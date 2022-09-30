PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 28, Pinckney 13

Airport 51, Monroe Jefferson 14

Allen Park 48, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0

Almont 37, Croswell-Lexington 26

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 20, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 14

Armada 41, Wyoming 14

Atlanta 60, Charlton Heston 6

AuGres-Sims 66, Mio-Au Sable 30

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 50, Burton Atherton 12

Bad Axe 59, Vassar 7

Bark River-Harris 36, Manistique 21

Bath 38, Saranac 14

Battle Creek Central 29, Portage Central 15

Bay City All Saints 55, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 24

Bay City Central 22, Mount Pleasant 21

Beal City 49, Leroy Pine River 6

Bedford 28, Monroe 14

Belding 45, Comstock Park 7

Belleville 56, Westland John Glenn 0

Benton Harbor 14, Niles Brandywine 0

Benzie Central 54, Otisville Lakeville 0

Berkley 30, Royal Oak 7

Big Rapids 47, Grant 0

Birmingham Groves 15, Harper Woods 12

Birmingham Seaholm 52, Troy 0

Blanchard Montabella 64, Portland St. Patrick 36

Boyne City 42, Charlevoix 14

Breckenridge 20, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 12

Brethren 50, Baldwin 19

Bridgman 56, Wyoming Lee 0

Brighton 41, Canton 21

Brimley 50, Engadine 14

Brown City 60, Britton-Deerfield 38

Buchanan 20, Berrien Springs 14

Byron Center 20, East Grand Rapids 19

Cadillac 28, Petoskey 19

Caledonia 29, East Kentwood 0

Camden-Frontier 52, Waldron 6

Carson City-Crystal 41, Johannesburg-Lewiston 14

Cedar Springs 25, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 8

Cedarville 50, Rapid River 26

Centreville 80, Cassopolis 0

Chelsea 44, Ypsilanti 0

Clare 59, Okemos 14

Clarkston 28, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 14

Clinton 34, Dundee 7

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 49, Sterling Heights Stevenson 13

Coldwater 42, Battle Creek Pennfield 27

Colon 25, Climax-Scotts 20

Constantine 60, Allegan 13

Coopersville 37, Holland Christian 27

Corunna 43, Clio 0

Crystal Falls Forest Park 22, Lake Linden-Hubbell 14

Davison 52, Walled Lake Western 14

Dearborn Fordson 31, Livonia Churchill 28

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 37, Romulus 6

Dearborn def. Wayne Memorial, forfeit

Decatur def. Comstock, forfeit

Delton Kellogg 35, Saugatuck 10

Detroit Cass Tech 56, Detroit Mumford 6

Detroit Central 45, DCP-Northwestern 6

Detroit Denby 14, Detroit East English 6

Detroit King 38, Detroit Renaissance 0

Detroit Osborn 24, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 8

Detroit U-D Jesuit 30, Dearborn Divine Child 22

Detroit University Science 30, Detroit University Prep 6

Detroit Voyageur 16, Edison PSA 8

Dexter 21, Ann Arbor Huron 14

Dowagiac Union 7, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6

Durand 28, Gladstone 24

East Jackson 16, Hanover-Horton 14

East Lansing 48, Lansing Everett 0

Edwardsburg 58, Paw Paw 36

Elk Rapids 47, Kalkaska 22

Evart 48, McBain 20

Farmington 49, Pontiac 0

Farwell 46, Capac 40

Ferndale 21, Auburn Hills Avondale 10

Fife Lake Forest Area def. Bellaire, forfeit

Flint Hamady 49, Burton Bendle 7

Forest Hills Eastern 45, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 23

Fowler 40, Potterville 6

Frankenmuth 50, Bridgeport 0

Frankfort 20, East Jordan 14

Freeland 52, Bay City John Glenn 0

Fremont 38, Muskegon Orchard View 16

Fruitport 33, Spring Lake 6

Garber 58, Alma 0

Gaylord 35, Alpena 0

Gaylord St. Mary 62, Pellston 12

Gladwin 48, Pinconning 0

Gobles 40, Concord 12

Goodrich 42, Ortonville Brandon 21

Grand Ledge 56, DeWitt 49

Grand Rapids Christian 33, Greenville 12

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 14, Lowell 7

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 35, Martin 19

Grand Rapids South Christian 36, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 34

Grand Rapids West Catholic 51, Hamilton 19

Grosse Pointe North 41, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 6

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 15, Allen Park Cabrini 12

Harbor Beach 28, Sandusky 6

Hart 22, Mason County Central 16

Hartland 33, Howell 13

Haslett 42, Fowlerville 6

Hastings 60, Marshall 8

Hazel Park 42, New Haven 6

Hillman 48, Hale 8

Hillsdale 34, Brooklyn Columbia Central 20

Holland West Ottawa 35, Grand Haven 14

Holly 21, Flushing 14

Holt 30, Lansing Waverly 6

Homer 36, Bronson 24

Hopkins 35, Grandville Calvin Christian 0

Houghton def. West Iron County, forfeit

Howard City Tri-County 58, Stanton Central Montcalm 14

Hudson 46, Blissfield 7

Hudsonville 38, Jenison 0

Hudsonville Unity Christian 52, Allendale 29

Ida 49, Onsted 22

Ionia 19, Lansing Catholic 18, OT

Iron Mountain 35, Calumet 7

Ishpeming 52, Gwinn 7

Ithaca def. Saginaw Valley Lutheran, forfeit

Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Jackson Northwest 7

Kent City 36, Morley-Stanwood 0

Kingsley 52, Sault Ste Marie 15

Kingston 56, Deckerville 20

Laingsburg 49, Dansville 0

Lake City 69, Houghton Lake 7

Lake Fenton 49, Owosso 0

Lake Odessa Lakewood 48, Stockbridge 0

Lansing Sexton 56, Eaton Rapids 0

Lapeer 39, Grand Blanc 17

Lawrence 50, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 24

Lawton 48, Galesburg-Augusta 12

Lenawee Christian 59, Athens 6

Linden 23, Swartz Creek 7

Livonia Clarenceville 24, Taylor Prep 20

Livonia Franklin 24, Livonia Stevenson 7

Ludington 45, Manistee 21

Lutheran Westland def. Dearborn Heights Star International, forfeit

Macomb Dakota 21, Romeo 14

Macomb Lutheran North 37, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 23

