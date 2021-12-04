BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 75, White Knoll 44

Andrew Jackson Academy 72, Summerville Faith Christian 57

Ashley Ridge 58, Berkeley 39

Beaufort Academy 15, Jefferson Davis Academy 0

Blackville-Hilda 71, Barnwell 52

Blythewood 57, Lower Richland 38

Boiling Springs 71, Chesnee 38

Brookland-Cayce 71, Airport 52

Cardinal Newman 54, Wilson 48

Carolina Forest 88, Myrtle Beach 76

Cathedral Academy 54, Hanahan 38

Central 72, McBee 27

Chapin 63, Mid-Carolina 28

Clover 36, Spartanburg 30

Crestwood 68, Lee Central 53

Cross 57, Timberland 49

Dorman 63, Easley 23

Edisto 57, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 49

Georgetown 49, Andrews 29

Great Falls 76, Andrew Jackson 67

Greenville 69, J.L. Mann 59

Greenwood Christian 46, Laurens Academy 41

Greer Middle College 57, Oakbrook Prep 46

Hannah-Pamplico 85, Latta 42

Hillcrest 70, Carolina High and Academy 39

Indian Land 72, Lugoff-Elgin 58

Legacy Charter 64, Bishop Walsh, Md. 61

Legion Collegiate 68, High Point Academy 46

Liberty 50, Belton-Honea Path 42

Manning 116, East Clarendon 113

Marlboro County 68, Cheraw 49

Midland Valley 73, Williston-Elko 21

Nation Ford 65, York Comprehensive 34

North Augusta 62, Dutch Fork 56

North Charleston 75, R.B. Stall 71

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 80, Bethune-Bowman 33

Philip Simmons 53, Bishop England 36

Pickens 39, West Oak 35

Pinewood Prep 88, Hilton Head Prep 62

Powdersville 81, Woodruff 41

Richard Winn Academy 62, Lake Pointe Academy 54

Riverside 78, Eastside 51

Saluda 49, Strom Thurmond 48

Seneca 64, Westside 47

Socastee 72, Waccamaw 41

Southside 59, Christ Church Episcopal 50

Thomas Heyward Academy 69, Patrick Henry Academy 60

Travelers Rest 61, Berea 38

Union County 62, Gaffney 34

Walhalla 34, Pendleton 20

Wando 65, James Island 50

West Florence 66, Hammond 54

Woodland 60, Colleton County 45

Woodmont 55, Greenwood 40

