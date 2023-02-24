GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamo-Navajo 44, Corona 37

Artesia 41, Portales 37

Capitan 60, Tularosa 58

Dora 49, Gateway Christian 27

Dulce 54, Rehoboth 50

Escalante 50, Penasco 31

Eunice 52, Loving 23

La Cueva 71, Sandia 48

Melrose 49, Fort Sumner/House 45

Mosquero/Roy 44, Springer 33

Robertson 41, Santa Fe Indian 40

Texico 36, Clayton 26

Tohajilee 72, Ramah 46

Tohatchi 46, Thoreau 39

Tucumcari 59, Ruidoso 33

Volcano Vista 73, Rio Rancho 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you