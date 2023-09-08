PREP FOOTBALL=
ACE Charter 54, Jordan 0
Alpharetta 38, Chattahoochee 24
Athens Academy 59, Mt. Pisgah Christian 13
Augusta Prep 16, Piedmont 14
B.E.S.T. Academy 24, Walker 15
Bacon County 35, Atkinson County 3
Bainbridge 46, Thomasville 28
Banks County 34, Franklin County 16
Benedictine Military 31, Ware County 24
Bethlehem Christian Academy 42, Augusta Christian 9
Blessed Trinity 16, St. Pius X 14
Bowdon 40, Tattnall Square 13
Boyd Buchanan, Tenn. 35, North Cobb Christian 0
Brooks County 49, Mitchell County 14
Burke County 29, Evans 14
Cairo 51, Godby, Fla. 20
Calhoun 35, Cedartown 21
Callaway 38, Heard County 6
Calvary Day 41, Charlotte Christian, N.C. 10
Camden County 51, New Hampstead 7
Carrollton 50, Villa Rica 0
Cartersville 31, Columbia 6
Cedar Grove 37, Collins Hill 26
Central Fellowship 31, Crawford County 29
Central-Carrollton 40, McIntosh 21
Chapel Hill 21, South Cobb 0
Claxton 35, Groves 6
Clinch County 35, Cook 27
Coffee 17, Bolles School, Fla. 9
Colquitt County 37, Lee County 20
Copper Basin, Tenn. 39, New Faith Christian 22
Creekview 24, North Forsyth 21
D.W. Daniel, S.C. 52, Hart County 21
Dacula 36, Tucker 22
Dalton 21, Rockmart 14
Douglass 68, Stone Mountain 0
Drew 33, Riverdale 0
Duluth 27, Chamblee 12
East Coweta 31, Sandy Creek 14
East Hall 14, Chestatee 10
East Hickman, Tenn. 28, Houston County 21
East Paulding 44, Paulding County 7
Eastside 31, Alcovy 0
Emanuel County Institute 10, Dublin 7
Etowah 51, Centennial 21
Gainesville 24, Clarke Central 7
Gilmer 31, Ringgold 7
Grayson 21, Spartanburg, S.C. 19
Greater Atlanta Christian 31, Decatur 17
Greene County 41, Wilkinson County 6
Habersham Central 17, Central Gwinnett 10
Hampton 17, Woodland Stockbridge 6
Harris County 27, Howard 19
Harrison 21, Denmark 13
Hawkinsville 41, Marion County 40, OT
Hephzibah 26, Tattnall County 13
Heritage-Catoosa 28, Ridgeland 7
Hillgrove 24, Allatoona 7
Holy Innocents' 37, Washington 12
Houston County 56, Locust Grove 12
Irwin County 48, Turner County 36
Jackson 38, Union Grove 20
Jeff Davis 2, Metter 0
Jefferson 44, Oconee County 7
Jenkins County 39, Cross Creek 14
John Milledge 34, George Walton 7
Johnson-Savannah 18, Brantley County 12
Jones County 48, Peach County 21
KIPP Atlanta 34, Forest Park 0
Kell 40, Sprayberry 7
LaGrange 42, Upson-Lee 7
Lakeside-Evans 14, Greenbrier 10
Lamar County 17, Manchester 14
Lanier County 24, Berrien 7
Loganville 49, Apalachee 31
Lumpkin County 35, Temple 0
Madison County 27, Cherokee Bluff 26, OT
Madison County, Fla. 30, Fitzgerald 16
Marist 17, Woodward Academy 10
Mary Persons 35, Haralson County 14
Memorial Day 28, John Paul II, S.C. 14
Midland Valley, S.C. 42, Harlem 35
Milton 27, Roswell 14
Morgan County 26, Hebron Christian Academy 14
Mountain View 56, Jackson County 14
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 42, Heritage School 14
Newnan 21, Hardaway 0
Norcross 25, Archer 21
North Atlanta 52, River Ridge 18
North Cobb 32, Marietta 22
North Hall 28, Walnut Grove 6
Northeast-Macon 25, Carver-Columbus 18
Northgate 34, Griffin 3
Northwest Whitfield 38, North Murray 35
Oglethorpe County 20, Lake Oconee 7
Parkview 35, North Gwinnett 32
Peachtree Ridge 46, Winder-Barrow 0
Perry 49, Veterans 41
Pierce County 49, Liberty County 6
Prince Avenue Christian 45, Monroe Area 17
Providence Christian 51, Riverside Military Academy 13
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 42, Arden Christ School, N.C. 21
Randolph-Clay 14, Pike County 0
Rome 48, Pebblebrook 7
Schley County 48, Bleckley County 42
Screven County 22, Portal 21
Sequoyah 14, Cherokee 13
Shiloh 30, Seckinger 24
Sonoraville 41, LaFayette 14
Southwest Georgia Academy 42, Deerfield-Windsor 27
St. Andrew's 44, Hilton Head Prep, S.C. 0
Stephens County 35, Dawson County 0
Stephenson 29, Carver-Atlanta 14
Stratford 45, Brookwood School 26
Strong Rock Christian 62, Athens Christian 0
Swainsboro 11, Dodge County 7
Telfair County 28, Miller County 14
Toombs County 44, Jefferson County 0
Trion 65, Gordon Central 6
Union County 50, Armuchee 3
Valdosta 45, Warner Robins 12
Valwood 54, Georgia Christian 0
Walton 67, Pope 7
Wesleyan 34, Whitefield Academy 15
West Forsyth 42, Cambridge 17
West Laurens 24, Vidalia 21
Westside-Macon 49, Rutland 32
Wilcox County 43, Pelham 21
Woodland Cartersville 35, Pepperell 28
Woodstock 20, Lassiter 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Druid Hills vs. Dunwoody, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.