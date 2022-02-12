BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 60, Brownstown - St. Elmo 53
Amundsen 50, Steinmetz 34
Antioch 48, North Chicago 41
Athens 36, Pleasant Plains 35
Auburn 52, Petersburg PORTA 51
Augusta Southeastern 60, Warsaw West Hancock 54
Aurora Christian 57, Chicago Christian 41
Barrington 41, Palatine 36
Bartlett 74, Streamwood 46
Batavia 50, St. Charles East 44
Beecher 80, Grant Park 57
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 47, Carbondale 41
Belleville West 46, Alton 45
Belvidere North 41, Belvidere 27
Bensenville (Fenton) 44, West Chicago 31
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 94, Proviso East 84
Bismarck-Henning 50, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 46
Blue Island Eisenhower 62, Reavis 41
Bolingbrook 60, Lockport 36
Bradley-Bourbonnais 59, Lincoln Way West 48
Breese Central 58, Freeburg 38
Brimfield 58, Peoria Heights (Quest) 46
Bureau Valley 61, St. Bede 60
Burlington Central 58, Crystal Lake South 48
Carrollton 71, Calhoun 58
Carterville 62, Trico 30
Casey-Westfield 42, Lawrenceville 38
Centralia 51, Marion 35
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 60, Blue Ridge 18
Champaign Centennial 69, Urbana 64
Charleston 64, Marshall 48
Chatham Glenwood 48, Springfield 44
Chester 56, Sparta 54
Chicago (Ogden International) 57, Chicago (TEAM Englewood) 56
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 71, Crete-Monee 32
Chicago Mt. Carmel 72, Brother Rice 67, OT
Clemente 53, Mather 44
Collinsville 46, Madison 33
Columbia 56, Roxana 28
Conant 51, Fremd 48
Concord (Triopia) 46, Greenfield-Northwestern 28
Cumberland 48, Arcola 45
Danville 50, Peoria Notre Dame 39
DeKalb 60, Naperville Central 46
DePaul College Prep 41, St. Rita 32
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 57, Okaw Valley 47
Decatur MacArthur 61, Springfield Lanphier 50
Decatur St. Teresa 57, Sullivan 17
Deerfield 48, Maine East 31
Delavan 35, Illini Bluffs 30
Dixon 71, Oregon 16
Downers North 44, York 41
DuQuoin 48, Anna-Jonesboro 35
Dundee-Crown 52, McHenry 31
Dunlap 83, Canton 74
East Dubuque 57, Warren 40
East St. Louis 34, Edwardsville 30
Edinburg (Coop) BK 49, Buffalo Tri-City 45
El Paso-Gridley 37, Downs Tri-Valley 34
Eldorado 46, Flora 40
Elmwood Park 44, Aurora Central Catholic 32
Elverado def. Dongola, forfeit
Eureka 65, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59
Evanston Township 79, Niles West 43
Evergreen Park 62, Shepard 49
Fairbury Prairie Central 55, Gilman Iroquois West 46
Fairfield 60, Edwards County 44
Fithian Oakwood 67, Danville Schlarman 41
Foreman 58, Chicago Academy 54
Fulton 75, Forreston 37
Galena 88, West Carroll 16
Galesburg 76, Rock Island Alleman 34
Gardner-South Wilmington 51, Donovan 43
Geneseo 64, Sterling 62
Geneva 48, Wheaton North 27
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 66, Hoopeston Area High School 50
Glenbard North 51, St. Charles North 48
Glenbard South 67, Elgin 37
Glenbard West 62, Oak Park River Forest 35
Grant 62, Grayslake North 57, OT
Hamilton County 63, Carmi White County 33
Hampshire 54, Algonquin (Jacobs) 46
Hardin County 51, Carrier Mills 36
Harrisburg 45, Benton 25
Havana 69, Greenview 40
Herrin 51, Massac County 46
Hersey 55, Elk Grove 42
Heyworth 64, Fieldcrest 61
Highland 56, Bethalto Civic Memorial 47
Hillcrest 55, Lemont 47
Hillsboro 67, Staunton 53
Homewood-Flossmoor 79, Lincoln-Way East 51
Hononegah 62, Rockford East 61
Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 45, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 41
Huntley 62, Crystal Lake Central 30
IC Catholic 54, Wheaton Academy 45
Illini West (Carthage) 60, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 45
Indian Creek 67, LaMoille 50
Jacksonville Routt 83, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 53
Johnston City 67, Waltonville 44
Kaneland 56, Sycamore 49
Kankakee (McNamara) 59, Ridgewood 49
Kankakee 38, Thornwood 32
Kankakee Grace Christian 78, Cullom Tri-Point 37
