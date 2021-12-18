BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 90, St. Cloud Tech 63

Annandale 69, Foley 27

Avail Academy 98, Kaleidoscope Charter 75

BOLD 63, Melrose 54

Barnum 47, South Ridge 41

Bertha-Hewitt 60, Sebeka 39

Blake 71, Jordan 59

Bloomington Jefferson 65, Duluth East 58

Bloomington Kennedy 63, Apple Valley 54

Breck 64, Mounds Park Academy 24

Buffalo 73, Moorhead 53

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 61, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 60

Caledonia 86, Fillmore Central 48

Chisholm 77, East Central 40

Crosby-Ironton 83, Pierz 60

Deer River 103, Hill City 32

East Ridge 83, Irondale 45

Esko 78, Superior, Wis. 74

Eveleth-Gilbert 59, Greenway 55

Farmington 61, New Prague 28

Forest Lake 65, Mounds View 57

Fosston 85, Climax/Fisher 37

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 68, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 56

Grand Rapids 77, Proctor 53

Hancock 72, MACCRAY 56

Hayfield 69, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 43

Hibbing 82, Cloquet 60

Hope Academy 79, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 73

Hutchinson 53, Litchfield 36

Jackson County Central 78, Windom 76

Kenyon-Wanamingo 86, United South Central 54

Kingsland 58, Lanesboro 53

La Crescent 47, Rushford-Peterson 45

Lake City 69, Kasson-Mantorville 60

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 65, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 55

Littlefork-Big Falls 52, Lake of the Woods 38

Mabel-Canton 42, LeRoy-Ostrander 22

Mahnomen/Waubun 93, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 87

Mankato West 67, Rochester Mayo 54

Maple Grove 75, Elk River 58

Marshall 79, Worthington 56

Mayer Lutheran 70, Norwood-Young America 50

McGregor 56, Carlton 50

Menahga 62, Verndale 44

Minneapolis Edison 96, St. Anthony 86

Montevideo 72, Minnewaska 61

Moose Lake/Willow River 71, Cook County 17

Mora 57, Brandon-Evansville 52

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 72, West Central 44

Murray County Central 76, Canby 66

Nashwauk-Keewatin 83, Bigfork 59

New Ulm 74, Blue Earth Area 64

North Branch 88, Hill-Murray 63

Ogilvie 72, LILA 58

Owatonna 62, Austin 52

Perham 85, Frazee 26

Providence Academy 62, St. Paul Academy 50

Red Wing 65, Northfield 29

Rochester Century 62, Albert Lea 25

Rockford 67, Minneapolis Washburn 61

Rocori 63, Fergus Falls 61

Sacred Heart 50, Kittson County Central 30

Sartell-St. Stephen 77, Willmar 63

Sibley East 65, Tri-City United 52

Simeon, Ill. 48, North St. Paul 47

Simley 61, St. Paul Central 58

Spectrum 78, Pine City 77

Spring Grove 59, Southland 37

Springfield 66, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 50

St. Agnes 75, Trinity 49

St. Cloud Apollo 69, Detroit Lakes 57

St. James Area 68, Fairmont 58

St. Paul Washington 82, Community of Peace 73

Staples-Motley 71, Holdingford 54

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 78, Nicollet 63

Two Rivers 86, St. Paul Highland Park 57

Virginia 102, International Falls 73

Wabasha-Kellogg 70, St. Charles 46

Waseca 66, St. Peter 57

West Lutheran 61, Legacy Christian 53

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 63, Minneota 55

Woodbury 64, Roseville 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Battle Lake vs. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, ppd.

Brainerd vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, ppd.

Chanhassen vs. Prior Lake, ppd. to Dec 20th.

Minneapolis Roosevelt vs. Brooklyn Center, ccd.

Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Chisholm, ccd.

Royalton vs. Paynesville, ppd.

Triton vs. New Richland-H-E-G, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

