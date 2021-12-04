BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 75, White Knoll 44
Andrew Jackson Academy 72, Summerville Faith Christian 57
Ashley Ridge 58, Berkeley 39
Beaufort Academy 15, Jefferson Davis Academy 0
Blackville-Hilda 71, Barnwell 52
Blythewood 57, Lower Richland 38
Boiling Springs 71, Chesnee 38
Brookland-Cayce 71, Airport 52
Cardinal Newman 54, Wilson 48
Carolina Forest 88, Myrtle Beach 76
Cathedral Academy 54, Hanahan 38
Central 72, McBee 27
Chapin 63, Mid-Carolina 28
Clover 36, Spartanburg 30
Crestwood 68, Lee Central 53
Cross 57, Timberland 49
Dorman 63, Easley 23
Edisto 57, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 49
Georgetown 49, Andrews 29
Great Falls 76, Andrew Jackson 67
Greenville 69, J.L. Mann 59
Greenwood Christian 46, Laurens Academy 41
Greer Middle College 57, Oakbrook Prep 46
Hannah-Pamplico 85, Latta 42
Hillcrest 70, Carolina High and Academy 39
Indian Land 72, Lugoff-Elgin 58
Legacy Charter 64, Bishop Walsh, Md. 61
Legion Collegiate 68, High Point Academy 46
Liberty 50, Belton-Honea Path 42
Manning 116, East Clarendon 113
Marlboro County 68, Cheraw 49
Midland Valley 73, Williston-Elko 21
Nation Ford 65, York Comprehensive 34
North Augusta 62, Dutch Fork 56
North Charleston 75, R.B. Stall 71
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 80, Bethune-Bowman 33
Philip Simmons 53, Bishop England 36
Pickens 39, West Oak 35
Pinewood Prep 88, Hilton Head Prep 62
Powdersville 81, Woodruff 41
Richard Winn Academy 62, Lake Pointe Academy 54
Riverside 78, Eastside 51
Saluda 49, Strom Thurmond 48
Seneca 64, Westside 47
Socastee 72, Waccamaw 41
Southside 59, Christ Church Episcopal 50
Thomas Heyward Academy 69, Patrick Henry Academy 60
Travelers Rest 61, Berea 38
Union County 62, Gaffney 34
Walhalla 34, Pendleton 20
Wando 65, James Island 50
West Florence 66, Hammond 54
Woodland 60, Colleton County 45
Woodmont 55, Greenwood 40
