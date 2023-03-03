GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
CHSAA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Class 4A=
D'Evelyn 54, Riverdale Ridge 47
Lutheran 54, Berthoud 36
University 54, Eaton 43
Regional First Round=
Class 1A=
Briggsdale 61, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 22
Cheyenne Wells 26, Branson/Kim 22
Eads 42, Nucla 35
Flatirons Academy 78, Wiley 15
Idalia 54, La Veta 30
Kit Carson 64, Sierra Grande 24
McClave 62, South Baca 18
North Park 49, Sangre De Cristo 44
Stratton 53, Prairie 28
Class 2A=
Dayspring Christian Academy 61, Holly 38
Del Norte 38, West Grand 20
Fowler 49, Haxtun 35
Merino 72, Addenbrooke Classical 28
Sedgwick County 54, Crowley County 9
Class 3A=
Centauri 55, Cedaredge 13
Colo. Springs Christian 68, Timnath 29
Ellicott 51, Liberty Common 35
Peyton 53, Prospect Ridge Academy 33
Platte Valley 60, Rocky Ford 16
St. Mary's 81, Gunnison 45
The Vanguard School 73, Faith Christian 44
Yuma 56, Lyons 33
