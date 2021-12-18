GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 47, Clearwater 39
Andover 49, Arkansas City 10
Ashland 40, Pawnee Heights 24
BV Northwest 46, BV North 38
BV West 46, BV North 38
Beloit 45, Ellsworth 43
Bishop Miege 73, Park Hill, Mo. 47
Bluestem 58, Burden Central 33
Burlington 74, Wellsville 27
Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 51, Oswego 24
Central Plains 46, Haven 26
Circle 35, Augusta 29
Columbus 31, Riverton 28
Concordia 39, Abilene 36
Derby 47, Goddard-Eisenhower 21
Dewey, Okla. 41, Caney Valley 24
Dexter 51, Oswego 24
Dighton 51, Wallace County 38
Ellinwood 58, Ellis 41
Emporia 47, Great Bend 39
Fairfield 45, Burrton 41
Fort Scott 43, Girard 30
Fredonia 39, West Elk 37
Goddard 44, Valley Center 39
Goessel 47, Udall 22
Goodland 71, Holcomb 38
Hays-TMP-Marian 75, Stockton 39
Herington 45, Wakefield 23
Hesston 44, St. John 34
Hodgeman County 48, Meade 36
Hugoton 66, Cimarron 44
Hutchinson 56, Salina South 31
KC Bishop Ward 43, KC Turner 27
La Crosse 36, Otis-Bison 35
Lakeside 56, Chase 31
Lawrence 66, SM North 40
Liberal 62, Hays 39
Lyndon 34, Chase County 29
Macksville 71, Stafford 22
Manhattan 69, Topeka West 52
Marysville 45, Chapman 30
Minneapolis 37, Salina Sacred Heart 27
Minneola 54, Ingalls 36
Mulvane 51, Wichita Collegiate 39
Nemaha Central 35, Royal Valley 25
Nickerson 56, Pratt 40
Olathe North 60, Gardner-Edgerton 20
Osborne 47, Tescott 32
Ottawa 48, Paola 39
Phillipsburg 71, Plainville 10
Quinter 61, Greeley County 43
Rawlins County 41, Hitchcock County, Neb. 29
Riverside 41, Perry-Lecompton 30
Rock Creek 48, Wabaunsee 29
Rossville 63, Atchison 25
Rural Vista 48, Centre 27
Russell 52, Norton 44
Scott City 42, Colby 38
Smith Center 44, Oakley 30
Smoky Valley 60, Halstead 28
Southeast Saline 49, Hillsboro 36
Spring Hill 43, Baldwin 40
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 61, Southern Cloud 9
Sublette 34, Satanta 23
Sylvan-Lucas 55, Pike Valley 22
Topeka 86, Highland Park 16
Topeka Hayden 42, Junction City 16
Topeka Heritage Christian 45, KC Christian 25
Trego 55, Oberlin-Decatur 40
Ulysses 44, Southwestern Hts. 32
Wamego 38, Clay Center 28
Wellington 64, Rose Hill 17
Wheatland-Grinnell 65, Northern Valley 38
Wichita Campus 40, Newton 10
Wichita Life Prep 48, Garden City 34
Winfield 57, El Dorado 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Attica vs. Oxford, ppd.
Kinsley vs. Ness City, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Logan/Palco vs. Natoma, ppd.
Wilson vs. Lincoln, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/