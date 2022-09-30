PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 28, Pinckney 13
Airport 51, Monroe Jefferson 14
Allen Park 48, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0
Almont 37, Croswell-Lexington 26
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 20, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 14
Armada 41, Wyoming 14
Atlanta 60, Charlton Heston 6
AuGres-Sims 66, Mio-Au Sable 30
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 50, Burton Atherton 12
Bad Axe 59, Vassar 7
Bark River-Harris 36, Manistique 21
Bath 38, Saranac 14
Battle Creek Central 29, Portage Central 15
Bay City All Saints 55, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 24
Bay City Central 22, Mount Pleasant 21
Beal City 49, Leroy Pine River 6
Bedford 28, Monroe 14
Belding 45, Comstock Park 7
Belleville 56, Westland John Glenn 0
Benton Harbor 14, Niles Brandywine 0
Benzie Central 54, Otisville Lakeville 0
Berkley 30, Royal Oak 7
Big Rapids 47, Grant 0
Birmingham Groves 15, Harper Woods 12
Birmingham Seaholm 52, Troy 0
Blanchard Montabella 64, Portland St. Patrick 36
Boyne City 42, Charlevoix 14
Breckenridge 20, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 12
Brethren 50, Baldwin 19
Bridgman 56, Wyoming Lee 0
Brighton 41, Canton 21
Brimley 50, Engadine 14
Brown City 60, Britton-Deerfield 38
Buchanan 20, Berrien Springs 14
Byron Center 20, East Grand Rapids 19
Cadillac 28, Petoskey 19
Caledonia 29, East Kentwood 0
Camden-Frontier 52, Waldron 6
Carson City-Crystal 41, Johannesburg-Lewiston 14
Cedar Springs 25, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 8
Cedarville 50, Rapid River 26
Centreville 80, Cassopolis 0
Chelsea 44, Ypsilanti 0
Clare 59, Okemos 14
Clarkston 28, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 14
Clinton 34, Dundee 7
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 49, Sterling Heights Stevenson 13
Coldwater 42, Battle Creek Pennfield 27
Colon 25, Climax-Scotts 20
Constantine 60, Allegan 13
Coopersville 37, Holland Christian 27
Corunna 43, Clio 0
Crystal Falls Forest Park 22, Lake Linden-Hubbell 14
Davison 52, Walled Lake Western 14
Dearborn Fordson 31, Livonia Churchill 28
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 37, Romulus 6
Dearborn def. Wayne Memorial, forfeit
Decatur def. Comstock, forfeit
Delton Kellogg 35, Saugatuck 10
Detroit Cass Tech 56, Detroit Mumford 6
Detroit Central 45, DCP-Northwestern 6
Detroit Denby 14, Detroit East English 6
Detroit King 38, Detroit Renaissance 0
Detroit Osborn 24, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 8
Detroit U-D Jesuit 30, Dearborn Divine Child 22
Detroit University Science 30, Detroit University Prep 6
Detroit Voyageur 16, Edison PSA 8
Dexter 21, Ann Arbor Huron 14
Dowagiac Union 7, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6
Durand 28, Gladstone 24
East Jackson 16, Hanover-Horton 14
East Lansing 48, Lansing Everett 0
Edwardsburg 58, Paw Paw 36
Elk Rapids 47, Kalkaska 22
Evart 48, McBain 20
Farmington 49, Pontiac 0
Farwell 46, Capac 40
Ferndale 21, Auburn Hills Avondale 10
Fife Lake Forest Area def. Bellaire, forfeit
Flint Hamady 49, Burton Bendle 7
Forest Hills Eastern 45, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 23
Fowler 40, Potterville 6
Frankenmuth 50, Bridgeport 0
Frankfort 20, East Jordan 14
Freeland 52, Bay City John Glenn 0
Fremont 38, Muskegon Orchard View 16
Fruitport 33, Spring Lake 6
Garber 58, Alma 0
Gaylord 35, Alpena 0
Gaylord St. Mary 62, Pellston 12
Gladwin 48, Pinconning 0
Gobles 40, Concord 12
Goodrich 42, Ortonville Brandon 21
Grand Ledge 56, DeWitt 49
Grand Rapids Christian 33, Greenville 12
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 14, Lowell 7
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 35, Martin 19
Grand Rapids South Christian 36, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 34
Grand Rapids West Catholic 51, Hamilton 19
Grosse Pointe North 41, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 6
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 15, Allen Park Cabrini 12
Harbor Beach 28, Sandusky 6
Hart 22, Mason County Central 16
Hartland 33, Howell 13
Haslett 42, Fowlerville 6
Hastings 60, Marshall 8
Hazel Park 42, New Haven 6
Hillman 48, Hale 8
Hillsdale 34, Brooklyn Columbia Central 20
Holland West Ottawa 35, Grand Haven 14
Holly 21, Flushing 14
Holt 30, Lansing Waverly 6
Homer 36, Bronson 24
Hopkins 35, Grandville Calvin Christian 0
Houghton def. West Iron County, forfeit
Howard City Tri-County 58, Stanton Central Montcalm 14
Hudson 46, Blissfield 7
Hudsonville 38, Jenison 0
Hudsonville Unity Christian 52, Allendale 29
Ida 49, Onsted 22
Ionia 19, Lansing Catholic 18, OT
Iron Mountain 35, Calumet 7
Ishpeming 52, Gwinn 7
Ithaca def. Saginaw Valley Lutheran, forfeit
Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Jackson Northwest 7
Kent City 36, Morley-Stanwood 0
Kingsley 52, Sault Ste Marie 15
Kingston 56, Deckerville 20
Laingsburg 49, Dansville 0
