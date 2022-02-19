BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Butte 65, Missoula Sentinel 60
Columbia Falls 63, Ronan 62
Glendive 66, Sidney 38
Libby 43, Whitefish 34
Missoula Hellgate 61, Missoula Big Sky 57, OT
Southwest A=
Loser-Out=
East Helena 48, Stevensville 39
Semifinal=
Butte Central 53, Frenchtown 36
Dillon 43, Hamilton 30
District 1B=
Semifinal=
Rocky Boy 65, Fairfield 61
Shelby 62, Cut Bank 29
District 2B=
Semifinal=
Malta 72, Poplar 52
District 3B=
Loser-Out=
Baker 73, Forsyth 37
Colstrip 78, St. Labre 58
District 4B=
Loser-Out=
Joliet 38, Roundup 37, OT
Shepherd 54, Huntley Project 39
District 5B=
Semifinal=
Jefferson (Boulder) 60, Three Forks 57
Manhattan 41, Townsend 32
District 7B=
Semifinal=
Bigfork 57, Thompson Falls 32
Eureka 65, St. Ignatius 53
District 2C=
Loser-Out=
Bainville 58, Savage 48
Circle 39, Mon-Dak, N.D. 35
Semifinal=
Fairview 46, Plentywood 39
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 72, Richey-Lambert 20
District 3C=
Loser-Out=
Dodson 78, Frazer 70
District 4C=
Loser-Out=
Custer-Hysham 50, Terry 46
Wibaux 60, Jordan 51
District 6C=
Loser-Out=
Park City 51, Absarokee 32
Reed Point-Rapelje 47, Roberts 38
District 8C=
Loser-Out=
Centerville 50, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 43
Winnett-Grass Range 64, Great Falls Central 37
District 9C=
Championship=
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 38, Big Sandy 33
Loser-Out=
Box Elder 73, Fort Benton 63
Chinook 56, Hays-Lodgepole 46
District 10C=
Loser-Out=
Power 52, Valier 41
Semifinal=
Dutton-Brady 39, Sunburst 28
Heart Butte 57, Cascade 41
District 12C=
Loser-Out=
Ennis 62, White Sulphur Springs 46
Twin Bridges 52, Sheridan 43
Semifinal=
Manhattan Christian 40, Harrison-Willow Creek 32
West Yellowstone 66, Shields Valley 57
District 13C=
Loser-Out=
Phillipsburg 58, Lincoln 44
Semifinal=
Darby 74, Seeley-Swan 56
Drummond 42, Victor 21
District 14C=
Semifinal=
Charlo 55, Hot Springs 43
St. Regis 62, Two Eagle River 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/