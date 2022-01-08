GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berthoud 54, Riverdale Ridge 43

Branson/Kim 60, Primero 8

Canon City 48, Pueblo West 47

Cedaredge 34, Hayden 26

Centennial 62, Lake 29

Columbine 50, Chatfield 41

Coronado 39, Elizabeth 36

Crowley County 46, Des Moines, N.M. 24

Delta 60, Centauri 28

Doherty 49, Palmer Ridge 46

Eaton 49, Faith Christian 22

Evergreen High School 45, Standley Lake 32

FMHS 35, Douglas County 16

Fairview 30, Brighton 21

Fleming 54, Merino 37

Fountain-Fort Carson 51, Cheyenne Mountain 42

Golden 39, Wheat Ridge 28

Granada 47, Eads 24

Grandview 68, Cherokee Trail 48

Green Mountain 85, Conifer 12

Holyoke 67, Burlington 44

Legacy 61, Thornton 8

Lewis-Palmer 59, Discovery Canyon 35

Liberty 87, Vista Ridge 61

Manitou Springs 42, Banning Lewis Prep 18

McClave 56, Cheraw 31

Montrose High School 60, Rampart 41

Niwot 38, Fort Morgan 31

North Park 53, Caprock Academy 21

Otis 37, Bethune 25

Palisade 42, Grand Junction 37

Prospect Ridge Academy 76, Pinnacle 10

Ralston Valley 67, Erie 32

Regis Jesuit 62, Vista PEAK 46

Resurrection Christian 51, Overland 29

Roosevelt 58, Northridge 50

Sedgwick County 60, Caliche 23

Severance 56, Mountain View 38

Soroco 52, Olathe 50

Stratton 65, Arickaree/Woodlin 43

Thomas Jefferson 51, Hinkley 21

Thompson Valley 58, Frederick 51

West Grand 38, De Beque 27

Wray 59, Akron 47

Yuma 41, Haxtun 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

