GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 47, Clearwater 39

Andover 49, Arkansas City 10

Ashland 40, Pawnee Heights 24

BV Northwest 46, BV North 38

BV West 46, BV North 38

Beloit 45, Ellsworth 43

Bishop Miege 73, Park Hill, Mo. 47

Bluestem 58, Burden Central 33

Burlington 74, Wellsville 27

Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 51, Oswego 24

Central Plains 46, Haven 26

Circle 35, Augusta 29

Columbus 31, Riverton 28

Concordia 39, Abilene 36

Derby 47, Goddard-Eisenhower 21

Dewey, Okla. 41, Caney Valley 24

Dexter 51, Oswego 24

Dighton 51, Wallace County 38

Ellinwood 58, Ellis 41

Emporia 47, Great Bend 39

Fairfield 45, Burrton 41

Fort Scott 43, Girard 30

Fredonia 39, West Elk 37

Goddard 44, Valley Center 39

Goessel 47, Udall 22

Goodland 71, Holcomb 38

Hays-TMP-Marian 75, Stockton 39

Herington 45, Wakefield 23

Hesston 44, St. John 34

Hodgeman County 48, Meade 36

Hugoton 66, Cimarron 44

Hutchinson 56, Salina South 31

KC Bishop Ward 43, KC Turner 27

La Crosse 36, Otis-Bison 35

Lakeside 56, Chase 31

Lawrence 66, SM North 40

Liberal 62, Hays 39

Lyndon 34, Chase County 29

Macksville 71, Stafford 22

Manhattan 69, Topeka West 52

Marysville 45, Chapman 30

Minneapolis 37, Salina Sacred Heart 27

Minneola 54, Ingalls 36

Mulvane 51, Wichita Collegiate 39

Nemaha Central 35, Royal Valley 25

Nickerson 56, Pratt 40

Olathe North 60, Gardner-Edgerton 20

Osborne 47, Tescott 32

Ottawa 48, Paola 39

Phillipsburg 71, Plainville 10

Quinter 61, Greeley County 43

Rawlins County 41, Hitchcock County, Neb. 29

Riverside 41, Perry-Lecompton 30

Rock Creek 48, Wabaunsee 29

Rossville 63, Atchison 25

Rural Vista 48, Centre 27

Russell 52, Norton 44

Scott City 42, Colby 38

Smith Center 44, Oakley 30

Smoky Valley 60, Halstead 28

Southeast Saline 49, Hillsboro 36

Spring Hill 43, Baldwin 40

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 61, Southern Cloud 9

Sublette 34, Satanta 23

Sylvan-Lucas 55, Pike Valley 22

Topeka 86, Highland Park 16

Topeka Hayden 42, Junction City 16

Topeka Heritage Christian 45, KC Christian 25

Trego 55, Oberlin-Decatur 40

Ulysses 44, Southwestern Hts. 32

Wamego 38, Clay Center 28

Wellington 64, Rose Hill 17

Wheatland-Grinnell 65, Northern Valley 38

Wichita Campus 40, Newton 10

Wichita Life Prep 48, Garden City 34

Winfield 57, El Dorado 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Attica vs. Oxford, ppd.

Kinsley vs. Ness City, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Logan/Palco vs. Natoma, ppd.

Wilson vs. Lincoln, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you