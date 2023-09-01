PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada 41, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 25
Akr. East 35, Elyria 0
Albany Alexander 44, Belpre 0
Alliance Marlington 42, Akr. Manchester 13
Amanda-Clearcreek 48, Frankfort Adena 14
Amherst Steele 41, N. Olmsted 13
Andover Pymatuning Valley 30, Orwell Grand Valley 0
Anna 40, St. Henry 18
Ansonia 64, New Lebanon Dixie 6
Antwerp 45, W. Unity Hilltop 6
Arcanum 6, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0
Archbold 48, Defiance Tinora 7
Ashland Mapleton 40, Galion Northmor 33
Ashtabula Edgewood 48, Painesville Harvey 18
Atwater Waterloo 26, Lisbon David Anderson 16
Aurora 35, Chesterland W. Geauga 7
Austintown Fitch 35, Can. Glenoak 3
Avon 24, Cle. Glenville 16
Bainbridge Paint Valley 29, Greenfield McClain 15
Barnesville 42, Lore City Buckeye Trail 8
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, Fostoria 12
Batavia 20, Batavia Clermont NE 8
Beallsville 25, New Matamoras Frontier 13
Beaver Eastern 36, Southeastern 20
Beavercreek 39, Day. Thurgood Marshall 8
Bellefontaine 45, Pataskala Licking Hts. 14
Bellevue 35, Shelby 33
Bellevue, Ky. 32, Cin. Riverview East 22
Belmont Union Local 32, John Marshall, W.Va. 25
Beloit W. Branch 52, Girard 43
Berea-Midpark 41, Strongsville 7
Berlin Center Western Reserve 28, Columbiana 6
Beverly Ft. Frye 22, Bellaire 15
Bishop Fenwick 23, Monroe 20
Bishop Hartley 21, Day. Chaminade Julienne 7
Bishop Ready 47, Cols. Whetstone 0
Bishop Watterson 24, Parma Padua 21
Bloom-Carroll 42, Plain City Jonathan Alder 0
Bloomdale Elmwood 46, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 32
Bluffton 42, Defiance Ayersville 0
Bradford 44, Hamilton New Miami 7
Bridgeport 32, E. Palestine 25
Brookfield 26, Youngs. Valley Christian 12
Brookville 48, St. Paris Graham 6
Bryan 67, Sherwood Fairview 46
Byesville Meadowbrook 60, Cambridge 35
Caldwell 49, Wellsville 7
Camden Preble Shawnee 28, New Paris National Trail 13
Can. Cent. Cath. 35, Richmond Hts. 6
Can. McKinley 24, Dublin Coffman 14
Can. South 35, Magnolia Sandy Valley 27
Canal Fulton Northwest 26, Louisville 14
Canal Winchester 42, Lancaster 14
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 53, Cols. Eastmoor 7
Canfield S. Range 41, Warren JFK 3
Cardington-Lincoln 36, Bucyrus 28
Carey 28, Lima Cent. Cath. 14
Casstown Miami E. 17, Spring. NW 15
Castalia Margaretta 17, Sycamore Mohawk 12
Cedarville 27, Milford Center Fairbanks 6
Celina 17, Van Wert 14
Centerville 28, Pickerington Cent. 17
Chagrin Falls Kenston 55, Chagrin Falls 7
Chardon 28, Avon Lake 10
Chardon NDCL 38, Bedford 0
Chesapeake 47, Racine Southern 13
Chillicothe Zane Trace 17, Richwood N. Union 14
Cin. Anderson 44, Lebanon 14
Cin. College Prep. 34, Norwood 16
Cin. Country Day 35, Cin. N. College Hill 0
Cin. Deer Park 47, Miami Valley Christian Academy 12
Cin. Elder 28, Springboro 7
Cin. Finneytown 16, Lockland 13, OT
Cin. La Salle 14, Kettering Fairmont 7
Cin. Madeira 41, Cin. Purcell Marian 35
Cin. McNicholas 35, Goshen 7
Cin. Mt. Healthy 22, Wilmington 7
Cin. Oak Hills 21, Cin. Colerain 14
Cin. Princeton 30, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 16
Cin. Sycamore 35, Middletown 17
Cin. Turpin 42, Morrow Little Miami 20
Cin. Winton Woods 21, Cin. West Clermont 13
Cin. Withrow 42, Lima Sr. 6
Cin. Woodward 12, Bethel-Tate 7
Circleville Logan Elm 41, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 20
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24, Dresden Tri-Valley 14
