BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Butte 65, Missoula Sentinel 60

Columbia Falls 63, Ronan 62

Glendive 66, Sidney 38

Libby 43, Whitefish 34

Missoula Hellgate 61, Missoula Big Sky 57, OT

Southwest A=

Loser-Out=

East Helena 48, Stevensville 39

Semifinal=

Butte Central 53, Frenchtown 36

Dillon 43, Hamilton 30

District 1B=

Semifinal=

Rocky Boy 65, Fairfield 61

Shelby 62, Cut Bank 29

District 2B=

Semifinal=

Malta 72, Poplar 52

District 3B=

Loser-Out=

Baker 73, Forsyth 37

Colstrip 78, St. Labre 58

District 4B=

Loser-Out=

Joliet 38, Roundup 37, OT

Shepherd 54, Huntley Project 39

District 5B=

Semifinal=

Jefferson (Boulder) 60, Three Forks 57

Manhattan 41, Townsend 32

District 7B=

Semifinal=

Bigfork 57, Thompson Falls 32

Eureka 65, St. Ignatius 53

District 2C=

Loser-Out=

Bainville 58, Savage 48

Circle 39, Mon-Dak, N.D. 35

Semifinal=

Fairview 46, Plentywood 39

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 72, Richey-Lambert 20

District 3C=

Loser-Out=

Dodson 78, Frazer 70

District 4C=

Loser-Out=

Custer-Hysham 50, Terry 46

Wibaux 60, Jordan 51

District 6C=

Loser-Out=

Park City 51, Absarokee 32

Reed Point-Rapelje 47, Roberts 38

District 8C=

Loser-Out=

Centerville 50, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 43

Winnett-Grass Range 64, Great Falls Central 37

District 9C=

Championship=

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 38, Big Sandy 33

Loser-Out=

Box Elder 73, Fort Benton 63

Chinook 56, Hays-Lodgepole 46

District 10C=

Loser-Out=

Power 52, Valier 41

Semifinal=

Dutton-Brady 39, Sunburst 28

Heart Butte 57, Cascade 41

District 12C=

Loser-Out=

Ennis 62, White Sulphur Springs 46

Twin Bridges 52, Sheridan 43

Semifinal=

Manhattan Christian 40, Harrison-Willow Creek 32

West Yellowstone 66, Shields Valley 57

District 13C=

Loser-Out=

Phillipsburg 58, Lincoln 44

Semifinal=

Darby 74, Seeley-Swan 56

Drummond 42, Victor 21

District 14C=

Semifinal=

Charlo 55, Hot Springs 43

St. Regis 62, Two Eagle River 18

