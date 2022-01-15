BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 52, Connellsville 26
Allderdice 60, Perry Traditional Academy 37
Antietam 71, Annville-Cleona 36
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 55, Propel Andrew Street 21
Archbishop Wood 71, Devon Prep 61
Baldwin 66, Peters Township 49
Belle Vernon 70, South Park 22
Bensalem 43, Central Bucks West 42
Bentworth 57, Frazier 44
Berks Catholic 61, Twin Valley 43
Berlin-Brothersvalley 59, Woodland Hills 58
Bishop Canevin 90, Avella 33
Bishop Guilfoyle 61, Bedford 53
Bishop McCort 63, Greater Johnstown 60
Blackhawk 65, Ambridge 30
Boiling Springs 46, Northern York 34
Bonner-Prendergast 49, St. Joseph's Prep 48
Brentwood 68, Bethlehem Center 37
Brookville 44, Bradford 25
Brownsville 66, Charleroi 62
Burrell 55, Derry 31
Cambridge Springs 53, Maplewood 35
Camp Hill Trinity 62, East Pennsboro 31
Canisius, N.Y. 62, Erie Cathedral Prep 58
Canton 44, Northeast Bradford 32
Carlynton 64, Burgettstown 37
Central Valley 59, Hopewell 51
Chambersburg 53, Cumberland Valley 48
Chartiers Valley 64, Moon 59
Cheltenham 63, Hatboro-Horsham 33
Corry 73, Fort Leboeuf 42
Council Rock North 54, Central Bucks East 52
Dallastown Area 56, Spring Grove 44
Deer Lakes 72, Keystone Oaks 59
Dobbins/Randolph 49, Science Leadership Center City 42
East Allegheny 62, Apollo-Ridge 44
Eden Christian 71, Cornell 46
Elizabethtown 51, Manheim Township 47
Ellwood City 58, Beaver Falls 50
Fairview 62, Warren 46
Fort Cherry 73, Northgate 49
Fox Chapel 57, Norwin 46
Frankford 79, Edison 30
Friends Select 55, Germantown Friends 44
Garden Spot 51, Octorara 50
Gateway 82, Greater Latrobe 60
George School 66, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 29
Girard 55, North East 34
Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Clairton 39
Hampton 50, Indiana 22
Harbor Creek 65, Conneaut Area 41
Hempfield 57, Warwick 55
Hickory 62, Slippery Rock 33
High Point 64, Alliance Christian 32
High School of the Future 64, SLA Beeber 56
Jefferson-Morgan 76, California 50
Kutztown 49, Hamburg 35
La Salle 68, Conwell Egan 43
Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 71, Philadelphia MC&S 42
Lampeter-Strasburg 89, Donegal 46
Lancaster Catholic 55, Solanco 51, OT
Leechburg 72, St. Joseph 51
Lincoln Park Charter 51, Montour 49
Line Mountain 69, Susquenita 47
Lower Dauphin 68, Palmyra 65, OT
Lower Moreland 46, Wissahickon 39
Manheim Central 58, ELCO 53
Mansfield 64, Towanda 62, OT
Mapletown 69, Propel Montour High School 67
Mars 73, Highlands 62
Meadville 68, Mercyhurst Prep 59
Mechanicsburg 57, Cedar Cliff 56
Millersburg 57, Williams Valley 42
Milton Hershey 48, Hershey 46
Mohawk 54, Elwood City Riverside 50
Monessen 65, Carmichaels 59
Montgomery 58, Benton 39
Mount Lebanon 37, Bethel Park 34
Muhlenberg 55, Governor Mifflin 47
Neshannock 42, Laurel 36
New Castle 71, South Fayette 45
Norristown 45, Boyertown 42
North Penn-Mansfield 47, Towanda 37
North Star 55, Conemaugh Valley 51
Northwestern 57, Erie First Christian Academy 55
Notre Dame-Green Pond 79, Catasauqua 37
Oil City 67, Titusville 47
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 77, Riverview 31
Palmerton 55, Pen Argyl 43
Penn Hills 52, Kiski Area 42
Penn Manor 57, Ephrata 53
Penn-Trafford 50, Hempfield Area 48
Philadelphia George Washington 76, Fels 47
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 70, Archbishop Ryan 49
Philadelphia West Catholic 59, Father Judge 33
Pine-Richland 72, North Allegheny 64
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 100, Greensburg Salem 23
Pittsburgh North Catholic 84, Freeport 63
Pittsburgh Obama 62, Brashear 51
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 64, Springfield Montco 45
Portersville Christian 56, Lima Temple Christian, Ohio 41
Quaker Valley 78, Beaver Area 47
Quakertown 58, William Tennent 51
Radnor 43, Haverford School 40
Reading 85, Conrad Weiser 52
Red Land 67, Mifflin County 55
Red Lion 57, York 45
Richland 55, Central Martinsburg 53
Saegertown 51, Union City 50, OT
Scranton Prep 47, Valley View 36
Seneca 72, Conneaut, Ohio 46
Seneca Valley 70, Butler 64
Serra Catholic 64, Propel Braddock Hills 47
Seton-LaSalle 74, Aliquippa 72, OT
Shady Side Academy 66, Ligonier Valley 59
Shaler 41, Armstrong 36
South Philadelphia 70, Strawberry Mansion 57
Southmoreland 47, Mount Pleasant 42
Springfield Delco 53, Ridley 31
Susquehanna Township 63, Steelton-Highspire 48
Thomas Jefferson 65, Ringgold 60
Tulpehocken 55, Schuylkill Valley 44
Union Area 78, Rochester 58
Uniontown 67, Elizabeth Forward 43
Upper Dublin 60, Upper Moreland 43
Valley 59, Steel Valley 57
Valley Forge Military 65, The Christian Academy 60
Waynesboro 60, James Buchanan 41
Waynesburg Central 56, McGuffey 48
Wellsboro 62, Athens 49
West Allegheny 73, Trinity 57
West Middlesex 57, Reynolds 25
West York 71, Gettysburg 46
Winchester Thurston 76, Jeannette 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Shenango vs. Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Youngsville vs. Eisenhower, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/