Clayton Northmont 47, Day. Dunbar 16
Cle. Hts. 34, Hudson 31
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 40, Oberlin 0
Cle. JFK 36, Cle. John Adams 0
Cle. Rhodes 20, Garfield Hts. Trinity 19
Cle. VASJ 42, Youngs. East 6
Clyde 42, Tol. Waite 14
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 48, Pomeroy Meigs 42, OT
Coldwater 35, Ft. Recovery 7
Collins Western Reserve 28, Bucyrus Wynford 20
Cols. Africentric 12, Cols. KIPP 2
Cols. Briggs 25, Cols. Franklin Hts. 24
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 49, Cols. Centennial 0
Cols. Northland 37, Day. Carroll 17
Cols. St. Charles 41, Cols. Independence 6
Columbia Station Columbia 57, West Salem Northwestern 22
Concord, Mich. 34, Tol. Christian 14
Conneaut 33, Independence 15
Convoy Crestview 21, Haviland Wayne Trace 20
Corning Miller 27, Portsmouth Sciotoville 20
Cortland Lakeview 40, Youngs. Liberty 31
Creston Norwayne 38, Heath 25
Crooksville 47, Sugar Grove Berne Union 14
Cuyahoga Falls 26, Akr. North 12
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 21, Peninsula Woodridge 7
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 48, Cols. DeSales 14
Cuyahoga Hts. 27, Burton Berkshire 14
Dalton 47, Mogadore 14
Danville 41, Fairfield Christian 7
Day. Northridge 30, Carlisle 22
Day. Oakwood 35, Milton-Union 14
DeGraff Riverside 45, Spencerville 10
Defiance 30, St. Marys Memorial 15
Delaware Buckeye Valley 27, Ashland 23
Delaware Hayes 42, Mt. Vernon 0
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38, Dublin Scioto 0
Delta 38, Millbury Lake 28
Detroit Denby, Mich. 26, Tol. Woodward 0
Dola Hardin Northern 47, Cory-Rawson 26
Dover 27, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14
E. Central, Ind. 38, Cin. Moeller 28
E. Liverpool 28, Salem 0
East 32, Tol. Scott 8
Eaton 28, Oxford Talawanda 7
Edon 47, Hicksville 20
Elida 30, Kenton 22
Elmore Woodmore 40, Oregon Stritch 16
Erie McDowell, Pa. 52, Barberton 20
Fairborn 34, W. Carrollton 6
Farrell, Pa. 24, Warren Harding 17
Findlay 49, Sylvania Southview 14
Findlay Liberty-Benton 34, Arlington 30
Franklin Furnace Green 13, Manchester 10
Ft. Loramie 48, Covington 0
Gahanna Cols. Academy 40, Newark Cath. 0
Gahanna Lincoln 46, Powell Olentangy Liberty 28
Galion 41, Upper Sandusky 6
Gallipolis Gallia 42, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 12
Garrettsville Garfield 52, Parma Normandy 13
Gates Mills Gilmour 41, Gates Mills Hawken 10
Geneva 21, New Middletown Spring. 14
Genoa Area 21, Huron 20
Germantown Valley View 42, Bellbrook 21
Grafton Midview 21, Elyria Cath. 13
Granville 31, Johnstown 0
Green 44, Tallmadge 14
Greenup Co., Ky. 28, Portsmouth 22, OT
Greenwich S. Cent. 73, Fremont St. Joseph 6
Grove City 49, Thomas Worthington 0
Grove City Cent. Crossing 27, Galloway Westland 17
Groveport-Madison 34, Worthington Kilbourne 0
Hamilton 37, Mason 6
Hamilton Ross 48, Cin. NW 3
Hamler Patrick Henry 40, Columbus Grove 28
Hannibal River 44, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 26
Hanoverton United 35, Columbiana Crestview 14
Harrison 35, Cin. Indian Hill 17
Hebron Lakewood 27, Cols. Bexley 7
Hilliard Bradley 31, Westerville Cent. 15
Hilliard Darby 28, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21
Hilliard Davidson 17, Dublin Jerome 13
Holgate 48, Britton-Deerfield, Mich. 26
Holland Springfield 33, Tol. Start 28
Hubbard 28, Warren Howland 14
Huber Hts. Wayne 22, STVM 11
Hunting Valley University 21, Bay Village Bay 17
Ironton 62, Proctorville Fairland 14
Ironton Rock Hill 47, Oak Hill 13
Jackson 28, Wheelersburg 20
