, Southern Lee 15
Edenton Holmes 20, Rocky Mount 9
Enka 28, Rosman 14
Erwin Triton 36, Raleigh Sanderson 28
Faith Christian 71, Liberty Christian 0
Farmville Central 61, Pamlico County 6
Fayetteville Westover 34, Fairmont 8
Franklinton 34, Louisburg 6
Friendship 28, Willow Spring 6
Garner 33, Raleigh Millbrook 28
Gastonia Forestview 27, Morganton Freedom 19
Gates County 42, Manteo 16
Gray's Creek 56, Fayetteville Pine Forest 35
Greensboro Dudley 54, Durham Hillside 8
Greensboro Grimsley 41, Pfafftown Reagan 15
Harrells Christian 52, Mount Zion Christian 8
Hayesville 49, Georgia Force Christian, Ga. 27
Hendersonville 50, East Henderson 8
Hertford County 39, Bertie County 8
Hickory Grove Christian 47, South Wake 0
High Point Christian Academy 28, North Raleigh Christian 14
Hobgood Academy 48, Community Christian 14
Hoke County 47, Fayetteville Byrd 6
Holly Ridge Dixon 29, South Lenoir 16
Holly Springs 31, Fuquay-Varina 0
Hope Mills South View 43, Durham Riverside 0
Huntersville Hopewell 20, Charlotte Berry Tech 12
Indian Land, S.C. 27, Palisades 26
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 38, Hickory Ridge 22
Jacksonville White Oak 24, Southwest Onslow 14
Kings Mountain 23, Lawndale Burns 14
Kinston 26, Ayden-Grifton 20
Lake Norman 34, Asheville 7
Lenoir Hibriten 50, West Caldwell 7
Lexington 45, South Stanly 6
Marshville Forest Hills 41, Walkertown 6
Matthews Weddington 44, West Forsyth 22
Mayodan McMichael 29, South Stokes 6
Metrolina Christian Academy 35, Charlotte Latin 0
Mitchell County 22, Alleghany County 14
Monroe 48, Mint Hill Rocky River 7
Monroe Parkwood 37, East Mecklenburg 32
Monroe Sun Valley 34, Charlotte Myers Park 33
Monroe Union Academy 50, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Mooresville 48, West Rowan 7
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 41, Roanoke Rapids 8
Mount Airy 56, Surry Central 0
Mount Pleasant 31, Central Cabarrus 14
Nash Central 65, Goldsboro 0
New Hanover County 42, Jacksonville Northside 7
Newton Grove Midway 40, North Johnston 36
Newton-Conover 46, East Rutherford 39
North Brunswick 43, Swansboro 0
North Buncombe 22, Madison County 6
North Duplin 50, Jones County 0
North Forsyth 35, Winston-Salem Atkins 0
North Henderson 44, Swannanoa Owen 7
North Moore 38, Pittsboro Northwood 12
North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 35, West Brunswick 7
North Pitt 32, South Central Pitt 16
North Rowan 38, Anson County 28
Northeast Guilford 26, Eden Morehead 7
Northern Nash 34, Greenville Rose 20
Northwest Guilford 48, Winston-Salem Reynolds 17
Oak Grove 33, Jamestown Ragsdale 0
Pembroke Swett 33, Red Springs 13
Pender County def. Rose Hill Union, forfeit
Perquimans 37, Pasquotank County 14
Person 35, Northern Durham 19
Princeton 41, Goldsboro Rosewood 34
Providence Grove 26, Kernersville McGuinness 20
Raleigh Athens Drive 26, Cary 20
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 26, Richmond County 9
Raleigh Leesville Road 28, Spring Lake Overhills 0
Raleigh St. David's 55, Lee Christian 0
Randleman 56, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0
Robbinsville 28, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 17
Rocky Point Trask 55, Sandhills Titans 6
Rolesville 56, East Wake 0
Salemburg Lakewood 67, Lejeune 28
Salisbury 65, East Rowan 7
Scotland 49, Marlboro County, S.C. 26
Shelby Crest 53, Shelby 38
South Brunswick 26, St. Pauls 21
South Caldwell 48, North Surry 22
South Davidson 42, North Stokes 0
South Granville 21, Knightdale 14
South Johnston 28, Wendell Corinth Holders 12
SouthWest Edgecombe 27, Eastern Wayne 20
Southeast Alamance 55, Chatham Central 6
Southeast Guilford 36, Lee County 29
Southern Alamance 65, Chapel Hill 27
Southern Nash 42, Wilson Fike 14
Southern Pines Pinecrest 27, Apex Middle Creek 24
Southwest Guilford 34, High Point Central 0
Statesville 22, South Iredell 15
Swain County 40, Franklin 13
Tarboro 62, North Edgecombe 6
Thomasville 25, High Point Andrews 6
Thomasville Ledford 57, Trinity Wheatmore 7
Valdese Draughn 33, East Burke 24
Vance County 28, Orange 19
Wake Forest 31, Southeast Raleigh 6
Watauga County 47, Maiden 21
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 31, South Mecklenburg 7
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 38, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 35
Wayne Christian 62, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Waynesville Tuscola 44, McDowell County 22
Weldon 64, Rocky Mount Prep 0
West Carteret 28, Fayetteville Smith 0
West Charlotte 21, Charlotte Independence 20
West Columbus 27, West Bladen 15
West Henderson 48, Polk County 6
West Lincoln 49, Newton Foard 20
West Mecklenburg 30, Gastonia Ashbrook 21
West Stanly 20, Albemarle 12, OT
Western Alamance 32, North Stanly 21
Whiteville 42, Warsaw Kenan 7
Wilkes Central 47, Morganton Patton 0
Wilmington Hoggard 27, Wallace-Rose Hill 18
Wilson Beddingfield 14, Greene Central 8
Wilson Hunt 27, Greenville Conley 15
Wilson Prep 21, Warren County 0
Winston-Salem Parkland 42, Winston-Salem Prep 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
