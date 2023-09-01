PREP FOOTBALL=

Ashland Blazer, Ky. 42, George Washington 21

Belmont Union Local, Ohio 32, John Marshall 25

Buckhannon-Upshur 42, Ripley 3

Cabell Midland 28, Spring Valley 20

Cameron 56, Hundred 20

Chapmanville 24, Poca 14

East Fairmont 56, Grafton 14

East Hardy 32, Pendleton County 13

East Ridge, Ky. 30, River View 27

Frankfort 57, Hampshire 21

Gallipolis Gallia, Ohio 42, Point Pleasant 12

Gilmer County 54, Ritchie County 20

Greenbrier West 42, Summers County 14

Greencastle Antrim, Pa. 42, Berkeley Springs 6

Hedgesville 25, Keyser 7

Huntington 86, South Charleston 0

Hurricane 93, Capital 7

Lewis County 41, Braxton County 0

Liberty Harrison 28, South Harrison 6

Liberty Raleigh 30, PikeView 6

Lincoln 41, Elkins 0

Logan 46, Sissonville 21

Madonna 49, Hancock, Md. 8

Man 46, Mount View 0

Martinsburg 41, Stone Bridge, Va. 7

Meadow Bridge 16, Richwood 8

Midland Trail 28, Tolsia 18

Mingo Central 61, Westside 6

Montcalm 54, Twin Valley, Va. 0

Moorefield 61, Pocahontas County 20

Morgantown 22, Bridgeport 14

Musselman 22, Loudoun Valley, Va. 15, OT

Nitro 84, St. Albans 6

North Marion 41, Preston 0

Oak Hill 27, Independence 26

Paden City 73, Hannan 6

Parkersburg 47, Riverside 0

Parkersburg South 72, University 34

Princeton 27, Bluefield 6

Roane County 34, Lincoln County 6

Scott 26, Wayne 16

Shady Spring 28, Nicholas County 27

Spring Mills 41, Albert Gallatin, Pa. 0

St. Marys 45, Oak Glen 13

Tucker County 70, Tygarts Valley 0

Tug Valley 13, Sherman 8

Valley Wetzel 34, Calhoun County 25

Van 8, Wyoming East 6

Wahama 50, Doddridge County 18

Weir 23, Toronto, Ohio 12

Wheeling Central 20, Perry Traditional Academy, Pa. 18

Wheeling Park 49, Brashear, Pa. 8

Williamstown 60, Webster County 14

Winfield 35, Herbert Hoover 22

Wirt County 53, Magnolia 0

Woodrow Wilson 42, Greenbrier East 39

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

