GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berthoud 54, Riverdale Ridge 43
Branson/Kim 60, Primero 8
Canon City 48, Pueblo West 47
Cedaredge 34, Hayden 26
Centennial 62, Lake 29
Columbine 50, Chatfield 41
Coronado 39, Elizabeth 36
Crowley County 46, Des Moines, N.M. 24
Delta 60, Centauri 28
Doherty 49, Palmer Ridge 46
Eaton 49, Faith Christian 22
Evergreen High School 45, Standley Lake 32
FMHS 35, Douglas County 16
Fairview 30, Brighton 21
Fleming 54, Merino 37
Fountain-Fort Carson 51, Cheyenne Mountain 42
Golden 39, Wheat Ridge 28
Granada 47, Eads 24
Grandview 68, Cherokee Trail 48
Green Mountain 85, Conifer 12
Holyoke 67, Burlington 44
Legacy 61, Thornton 8
Lewis-Palmer 59, Discovery Canyon 35
Liberty 87, Vista Ridge 61
Manitou Springs 42, Banning Lewis Prep 18
McClave 56, Cheraw 31
Montrose High School 60, Rampart 41
Niwot 38, Fort Morgan 31
North Park 53, Caprock Academy 21
Otis 37, Bethune 25
Palisade 42, Grand Junction 37
Prospect Ridge Academy 76, Pinnacle 10
Ralston Valley 67, Erie 32
Regis Jesuit 62, Vista PEAK 46
Resurrection Christian 51, Overland 29
Roosevelt 58, Northridge 50
Sedgwick County 60, Caliche 23
Severance 56, Mountain View 38
Soroco 52, Olathe 50
Stratton 65, Arickaree/Woodlin 43
Thomas Jefferson 51, Hinkley 21
Thompson Valley 58, Frederick 51
West Grand 38, De Beque 27
Wray 59, Akron 47
Yuma 41, Haxtun 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/