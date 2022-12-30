BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 82, Becker 57

Alexandria 79, Holy Family Catholic 53

Andover 76, Minneapolis Washburn 60

Annandale 64, West Fargo Horace, N.D. 55

Anoka 76, Robbinsdale Cooper 68

Austin 85, New Prague 73

Barnesville 66, MACCRAY 48

Big Lake 70, Watertown-Mayer 68

Blaine 87, Bemidji 75

Brainerd 78, Centennial 63

Breckenridge 98, Underwood 92, OT

Buffalo 74, Elk River 72

Cass Lake-Bena 67, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 64

Central Minnesota Christian 68, Redwood Valley 61

Coon Rapids 101, Chisago Lakes 84

Dream City Christian High School, Ariz. 61, DeLaSalle 50

Eagan 68, Mound Westonka 50

Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 68, Waconia 54

Farmington 75, Robbinsdale Armstrong 65

Forest Lake 69, Minneapolis Southwest 57

Hawley 62, Providence Academy 54

Hermantown 79, Delano 69

Hopkins 83, Osseo 62

Jackson County Central 76, Canby 51

Kenyon-Wanamingo 67, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 34

Lake City 59, Saint Croix Central, Wis. 44

Lakeview 79, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 59

Lakeville North 78, Chanhassen 66

Litchfield 68, Concordia Academy 33

Maple Grove 81, Sartell-St. Stephen 51

Maranatha Christian 71, Hutchinson 51

Melrose 50, Moose Lake/Willow River 35

Minneota 76, Hills-Beaver Creek 68

Minnetonka 77, Mahtomedi 68

Montevideo 60, Pipestone 58

Monticello 65, St. Cloud Apollo 61

Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Nevis 71

Murray County Central 55, Renville County West 41

New Life Academy 66, Cherry 60

North Woods 91, BOLD 83

Osakis 46, Blake 41

Princeton 69, St. Michael-Albertville 55

Prior Lake 57, Champlin Park 53

Red Rock Central 73, Ortonville 52

Richfield 79, Cambridge-Isanti 57

Rochester Century 67, St. Croix Prep 38

Rochester John Marshall 63, New Richmond, Wis. 54

Rochester Lourdes 57, Bloomington Kennedy 55

Rockford 68, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39

Rocori 64, North Branch 41

Sacred Heart 69, Kittson County Central 45

Sauk Rapids-Rice 69, Spring Lake Park 60

South St. Paul 65, Roseville 61

Southwest Minnesota Christian 79, Springfield 62

St. Anthony 78, Minneapolis Edison 62

St. Cloud Cathedral 73, Spectrum 51

St. Paul Central 90, Fridley 62

St. Paul Johnson 66, Simley 56

St. Thomas Academy 66, Minneapolis South 55

Stewartville 67, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 61

Tea Area, S.D. 72, Marshall 44

Totino-Grace 64, Hou, Tenn. 34

Tri-City United 55, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 40

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 72, Sibley East 44

Waseca 76, LeSueur-Henderson 42

White Bear Lake 70, Duluth East 68

Willmar 59, New London-Spicer 52

Winona 55, Chatfield 38

Winona Cotter 43, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 37

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 75, Dover-Eyota 62

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you