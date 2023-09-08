PREP FOOTBALL=

ACE Charter 54, Jordan 0

Alpharetta 38, Chattahoochee 24

Athens Academy 59, Mt. Pisgah Christian 13

Augusta Prep 16, Piedmont 14

B.E.S.T. Academy 24, Walker 15

Bacon County 35, Atkinson County 3

Bainbridge 46, Thomasville 28

Banks County 34, Franklin County 16

Benedictine Military 31, Ware County 24

Bethlehem Christian Academy 42, Augusta Christian 9

Blessed Trinity 16, St. Pius X 14

Bowdon 40, Tattnall Square 13

Boyd Buchanan, Tenn. 35, North Cobb Christian 0

Brooks County 49, Mitchell County 14

Burke County 29, Evans 14

Cairo 51, Godby, Fla. 20

Calhoun 35, Cedartown 21

Callaway 38, Heard County 6

Calvary Day 41, Charlotte Christian, N.C. 10

Camden County 51, New Hampstead 7

Carrollton 50, Villa Rica 0

Cartersville 31, Columbia 6

Cedar Grove 37, Collins Hill 26

Central Fellowship 31, Crawford County 29

Central-Carrollton 40, McIntosh 21

Chapel Hill 21, South Cobb 0

Claxton 35, Groves 6

Clinch County 35, Cook 27

Coffee 17, Bolles School, Fla. 9

Colquitt County 37, Lee County 20

Copper Basin, Tenn. 39, New Faith Christian 22

Creekview 24, North Forsyth 21

D.W. Daniel, S.C. 52, Hart County 21

Dacula 36, Tucker 22

Dalton 21, Rockmart 14

Douglass 68, Stone Mountain 0

Drew 33, Riverdale 0

Duluth 27, Chamblee 12

East Coweta 31, Sandy Creek 14

East Hall 14, Chestatee 10

East Hickman, Tenn. 28, Houston County 21

East Paulding 44, Paulding County 7

Eastside 31, Alcovy 0

Emanuel County Institute 10, Dublin 7

Etowah 51, Centennial 21

Gainesville 24, Clarke Central 7

Gilmer 31, Ringgold 7

Grayson 21, Spartanburg, S.C. 19

Greater Atlanta Christian 31, Decatur 17

Greene County 41, Wilkinson County 6

Habersham Central 17, Central Gwinnett 10

Hampton 17, Woodland Stockbridge 6

Harris County 27, Howard 19

Harrison 21, Denmark 13

Hawkinsville 41, Marion County 40, OT

Hephzibah 26, Tattnall County 13

Heritage-Catoosa 28, Ridgeland 7

Hillgrove 24, Allatoona 7

Holy Innocents' 37, Washington 12

Houston County 56, Locust Grove 12

Irwin County 48, Turner County 36

Jackson 38, Union Grove 20

Jeff Davis 2, Metter 0

Jefferson 44, Oconee County 7

Jenkins County 39, Cross Creek 14

John Milledge 34, George Walton 7

Johnson-Savannah 18, Brantley County 12

Jones County 48, Peach County 21

KIPP Atlanta 34, Forest Park 0

Kell 40, Sprayberry 7

LaGrange 42, Upson-Lee 7

Lakeside-Evans 14, Greenbrier 10

Lamar County 17, Manchester 14

Lanier County 24, Berrien 7

Loganville 49, Apalachee 31

Lumpkin County 35, Temple 0

Madison County 27, Cherokee Bluff 26, OT

Madison County, Fla. 30, Fitzgerald 16

Marist 17, Woodward Academy 10

Mary Persons 35, Haralson County 14

Memorial Day 28, John Paul II, S.C. 14

Midland Valley, S.C. 42, Harlem 35

Milton 27, Roswell 14

Morgan County 26, Hebron Christian Academy 14

Mountain View 56, Jackson County 14

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 42, Heritage School 14

Newnan 21, Hardaway 0

Norcross 25, Archer 21

North Atlanta 52, River Ridge 18

North Cobb 32, Marietta 22

North Hall 28, Walnut Grove 6

Northeast-Macon 25, Carver-Columbus 18

Northgate 34, Griffin 3

Northwest Whitfield 38, North Murray 35

Oglethorpe County 20, Lake Oconee 7

Parkview 35, North Gwinnett 32

Peachtree Ridge 46, Winder-Barrow 0

Perry 49, Veterans 41

Pierce County 49, Liberty County 6

Prince Avenue Christian 45, Monroe Area 17

Providence Christian 51, Riverside Military Academy 13

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 42, Arden Christ School, N.C. 21

Randolph-Clay 14, Pike County 0

Rome 48, Pebblebrook 7

Schley County 48, Bleckley County 42

Screven County 22, Portal 21

Sequoyah 14, Cherokee 13

Shiloh 30, Seckinger 24

Sonoraville 41, LaFayette 14

Southwest Georgia Academy 42, Deerfield-Windsor 27

St. Andrew's 44, Hilton Head Prep, S.C. 0

Stephens County 35, Dawson County 0

Stephenson 29, Carver-Atlanta 14

Stratford 45, Brookwood School 26

Strong Rock Christian 62, Athens Christian 0

Swainsboro 11, Dodge County 7

Telfair County 28, Miller County 14

Toombs County 44, Jefferson County 0

Trion 65, Gordon Central 6

Union County 50, Armuchee 3

Valdosta 45, Warner Robins 12

Valwood 54, Georgia Christian 0

Walton 67, Pope 7

Wesleyan 34, Whitefield Academy 15

West Forsyth 42, Cambridge 17

West Laurens 24, Vidalia 21

Westside-Macon 49, Rutland 32

Wilcox County 43, Pelham 21

Woodland Cartersville 35, Pepperell 28

Woodstock 20, Lassiter 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Druid Hills vs. Dunwoody, ppd.