Kewanee 83, Hall 59
Knoxville 67, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 45
Lake Forest 57, Gurnee Warren 46
Lake Zurich 57, Waukegan 44
Lakes Community 78, Round Lake 46
Larkin 62, Aurora (East) 60
Lena-Winslow 49, Pearl City 19
Leo 64, St. Laurence 57
Lexington 63, Fisher 54
Liberty 57, Quincy Notre Dame 43
Lincoln 42, Effingham 29
Lisle 65, Wilmington 56
Litchfield 68, Piasa Southwestern 61
Lyons 60, Hinsdale Central 53
Machesney Park Harlem 70, Freeport 69
Macomb 46, Camp Point Central 44
Macon Meridian 81, Tuscola 73
Mahomet-Seymour 49, Taylorville 37
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 61, St. Patrick 54
Marmion 66, Providence 42
Maroa-Forsyth 62, North-Mac 37
Mascoutah 49, Triad 41
Mendon Unity 49, West Prairie 36
Metamora 50, Washington 45
Metro-East Lutheran 56, Woodlawn 32
Minooka 37, Yorkville 36
Moline 74, East Moline United 45
Momence 62, Clifton Central 32
Monmouth United 65, Wethersfield 59
Monmouth-Roseville 64, Orion 44
Monticello 48, Champaign St. Thomas More 28
Morris 64, Plano 43
Morton 45, Bartonville (Limestone) 37
Mounds Meridian 81, Agape Christian 54
Mount Olive 68, Springfield Lutheran 62
Mount Vernon 56, Cahokia 54
Mt. Carmel 55, Paris 45
Mt. Zion 78, Mattoon 38
Murphysboro/Elverado 70, West Frankfort 33
Naperville Neuqua Valley 57, Waubonsie Valley 48
Naperville North 57, Metea Valley 42
Nashville 30, Pinckneyville 26
Nazareth 56, Marist 51
Neoga 56, OPH 25
Newark 53, Hinckley-Big Rock 42
Niles North 61, Highland Park 54
Normal Community 54, Peoria (H.S.) 46
North Shore Country Day 72, Morgan Park Academy 35
O'Fallon 61, Belleville East 50
Oak Lawn Richards 85, Argo 75
Olney (Richland County) 36, Newton 35
Orangeville 58, River Ridge 49
Oswego East 50, Oswego 38
Ottawa 68, LaSalle-Peru 54
Ottawa Marquette 54, McGivney Catholic High School 46
Ottawa Marquette 56, Woodland 37
Pana 66, Carlinville 41
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 64, Illinois Valley Central 47
Payson Seymour 51, Griggsville-Perry 44
Pecatonica 76, Durand 37
Pekin 57, East Peoria 50
Peoria Christian 54, Farmington 44
Peoria Christian 54, Farmington Central 44
Peotone 33, Manteno 27
Pittsfield 56, Barry (Western) 34
Plainfield Central 63, Romeoville 61
Plainfield East 50, Plainfield South 39
Plainfield North 70, Aurora (West Aurora) 67
Prairie Ridge 49, Cary-Grove 42
Prospect 71, Buffalo Grove 53
Putnam County 56, Henry 44
Quincy 49, Rock Island 47
Red Bud 57, Carlyle 45
Richmond-Burton 67, Woodstock 50
Richwoods 55, Champaign Central 47
Riverdale 66, Erie/Prophetstown 39
Riverside-Brookfield 53, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 49
Robinson 57, Red Hill 46
Rochester 51, Jacksonville 47
Rockford Boylan 64, Rockford Auburn 50
Rockford Christian 77, Rock Falls 56
Rockridge 60, Morrison 26
Rolling Meadows 71, Wheeling 57
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 63, Normal University 55
Scales Mound 58, Stockton 37
Schaumburg 56, Hoffman Estates 50
Seneca 62, Dwight 39
Sesser-Valier 65, Goreville 46
Shelbyville 63, Moweaqua Central A&M 48
Somonauk 67, Earlville 44
South Beloit 73, Schaumburg Christian 18
Springfield Southeast 77, Eisenhower 55
St. Anne 68, Illinois Lutheran 44
St. Edward 52, Westmont 43
St. Ignatius 61, Montini 45
St. Viator 59, Carmel 46
Steeleville 42, Marissa/ Coulterville Co-op 32
Steeleville 42, Marissa/Coulterville 32
Sterling Newman 62, Mendota 43
Streator 49, Herscher 36
Thompsonville 50, Gallatin County 46
Tolono Unity 67, St. Joseph-Ogden 44
Tremont 74, Midwest Central 63
Trenton Wesclin 66, Okawville 40
Tri-County 37, Heritage 35
Vernon Hills 46, Maine West 43
Vienna 58, Christopher 55
Von Steuben 47, Wells 44
Warrensburg-Latham 63, Clinton 30
Waterloo 51, Jerseyville Jersey 39
Wauconda 59, Grayslake Central 51
Wayne City 71, Sandoval 58
Westminster Christian 54, Alden-Hebron 49
Wheaton Warrenville South 30, Lake Park 26
Willowbrook 72, Leyden 58
Winnebago 67, Stillman Valley 41
Wood Memorial, Ind. 54, Mt. Carmel 38
Woodstock North 65, Harvard 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/