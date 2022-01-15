BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 52, Connellsville 26

Allderdice 60, Perry Traditional Academy 37

Antietam 71, Annville-Cleona 36

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 55, Propel Andrew Street 21

Archbishop Wood 71, Devon Prep 61

Baldwin 66, Peters Township 49

Belle Vernon 70, South Park 22

Bensalem 43, Central Bucks West 42

Bentworth 57, Frazier 44

Berks Catholic 61, Twin Valley 43

Berlin-Brothersvalley 59, Woodland Hills 58

Bishop Canevin 90, Avella 33

Bishop Guilfoyle 61, Bedford 53

Bishop McCort 63, Greater Johnstown 60

Blackhawk 65, Ambridge 30

Boiling Springs 46, Northern York 34

Bonner-Prendergast 49, St. Joseph's Prep 48

Brentwood 68, Bethlehem Center 37

Brookville 44, Bradford 25

Brownsville 66, Charleroi 62

Burrell 55, Derry 31

Cambridge Springs 53, Maplewood 35

Camp Hill Trinity 62, East Pennsboro 31

Canisius, N.Y. 62, Erie Cathedral Prep 58

Canton 44, Northeast Bradford 32

Carlynton 64, Burgettstown 37

Central Valley 59, Hopewell 51

Chambersburg 53, Cumberland Valley 48

Chartiers Valley 64, Moon 59

Cheltenham 63, Hatboro-Horsham 33

Corry 73, Fort Leboeuf 42

Council Rock North 54, Central Bucks East 52

Dallastown Area 56, Spring Grove 44

Deer Lakes 72, Keystone Oaks 59

Dobbins/Randolph 49, Science Leadership Center City 42

East Allegheny 62, Apollo-Ridge 44

Eden Christian 71, Cornell 46

Elizabethtown 51, Manheim Township 47

Ellwood City 58, Beaver Falls 50

Fairview 62, Warren 46

Fort Cherry 73, Northgate 49

Fox Chapel 57, Norwin 46

Frankford 79, Edison 30

Friends Select 55, Germantown Friends 44

Garden Spot 51, Octorara 50

Gateway 82, Greater Latrobe 60

George School 66, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 29

Girard 55, North East 34

Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Clairton 39

Hampton 50, Indiana 22

Harbor Creek 65, Conneaut Area 41

Hempfield 57, Warwick 55

Hickory 62, Slippery Rock 33

High Point 64, Alliance Christian 32

High School of the Future 64, SLA Beeber 56

Jefferson-Morgan 76, California 50

Kutztown 49, Hamburg 35

La Salle 68, Conwell Egan 43

Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 71, Philadelphia MC&S 42

Lampeter-Strasburg 89, Donegal 46

Lancaster Catholic 55, Solanco 51, OT

Leechburg 72, St. Joseph 51

Lincoln Park Charter 51, Montour 49

Line Mountain 69, Susquenita 47

Lower Dauphin 68, Palmyra 65, OT

Lower Moreland 46, Wissahickon 39

Manheim Central 58, ELCO 53

Mansfield 64, Towanda 62, OT

Mapletown 69, Propel Montour High School 67

Mars 73, Highlands 62

Meadville 68, Mercyhurst Prep 59

Mechanicsburg 57, Cedar Cliff 56

Millersburg 57, Williams Valley 42

Milton Hershey 48, Hershey 46

Mohawk 54, Elwood City Riverside 50

Monessen 65, Carmichaels 59

Montgomery 58, Benton 39

Mount Lebanon 37, Bethel Park 34

Muhlenberg 55, Governor Mifflin 47

Neshannock 42, Laurel 36

New Castle 71, South Fayette 45

Norristown 45, Boyertown 42

North Penn-Mansfield 47, Towanda 37

North Star 55, Conemaugh Valley 51

Northwestern 57, Erie First Christian Academy 55

Notre Dame-Green Pond 79, Catasauqua 37

Oil City 67, Titusville 47

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 77, Riverview 31

Palmerton 55, Pen Argyl 43

Penn Hills 52, Kiski Area 42

Penn Manor 57, Ephrata 53

Penn-Trafford 50, Hempfield Area 48

Philadelphia George Washington 76, Fels 47

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 70, Archbishop Ryan 49

Philadelphia West Catholic 59, Father Judge 33

Pine-Richland 72, North Allegheny 64

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 100, Greensburg Salem 23

Pittsburgh North Catholic 84, Freeport 63

Pittsburgh Obama 62, Brashear 51

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 64, Springfield Montco 45

Portersville Christian 56, Lima Temple Christian, Ohio 41

Quaker Valley 78, Beaver Area 47

Quakertown 58, William Tennent 51

Radnor 43, Haverford School 40

Reading 85, Conrad Weiser 52

Red Land 67, Mifflin County 55

Red Lion 57, York 45

Richland 55, Central Martinsburg 53

Saegertown 51, Union City 50, OT

Scranton Prep 47, Valley View 36

Seneca 72, Conneaut, Ohio 46

Seneca Valley 70, Butler 64

Serra Catholic 64, Propel Braddock Hills 47

Seton-LaSalle 74, Aliquippa 72, OT

Shady Side Academy 66, Ligonier Valley 59

Shaler 41, Armstrong 36

South Philadelphia 70, Strawberry Mansion 57

Southmoreland 47, Mount Pleasant 42

Springfield Delco 53, Ridley 31

Susquehanna Township 63, Steelton-Highspire 48

Thomas Jefferson 65, Ringgold 60

Tulpehocken 55, Schuylkill Valley 44

Union Area 78, Rochester 58

Uniontown 67, Elizabeth Forward 43

Upper Dublin 60, Upper Moreland 43

Valley 59, Steel Valley 57

Valley Forge Military 65, The Christian Academy 60

Waynesboro 60, James Buchanan 41

Waynesburg Central 56, McGuffey 48

Wellsboro 62, Athens 49

West Allegheny 73, Trinity 57

West Middlesex 57, Reynolds 25

West York 71, Gettysburg 46

Winchester Thurston 76, Jeannette 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Shenango vs. Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Youngsville vs. Eisenhower, ppd.

