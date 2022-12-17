BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 51, Rogue River 22

Banks 77, Amity 44

Barlow 99, Westview 65

Bend 71, Pendleton 23

Churchill 61, North Medford 54

Corvallis 58, Centennial 43

Crescent Valley 40, Willamette 31

Creswell 58, North Bend 43

Crosshill Christian 60, Willamette Valley Christian 48

Douglas 53, Phoenix 47

Dufur 66, Trout Lake, Wash. 48

Estacada 62, Sweet Home 51, OT

Gold Beach 70, Myrtle Point 56

Heppner 56, Central Linn 50

Jesuit 51, Jefferson PDX 44

Lakeridge 68, Franklin 50

Lebanon 50, Eagle Point 43

Lincoln 69, Cleveland 64

McNary 57, McMinnville 45

Monroe 58, Yoncalla 34

Mountain View 57, North Eugene 53

N. Clackamas Christian 54, McKenzie 16

Newberg 57, McKay 56

North Marion 66, Marist 59

Open Door 48, Columbia Christian 42

Oregon City 53, Century 48

Parkrose 65, St. Helens 51

Perrydale 43, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 35

Pleasant Hill 68, Blanchet Catholic 47

Putnam 63, McDaniel 56

Roseburg 75, Caldera 55

Sandy 63, North Salem 51

Sheridan 59, Oakridge 46

Siuslaw 55, Waldport 21

Skyview, Idaho 46, La Grande 32

South Eugene 95, The Dalles 59

Southridge 53, Nelson 50

Stanfield 51, McLoughlin 45

Summit 57, West Albany 45

Tillamook 66, Newport 61

Trinity Lutheran 46, Jordan Valley 14

Tualatin 83, Wells 72

Umpqua Valley Christian 67, Central Christian 38

Valley Catholic 68, Rainier 39

Valor Christian 40, Southwest Christian 35

Weiser, Idaho 56, Vale 48

Western Christian High School 60, Vernonia 36

Weston-McEwen 79, South Wasco County 73, OT

Willamina 69, Knappa 55

Yamhill-Carlton 50, Sisters 47

13 Mile Shootout=

Adrian 57, Prairie City 50

Faith Bible 57, Grant Union 49

Bobcat Classic=

Cove 64, Powder Valley 46

Four Rivers Community School 105, Elgin 13

Imbler 62, Pilot Rock 24

Union 51, Enterprise 16

Boomer Bash=

La Pine 69, Coquille 48

Lost River 51, Toledo 16

Capitol City Classic=

Beaverton 53, Sherwood 36

West Linn 78, South Salem 55

West Salem 80, Regis 52

Curtis Winter Classic=

Lake City, Idaho 70, Central Catholic 49

Eureka Tournament=

McKinleyville, Calif. 70, Brookings-Harbor 46

Harney County Crossover=

Burns 60, Mitchell/Spray 44

Les Schwab South Coast Tournament=

Cascade Christian 61, Hidden Valley 39

Crook County 54, Marshfield 45

Redmond, Wash. 74, Mazama 53

Owyhee Tournament=

Aberdeen, Idaho 73, Ontario 38

Pro Image Sports Holiday Classic=

Baker 72, Rocky Mountain, Idaho 67

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alsea vs. Kennedy, ccd.

Ashland vs. Liberty, ccd.

Nixyaawii vs. Wallowa, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you