Jeromesville Hillsdale 31, Loudonville 3
Johnstown Northridge 35, Cols. Grandview Hts. 8
Kansas Lakota 15, Northwood 13
Kent Roosevelt 10, Lakewood 7
Kings Mills Kings 35, Cin. Walnut Hills 12
Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Vincent Warren 3
Lees Creek E. Clinton 62, Fayetteville-Perry 12
Leipsic 21, Pandora-Gilboa 14
Lewis Center Olentangy 31, Westerville S. 14
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 76, Day. Christian 20
Lewistown Indian Lake 28, Harrod Allen E. 27
Lexington 28, Bellville Clear Fork 27
Liberty Center 45, Tontogany Otsego 0
Lima Bath 20, Lima Shawnee 17, OT
Lima Perry 26, Crestline 8
Lisbon Beaver 43, Jefferson Area 0
Lodi Cloverleaf 34, Akron Garfield 14
London 49, Mt. Orab Western Brown 14
Lorain Clearview 34, Cle. Hay 6
Lou. DuPont Manual, Ky. 24, Cin. Taft 8
Lowellville 53, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 6
Lucas 41, Smithville 7
Macedonia Nordonia 35, Mayfield 14
Madison 27, Eastlake North 13
Malvern 22, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 20
Mantua Crestwood 42, Doylestown Chippewa 13
Maple Hts. 26, Cols. Linden-McKinley 12
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Minster 7
Marietta 28, Athens 19
Marion Elgin 59, N. Baltimore 0
Marion Harding 34, Newark 14
Marion Pleasant 43, Whitehall-Yearling 13
Marysville 31, Reynoldsburg 20
Massillon 51, Mansfield Sr. 10
Massillon Jackson 35, Stow-Munroe Falls 0
Massillon Perry 49, Euclid 6
Massillon Tuslaw 40, Warsaw River View 6
Maumee 42, Tol. Bowsher 0
McArthur Vinton County 20, Glouster Trimble 6
McCallie, Tenn. 34, Cin. St. Xavier 11
McDermott Scioto NW 42, Chillicothe Huntington 23
McDonald 28, Campbell Memorial 6
Mechanicsburg 47, Spring. Greenon 7
Medina 40, Wadsworth 23
Medina Buckeye 42, Akr. Ellet 8
Medina Highland 35, Brunswick 14
Metamora Evergreen 32, Rossford 6
Miamisburg 57, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6
Middlefield Cardinal 46, Akr. Coventry 0
Middletown Madison Senior 38, Troy Christian 7
Milan Edison 42, Gibsonburg 6
Milford 52, Loveland 34
Mineral Ridge 42, Louisville Aquinas 6
Minford 42, Wellston 18
Monroeville 40, Attica Seneca E. 21
Montpelier 34, Edgerton 28, OT
Morral Ridgedale 32, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 16
Mt. Gilead 28, Grove City Christian 0
N. Can. Hoover 56, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 0
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Windham 6
N. Ridgeville 20, N. Royalton 17
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 49, Howard E. Knox 15
Navarre Fairless 35, Uhrichsville Claymont 33
Nelsonville-York 47, Baltimore Liberty Union 19
New Albany 43, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0
New Bremen 50, Rockford Parkway 15
New Concord John Glenn 14, New Lexington 13
New Madison Tri-Village 35, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 15
New Philadelphia 22, Wooster 13
New Richmond 48, Cin. Western Hills 26
Newark Licking Valley 40, Millersburg W. Holmes 35
Newcomerstown 52, Bowerston Conotton Valley 20
Niles McKinley 34, Leavittsburg LaBrae 0
Norton 43, Akr. Firestone 18
Norwalk 42, Tol. Rogers 26
Oak Harbor 42, Port Clinton 7
Olmsted Falls 42, Canfield 14
Ontario 38, Mansfield Madison 0
Orange 28, Wickliffe 14
Orrville 50, Akr. Springfield 6
Oviedo Master's Academy, Fla. 62, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 35
Painesville Riverside 34, Mentor 31
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28, Ashville Teays Valley 7
Perry 24, Kirtland 6
Perrysburg 49, Fremont Ross 20
Philo 34, McConnelsville Morgan 13
