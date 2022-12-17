BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 51, Rogue River 22
Banks 77, Amity 44
Barlow 99, Westview 65
Bend 71, Pendleton 23
Churchill 61, North Medford 54
Corvallis 58, Centennial 43
Crescent Valley 40, Willamette 31
Creswell 58, North Bend 43
Crosshill Christian 60, Willamette Valley Christian 48
Douglas 53, Phoenix 47
Dufur 66, Trout Lake, Wash. 48
Estacada 62, Sweet Home 51, OT
Gold Beach 70, Myrtle Point 56
Heppner 56, Central Linn 50
Jesuit 51, Jefferson PDX 44
Lakeridge 68, Franklin 50
Lebanon 50, Eagle Point 43
Lincoln 69, Cleveland 64
McNary 57, McMinnville 45
Monroe 58, Yoncalla 34
Mountain View 57, North Eugene 53
N. Clackamas Christian 54, McKenzie 16
Newberg 57, McKay 56
North Marion 66, Marist 59
Open Door 48, Columbia Christian 42
Oregon City 53, Century 48
Parkrose 65, St. Helens 51
Perrydale 43, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 35
Pleasant Hill 68, Blanchet Catholic 47
Putnam 63, McDaniel 56
Roseburg 75, Caldera 55
Sandy 63, North Salem 51
Sheridan 59, Oakridge 46
Siuslaw 55, Waldport 21
Skyview, Idaho 46, La Grande 32
South Eugene 95, The Dalles 59
Southridge 53, Nelson 50
Stanfield 51, McLoughlin 45
Summit 57, West Albany 45
Tillamook 66, Newport 61
Trinity Lutheran 46, Jordan Valley 14
Tualatin 83, Wells 72
Umpqua Valley Christian 67, Central Christian 38
Valley Catholic 68, Rainier 39
Valor Christian 40, Southwest Christian 35
Weiser, Idaho 56, Vale 48
Western Christian High School 60, Vernonia 36
Weston-McEwen 79, South Wasco County 73, OT
Willamina 69, Knappa 55
Yamhill-Carlton 50, Sisters 47
13 Mile Shootout=
Adrian 57, Prairie City 50
Faith Bible 57, Grant Union 49
Bobcat Classic=
Cove 64, Powder Valley 46
Four Rivers Community School 105, Elgin 13
Imbler 62, Pilot Rock 24
Union 51, Enterprise 16
Boomer Bash=
La Pine 69, Coquille 48
Lost River 51, Toledo 16
Capitol City Classic=
Beaverton 53, Sherwood 36
West Linn 78, South Salem 55
West Salem 80, Regis 52
Curtis Winter Classic=
Lake City, Idaho 70, Central Catholic 49
Eureka Tournament=
McKinleyville, Calif. 70, Brookings-Harbor 46
Harney County Crossover=
Burns 60, Mitchell/Spray 44
Les Schwab South Coast Tournament=
Cascade Christian 61, Hidden Valley 39
Crook County 54, Marshfield 45
Redmond, Wash. 74, Mazama 53
Owyhee Tournament=
Aberdeen, Idaho 73, Ontario 38
Pro Image Sports Holiday Classic=
Baker 72, Rocky Mountain, Idaho 67
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alsea vs. Kennedy, ccd.
Ashland vs. Liberty, ccd.
Nixyaawii vs. Wallowa, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
