PREP FOOTBALL=
American Fork 48, Roy 0
Bingham 42, Weber 14
Bonneville 12, Ridgeline 7
Bountiful 28, Highland 3
Box Elder 47, Kearns 7
Canyon View 27, Ogden 23
Carbon 3, Hillcrest 0
Cedar Valley 42, Copper Hills 35
Corner Canyon 45, Herriman 7
Crimson Cliffs 10, Green Canyon 3
Cyprus 25, Tooele 0
Enterprise 40, Judge Memorial 13
Farmington 19, Pleasant Grove 14
Grand County 50, Water Canyon 0
Granger 30, Konawaena, Hawaii 7
Grantsville 30, Provo 26
Gunnison Valley 52, American Leadership 6
Juab 59, Emery 7
Kanab 22, Beaver 21
Layton 16, Alta 9
Lehi 48, Davis 0
Manti 35, Union 14
Maple Mountain 41, Mountain View 14
Milford 28, Duchesne 20
Morgan 37, Bear River 14
Mountain Crest 27, Hurricane 0
Mountain Ridge 31, Olympus 27
North Sevier 15, South Sevier 12
North Summit 19, Delta 13
Orem 22, East 21
Park City 31, Wasatch 10
Payson 44, North Sanpete 14
Richfield 31, Millard 7
Riverton 27, Syracuse 25
San Juan Blanding 46, Layton Christian Academy 38
Sky View 35, Salem Hills 14
Skyline 55, Juan Diego Catholic 7
Skyridge 52, Fremont 7
Snow Canyon 41, Northridge 0
South Summit 40, Uintah 8
Spanish Fork 10, Cedar City 3
Springville 41, Dixie 14
Stansbury 72, Pine View 13
Summit Academy 41, Cottonwood 13
Taylorsville 27, Murray 6
Timpanogos 41, Jordan 25
Timpview 31, Lone Peak 10
Viewmont 30, Logan 16
West 43, Clearfield 0
West Jordan 31, Woods Cross 21
Westlake 45, Hunter 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
