BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 54, Point Pleasant 38

Brooke 69, John Marshall 61, OT

Caldwell, Ohio 75, Trinity 61

Cameron 82, Valley Wetzel 49

Chapmanville 70, Logan 64, OT

Charleston Catholic 45, Poca 39

Clay-Battelle 71, Tyler Consolidated 58

Greenbrier West 73, Meadow Bridge 35

Hampshire 56, Keyser 43

Hannibal River, Ohio 76, Magnolia 40

Hedgesville 56, Martinsburg 42

Herbert Hoover 51, Nitro 39

Heritage Academy, Md. 66, Faith Christian 51

Independence 55, Westside 47

James Monroe 63, Tucker County 54

Jefferson 84, Washington 52

Madonna 67, Weir 45

Martinsburg Christian 56, Granite Baptist Church School, Md. 47

Morgantown 65, University 45

Notre Dame 68, Parkersburg Catholic 41

Paw Paw 57, Union Grant 42

Pendleton County 86, Harman 35

Ripley 49, Winfield 46

Shady Spring 89, Greenbrier East 63

Spring Mills 66, Musselman 38

Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 59, Oak Glen 52

Tolsia 76, Hannan 33

Wheeling Central 50, South Harrison 49

Wyoming East 53, Summers County 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bluefield vs. Oak Hill, ppd.

Midland Trail vs. Nicholas County, ppd. to Jan 26th.

PikeView vs. Princeton, ppd.

Richwood vs. Man, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you