BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 54, Point Pleasant 38
Brooke 69, John Marshall 61, OT
Caldwell, Ohio 75, Trinity 61
Cameron 82, Valley Wetzel 49
Chapmanville 70, Logan 64, OT
Charleston Catholic 45, Poca 39
Clay-Battelle 71, Tyler Consolidated 58
Greenbrier West 73, Meadow Bridge 35
Hampshire 56, Keyser 43
Hannibal River, Ohio 76, Magnolia 40
Hedgesville 56, Martinsburg 42
Herbert Hoover 51, Nitro 39
Heritage Academy, Md. 66, Faith Christian 51
Independence 55, Westside 47
James Monroe 63, Tucker County 54
Jefferson 84, Washington 52
Madonna 67, Weir 45
Martinsburg Christian 56, Granite Baptist Church School, Md. 47
Morgantown 65, University 45
Notre Dame 68, Parkersburg Catholic 41
Paw Paw 57, Union Grant 42
Pendleton County 86, Harman 35
Ripley 49, Winfield 46
Shady Spring 89, Greenbrier East 63
Spring Mills 66, Musselman 38
Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 59, Oak Glen 52
Tolsia 76, Hannan 33
Wheeling Central 50, South Harrison 49
Wyoming East 53, Summers County 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bluefield vs. Oak Hill, ppd.
Midland Trail vs. Nicholas County, ppd. to Jan 26th.
PikeView vs. Princeton, ppd.
Richwood vs. Man, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
