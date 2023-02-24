GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamo-Navajo 44, Corona 37
Artesia 41, Portales 37
Capitan 60, Tularosa 58
Dora 49, Gateway Christian 27
Dulce 54, Rehoboth 50
Escalante 50, Penasco 31
Eunice 52, Loving 23
La Cueva 71, Sandia 48
Melrose 49, Fort Sumner/House 45
Mosquero/Roy 44, Springer 33
Robertson 41, Santa Fe Indian 40
Texico 36, Clayton 26
Tohajilee 72, Ramah 46
Tohatchi 46, Thoreau 39
Tucumcari 59, Ruidoso 33
Volcano Vista 73, Rio Rancho 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
