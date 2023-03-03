GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

CHSAA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Class 4A=

D'Evelyn 54, Riverdale Ridge 47

Lutheran 54, Berthoud 36

University 54, Eaton 43

Regional First Round=

Class 1A=

Briggsdale 61, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 22

Cheyenne Wells 26, Branson/Kim 22

Eads 42, Nucla 35

Flatirons Academy 78, Wiley 15

Idalia 54, La Veta 30

Kit Carson 64, Sierra Grande 24

McClave 62, South Baca 18

North Park 49, Sangre De Cristo 44

Stratton 53, Prairie 28

Class 2A=

Dayspring Christian Academy 61, Holly 38

Del Norte 38, West Grand 20

Fowler 49, Haxtun 35

Merino 72, Addenbrooke Classical 28

Sedgwick County 54, Crowley County 9

Class 3A=

Centauri 55, Cedaredge 13

Colo. Springs Christian 68, Timnath 29

Ellicott 51, Liberty Common 35

Peyton 53, Prospect Ridge Academy 33

Platte Valley 60, Rocky Ford 16

St. Mary's 81, Gunnison 45

The Vanguard School 73, Faith Christian 44

Yuma 56, Lyons 33