Pickerington N. 28, Cols. Upper Arlington 8
Piketon 42, Lucasville Valley 14
Pioneer N. Central 30, Fremont, Ind. 3
Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Pa. 47, Cle. St. Ignatius 6
Plymouth 20, Wellington 14
Poland Seminary 49, Oberlin Firelands 14
Portsmouth W. 49, Hillsboro 34
Ravenna SE 33, Warren Champion 20
Reading 70, Cin. Summit Country Day 7
Reedsville Eastern 34, Crown City S. Gallia 8
Richfield Revere 39, Ravenna 14
Richmond Edison 40, Minerva 7
Rittman 40, Fairport Harbor Harding 13
Riverside Stebbins 17, Piqua 14
Rocky River Lutheran W. 34, LaGrange Keystone 6
Rootstown 14, Mogadore Field 7
S. Charleston SE 42, N. Lewisburg Triad 19
S. Point 28, Russell, Ky. 7
Salineville Southern 52, E. Can. 22
Sandusky 30, Lorain 23
Sandusky Perkins 59, Rocky River 28
Shadyside 26, Rayland Buckeye 0
Shaker Hts. 53, Solon 27
Sheffield Brookside 28, Fairview 13
Sidney Lehman 56, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 14
Sparta Highland 50, Ashland Crestview 26
Spring. Kenton Ridge 31, Cols. Mifflin 0
Spring. NE 41, Spring. Cath. Cent. 8
Spring. Shawnee 42, New Carlisle Tecumseh 14
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 20, Cin. Hughes 14
St. Clairsville 48, Zanesville 7
St. Mary's Prep, Mich. 28, Toledo St. John's Jesuit 7
Steubenville 21, Youngs. Mooney 14
Strasburg-Franklin 26, Leetonia 14
Streetsboro 37, Alliance 28
Struthers 48, Brookville, Pa. 7
Sugarcreek Garaway 28, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0
Sullivan Black River 34, Brooklyn 7
Sunbury Big Walnut 41, Franklin 14
Sylvania Northview 17, Napoleon 14
Thornville Sheridan 41, Logan 10
Tiffin Calvert 35, Norwalk St. Paul 25
Tiffin Columbian 56, Caledonia River Valley 45
Tipp City Tippecanoe 49, Greenville 6
Tol. Cent. Cath. 42, Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 21
Tol. Ottawa Hills 49, Swanton 7
Tol. Whitmer 49, Oregon Clay 21
Trotwood-Madison 21, Springfield 20
Twinsburg 55, Copley 6
Uniontown Lake 17, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14, 2OT
Urbana 42, Tipp City Bethel 17
Utica 34, Fredericktown 20
Van Buren 22, Arcadia 8
Vermilion 49, Willard 20
Versailles 41, Delphos St. John's 0
W. Chester Lakota W. 33, Fairfield 0
W. Jefferson 49, London Madison Plains 14
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 13, Carrollton 0
W. Liberty-Salem 41, Jamestown Greeneview 19
Wapakoneta 45, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Washington C.H. 42, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6
Waterford 24, Sarahsville Shenandoah 22
Wauseon 14, Pemberville Eastwood 7
Waverly 28, Chillicothe Unioto 14
Waynesfield-Goshen 35, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6
Waynesville 34, Blanchester 14
Weir, W.Va. 23, Toronto 12
Westerville N. 42, Chillicothe 0
Westlake 35, Warrensville Hts. 34
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Bowling Green 6
Williamsburg 34, Cin. Mariemont 28
Williamsport Westfall 48, Circleville 36
Willoughby S. 33, Lyndhurst Brush 32
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 30, Bidwell River Valley 8
Wooster Triway 17, Apple Creek Waynedale 14
Worthington Christian 20, Centerburg 7
Xenia 24, Sidney 15
Youngs. Chaney High School 21, Youngs. Boardman 13
Youngs. Ursuline 50, Ashtabula Lakeside 0
Zanesville Maysville 48, Coshocton 13
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 39, Martins Ferry 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ashtabula St. John vs. Beachwood, ccd.
Troy vs. Vandalia Butler, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.