PREP FOOTBALL=
Ashland Blazer, Ky. 42, George Washington 21
Belmont Union Local, Ohio 32, John Marshall 25
Buckhannon-Upshur 42, Ripley 3
Cabell Midland 28, Spring Valley 20
Cameron 56, Hundred 20
Chapmanville 24, Poca 14
East Fairmont 56, Grafton 14
East Hardy 32, Pendleton County 13
East Ridge, Ky. 30, River View 27
Frankfort 57, Hampshire 21
Gallipolis Gallia, Ohio 42, Point Pleasant 12
Gilmer County 54, Ritchie County 20
Greenbrier West 42, Summers County 14
Greencastle Antrim, Pa. 42, Berkeley Springs 6
Hedgesville 25, Keyser 7
Huntington 86, South Charleston 0
Hurricane 93, Capital 7
Lewis County 41, Braxton County 0
Liberty Harrison 28, South Harrison 6
Liberty Raleigh 30, PikeView 6
Lincoln 41, Elkins 0
Logan 46, Sissonville 21
Madonna 49, Hancock, Md. 8
Man 46, Mount View 0
Martinsburg 41, Stone Bridge, Va. 7
Meadow Bridge 16, Richwood 8
Midland Trail 28, Tolsia 18
Mingo Central 61, Westside 6
Montcalm 54, Twin Valley, Va. 0
Moorefield 61, Pocahontas County 20
Morgantown 22, Bridgeport 14
Musselman 22, Loudoun Valley, Va. 15, OT
Nitro 84, St. Albans 6
North Marion 41, Preston 0
Oak Hill 27, Independence 26
Paden City 73, Hannan 6
Parkersburg 47, Riverside 0
Parkersburg South 72, University 34
Princeton 27, Bluefield 6
Roane County 34, Lincoln County 6
Scott 26, Wayne 16
Shady Spring 28, Nicholas County 27
Spring Mills 41, Albert Gallatin, Pa. 0
St. Marys 45, Oak Glen 13
Tucker County 70, Tygarts Valley 0
Tug Valley 13, Sherman 8
Valley Wetzel 34, Calhoun County 25
Van 8, Wyoming East 6
Wahama 50, Doddridge County 18
Weir 23, Toronto, Ohio 12
Wheeling Central 20, Perry Traditional Academy, Pa. 18
Wheeling Park 49, Brashear, Pa. 8
Williamstown 60, Webster County 14
Winfield 35, Herbert Hoover 22
Wirt County 53, Magnolia 0
Woodrow Wilson 42, Greenbrier East 39
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
