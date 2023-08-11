PREP FOOTBALL=
Alta 42, Layton 14
American Fork 42, Roy 14
Beaver 33, South Summit 14
Box Elder 55, Kearns 26
Copper Hills 32, Clearfield 10
Corner Canyon 55, Granger 7
Cyprus 44, Tooele 14
Delta 35, Parowan 0
Duchesne 20, Uintah 18
Emery 45, North Sanpete 7
Enterprise 39, Judge Memorial 7
Green Canyon 14, Hunter 0
Gunnison Valley 42, American Leadership 28
Herriman 35, Bountiful 23
Highland 35, Juan Diego Catholic 13
Juab 32, Millard 7
Lehi 28, Davis 14
Maple Mountain 34, Payson 21
Milford 59, Grand County 14
Mountain Crest 35, Hurricane 0
Mountain Ridge 37, Fremont 20
North Summit 40, South Sevier 14
Northridge 43, Murray 0
Ogden 37, Cottonwood 0
Olympus 28, Spanish Fork 7
Orem 21, East 20
Park City 41, Wasatch 24
Pleasant Grove 19, Farmington 0
Providence Hall 35, North Sevier 21
Provo 41, Grantsville 0
Richfield 28, Cedar City 7
Ridgeline 27, Bonneville 7
San Juan Blanding 66, Layton Christian Academy 43
Springville 34, Dixie 7
Stansbury 32, Snow Canyon 19
Summit Academy 24, Taylorsville 21
Syracuse 38, Riverton 0
Timpanogos 62, Jordan 30
Viewmont 21, Skyline 14
West Jordan 27, Woods Cross 26
Westlake 22, Weber 21, OT
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