Lake City 69, Houghton Lake 7
Lake Fenton 49, Owosso 0
Lake Odessa Lakewood 48, Stockbridge 0
Lansing Sexton 56, Eaton Rapids 0
Lapeer 39, Grand Blanc 17
Lawrence 50, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 24
Lawton 48, Galesburg-Augusta 12
Lenawee Christian 59, Athens 6
Linden 23, Swartz Creek 7
Livonia Clarenceville 24, Taylor Prep 20
Livonia Franklin 24, Livonia Stevenson 7
Ludington 45, Manistee 21
Lutheran Westland def. Dearborn Heights Star International, forfeit
Macomb Dakota 21, Romeo 14
Macomb Lutheran North 37, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 23
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 29, Gabriel Richard Catholic 28
Marcellus 41, Bangor 0
Marine City 37, Madison Heights Lamphere 14
Marion 68, Manistee Catholic Central 0
Marlette 46, Memphis 16
Marquette 21, Escanaba 13
Mason 48, Lansing Eastern 0
Mattawan 41, Kalamazoo Central 7
Melvindale 35, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 20
Mendon 44, Fennville 8
Merrill 52, Morrice 12
Merritt Academy 52, Caseville 6
Mesick 60, Bear Lake 0
Michigan Center 40, Manchester 14
Midland 35, Traverse City West 0
Millington 59, St. Louis 15
Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 20, Flat Rock 14
Mount Clemens 36, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 30, OT
Mount Morris 52, Byron 2
Munising 54, Pickford 0
Muskegon 43, Grand Rapids Union 21
Muskegon Catholic Central 16, Schoolcraft 12
Muskegon Mona Shores 34, Zeeland West 6
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 20, Zeeland East 18
Napoleon 14, Grass Lake 6
Negaunee 44, L'Anse 8
New Boston Huron 27, Grosse Ile 0
New Lothrop 42, Montrose 7
Niles 28, Plainwell 21, OT
North Branch 62, Richmond 10
North Central 69, Stephenson 6
North Farmington 28, Troy Athens 7
North Muskegon 27, Montague 7
Northville 31, Salem 7
Notre Dame Prep 52, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 8
Novi 34, Plymouth 6
Olivet 20, Pewamo-Westphalia 7
Ovid-Elsie 49, Chesaning 13
Parchment 23, South Haven 22
Parma Western 34, Battle Creek Harper Creek 0
Perry 37, Leslie 34
Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 34, Erie-Mason 14
Pittsford 46, Bellevue 14
Port Huron 35, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 14
Port Huron Northern 44, Fraser 16
Portland 40, Charlotte 13
Quincy 42, Springport 6
Ravenna 62, Hesperia 30
Reading 40, Jonesville 36
Redford Union 47, Garden City 21
Reed City 62, Newaygo 17
Reese 48, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 12
Remus Chippewa Hills 42, Lakeview 0
Richland Gull Lake 41, Otsego 7
River Rouge 68, Hamtramck 0
Riverview 42, Milan 7
Rochester 26, Oak Park 6
Rochester Adams 33, Oxford 7
Rockford 37, Grandville 14
Rogers City 50, Whittemore-Prescott 14
Roscommon 43, Manton 0
Roseville 48, Utica 14
Saginaw Heritage 60, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 52
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 55, Saginaw Nouvel 7
Saginaw Swan Valley 29, Birch Run 15
Saline 56, Ann Arbor Pioneer 0
Sanford-Meridian 10, Beaverton 7
Shelby 26, Holton 6
Shepherd 41, Harrison 22
South Lyon 45, Waterford Kettering 6
South Lyon East 36, Walled Lake Central 7
Southfield 70, Bloomfield Hills 0
Southfield A&T 49, Bloomfield Hills 7
Southfield Bradford Academy 22, Detroit Community 6
Southgate Anderson 33, Gibraltar Carlson 28
Sparta 25, Wyoming Godwin Heights 16
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 37, L'Anse Creuse 0
St. Clair Shores South Lake 28, St. Clair 8
St. Ignace 20, Maple City Glen Lake 7
St. Joseph 62, Portage Northern 49
St. Mary's Prep 15, Birmingham Brother Rice 7
Standish-Sterling Central 55, Carrollton 6
Stevensville Lakeshore 42, Battle Creek Lakeview 35
Sturgis 56, Kelloggsville 0
Summit Academy North 13, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 0
Tawas 30, Mancelona 8
Tecumseh 69, Jackson 46
Tekonsha 84, North Adams-Jerome 12
Three Rivers 35, Vicksburg 14
Traverse City Central 62, Midland Dow 26
Traverse City St. Francis 62, Cheboygan 14
Trenton 21, Brownstown Woodhaven 14
Union City 32, Addison 22
Unionville-Sebewaing 22, Caro 14
Utica Eisenhower 22, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 19, 2OT
Vermontville Maple Valley def. Morenci, forfeit
Warren Cousino HS 42, Eastpointe East Detroit 24
Warren Mott 28, Sterling Heights 13
Waterford Mott 20, Milford 7
Watervliet 14, Kalamazoo United 0
Wayland Union 45, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 14
Webberville 52, Vestaburg 14
West Bloomfield 41, Lake Orion 14
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 36, Grayling 14
Westwood 34, Hancock 6
White Cloud 64, Muskegon Heights 28
White Lake Lakeland 17, Walled Lake Northern 13
Whiteford 68, Sand Creek 6
Whitehall 42, Oakridge High School 8
Whitmore Lake 24, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 15
Williamston 46, St. Johns 20
Wyandotte Roosevelt 35, Lincoln Park 19
Yale 42, Imlay City 13
Ypsilanti Lincoln 37, Ann Arbor Skyline 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