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 29, Gabriel Richard Catholic 28

Marcellus 41, Bangor 0

Marine City 37, Madison Heights Lamphere 14

Marion 68, Manistee Catholic Central 0

Marlette 46, Memphis 16

Marquette 21, Escanaba 13

Mason 48, Lansing Eastern 0

Mattawan 41, Kalamazoo Central 7

Melvindale 35, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 20

Mendon 44, Fennville 8

Merrill 52, Morrice 12

Merritt Academy 52, Caseville 6

Mesick 60, Bear Lake 0

Michigan Center 40, Manchester 14

Midland 35, Traverse City West 0

Millington 59, St. Louis 15

Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 20, Flat Rock 14

Mount Clemens 36, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 30, OT

Mount Morris 52, Byron 2

Munising 54, Pickford 0

Muskegon 43, Grand Rapids Union 21

Muskegon Catholic Central 16, Schoolcraft 12

Muskegon Mona Shores 34, Zeeland West 6

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 20, Zeeland East 18

Napoleon 14, Grass Lake 6

Negaunee 44, L'Anse 8

New Boston Huron 27, Grosse Ile 0

New Lothrop 42, Montrose 7

Niles 28, Plainwell 21, OT

North Branch 62, Richmond 10

North Central 69, Stephenson 6

North Farmington 28, Troy Athens 7

North Muskegon 27, Montague 7

Northville 31, Salem 7

Notre Dame Prep 52, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 8

Novi 34, Plymouth 6

Olivet 20, Pewamo-Westphalia 7

Ovid-Elsie 49, Chesaning 13

Parchment 23, South Haven 22

Parma Western 34, Battle Creek Harper Creek 0

Perry 37, Leslie 34

Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 34, Erie-Mason 14

Pittsford 46, Bellevue 14

Port Huron 35, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 14

Port Huron Northern 44, Fraser 16

Portland 40, Charlotte 13

Quincy 42, Springport 6

Ravenna 62, Hesperia 30

Reading 40, Jonesville 36

Redford Union 47, Garden City 21

Reed City 62, Newaygo 17

Reese 48, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 12

Remus Chippewa Hills 42, Lakeview 0

Richland Gull Lake 41, Otsego 7

River Rouge 68, Hamtramck 0

Riverview 42, Milan 7

Rochester 26, Oak Park 6

Rochester Adams 33, Oxford 7

Rockford 37, Grandville 14

Rogers City 50, Whittemore-Prescott 14

Roscommon 43, Manton 0

Roseville 48, Utica 14

Saginaw Heritage 60, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 52

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 55, Saginaw Nouvel 7

Saginaw Swan Valley 29, Birch Run 15

Saline 56, Ann Arbor Pioneer 0

Sanford-Meridian 10, Beaverton 7

Shelby 26, Holton 6

Shepherd 41, Harrison 22

South Lyon 45, Waterford Kettering 6

South Lyon East 36, Walled Lake Central 7

Southfield 70, Bloomfield Hills 0

Southfield A&T 49, Bloomfield Hills 7

Southfield Bradford Academy 22, Detroit Community 6

Southgate Anderson 33, Gibraltar Carlson 28

Sparta 25, Wyoming Godwin Heights 16

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 37, L'Anse Creuse 0

St. Clair Shores South Lake 28, St. Clair 8

St. Ignace 20, Maple City Glen Lake 7

St. Joseph 62, Portage Northern 49

St. Mary's Prep 15, Birmingham Brother Rice 7

Standish-Sterling Central 55, Carrollton 6

Stevensville Lakeshore 42, Battle Creek Lakeview 35

Sturgis 56, Kelloggsville 0

Summit Academy North 13, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 0

Tawas 30, Mancelona 8

Tecumseh 69, Jackson 46

Tekonsha 84, North Adams-Jerome 12

Three Rivers 35, Vicksburg 14

Traverse City Central 62, Midland Dow 26

Traverse City St. Francis 62, Cheboygan 14

Trenton 21, Brownstown Woodhaven 14

Union City 32, Addison 22

Unionville-Sebewaing 22, Caro 14

Utica Eisenhower 22, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 19, 2OT

Vermontville Maple Valley def. Morenci, forfeit

Warren Cousino HS 42, Eastpointe East Detroit 24

Warren Mott 28, Sterling Heights 13

Waterford Mott 20, Milford 7

Watervliet 14, Kalamazoo United 0

Wayland Union 45, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 14

Webberville 52, Vestaburg 14

West Bloomfield 41, Lake Orion 14

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 36, Grayling 14

Westwood 34, Hancock 6

White Cloud 64, Muskegon Heights 28

White Lake Lakeland 17, Walled Lake Northern 13

Whiteford 68, Sand Creek 6

Whitehall 42, Oakridge High School 8

Whitmore Lake 24, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 15

Williamston 46, St. Johns 20

Wyandotte Roosevelt 35, Lincoln Park 19

Yale 42, Imlay City 13

Ypsilanti Lincoln 37, Ann Arbor Skyline 21

