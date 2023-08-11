PREP FOOTBALL=

Alta 42, Layton 14

American Fork 42, Roy 14

Beaver 33, South Summit 14

Box Elder 55, Kearns 26

Copper Hills 32, Clearfield 10

Corner Canyon 55, Granger 7

Cyprus 44, Tooele 14

Delta 35, Parowan 0

Duchesne 20, Uintah 18

Emery 45, North Sanpete 7

Enterprise 39, Judge Memorial 7

Green Canyon 14, Hunter 0

Gunnison Valley 42, American Leadership 28

Herriman 35, Bountiful 23

Highland 35, Juan Diego Catholic 13

Juab 32, Millard 7

Lehi 28, Davis 14

Maple Mountain 34, Payson 21

Milford 59, Grand County 14

Mountain Crest 35, Hurricane 0

Mountain Ridge 37, Fremont 20

North Summit 40, South Sevier 14

Northridge 43, Murray 0

Ogden 37, Cottonwood 0

Olympus 28, Spanish Fork 7

Orem 21, East 20

Park City 41, Wasatch 24

Pleasant Grove 19, Farmington 0

Providence Hall 35, North Sevier 21

Provo 41, Grantsville 0

Richfield 28, Cedar City 7

Ridgeline 27, Bonneville 7

San Juan Blanding 66, Layton Christian Academy 43

Springville 34, Dixie 7

Stansbury 32, Snow Canyon 19

Summit Academy 24, Taylorsville 21

Syracuse 38, Riverton 0

Timpanogos 62, Jordan 30

Viewmont 21, Skyline 14

West Jordan 27, Woods Cross 26

Westlake 22, Weber 21, OT

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you