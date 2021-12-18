BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 90, St. Cloud Tech 63
Annandale 69, Foley 27
Avail Academy 98, Kaleidoscope Charter 75
BOLD 63, Melrose 54
Barnum 47, South Ridge 41
Bertha-Hewitt 60, Sebeka 39
Blake 71, Jordan 59
Bloomington Jefferson 65, Duluth East 58
Bloomington Kennedy 63, Apple Valley 54
Breck 64, Mounds Park Academy 24
Buffalo 73, Moorhead 53
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 61, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 60
Caledonia 86, Fillmore Central 48
Chisholm 77, East Central 40
Crosby-Ironton 83, Pierz 60
Deer River 103, Hill City 32
East Ridge 83, Irondale 45
Esko 78, Superior, Wis. 74
Eveleth-Gilbert 59, Greenway 55
Farmington 61, New Prague 28
Forest Lake 65, Mounds View 57
Fosston 85, Climax/Fisher 37
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 68, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 56
Grand Rapids 77, Proctor 53
Hancock 72, MACCRAY 56
Hayfield 69, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 43
Hibbing 82, Cloquet 60
Hope Academy 79, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 73
Hutchinson 53, Litchfield 36
Jackson County Central 78, Windom 76
Kenyon-Wanamingo 86, United South Central 54
Kingsland 58, Lanesboro 53
La Crescent 47, Rushford-Peterson 45
Lake City 69, Kasson-Mantorville 60
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 65, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 55
Littlefork-Big Falls 52, Lake of the Woods 38
Mabel-Canton 42, LeRoy-Ostrander 22
Mahnomen/Waubun 93, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 87
Mankato West 67, Rochester Mayo 54
Maple Grove 75, Elk River 58
Marshall 79, Worthington 56
Mayer Lutheran 70, Norwood-Young America 50
McGregor 56, Carlton 50
Menahga 62, Verndale 44
Minneapolis Edison 96, St. Anthony 86
Montevideo 72, Minnewaska 61
Moose Lake/Willow River 71, Cook County 17
Mora 57, Brandon-Evansville 52
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 72, West Central 44
Murray County Central 76, Canby 66
Nashwauk-Keewatin 83, Bigfork 59
New Ulm 74, Blue Earth Area 64
North Branch 88, Hill-Murray 63
Ogilvie 72, LILA 58
Owatonna 62, Austin 52
Perham 85, Frazee 26
Providence Academy 62, St. Paul Academy 50
Red Wing 65, Northfield 29
Rochester Century 62, Albert Lea 25
Rockford 67, Minneapolis Washburn 61
Rocori 63, Fergus Falls 61
Sacred Heart 50, Kittson County Central 30
Sartell-St. Stephen 77, Willmar 63
Sibley East 65, Tri-City United 52
Simeon, Ill. 48, North St. Paul 47
Simley 61, St. Paul Central 58
Spectrum 78, Pine City 77
Spring Grove 59, Southland 37
Springfield 66, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 50
St. Agnes 75, Trinity 49
St. Cloud Apollo 69, Detroit Lakes 57
St. James Area 68, Fairmont 58
St. Paul Washington 82, Community of Peace 73
Staples-Motley 71, Holdingford 54
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 78, Nicollet 63
Two Rivers 86, St. Paul Highland Park 57
Virginia 102, International Falls 73
Wabasha-Kellogg 70, St. Charles 46
Waseca 66, St. Peter 57
West Lutheran 61, Legacy Christian 53
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 63, Minneota 55
Woodbury 64, Roseville 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Battle Lake vs. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, ppd.
Brainerd vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, ppd.
Chanhassen vs. Prior Lake, ppd. to Dec 20th.
Minneapolis Roosevelt vs. Brooklyn Center, ccd.
Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Chisholm, ccd.
Royalton vs. Paynesville, ppd.
Triton vs. New Richland-H-E-G, ccd.
