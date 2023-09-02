PREP FOOTBALL=

Alberton-Superior 58, Plains 8

Arlee 40, Charlo 8

Baker 12, Wolf Point 7

Baker/Plevna 12, Wolf Point 7

Big Timber 26, Melstone-Roundup 8

Big Timber 26, Roundup 8

Billings Central 24, Havre 3

Bozeman 39, Butte 15

Carter County 54, Park City 42

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 46, North Star 27

Choteau 20, Flint Creek 6

Circle 76, Culbertson 32

Columbia Falls 49, Browning 0

Columbus 59, Colstrip 0

Conrad 49, Anaconda 18

Corvallis 41, Frenchtown 6

Custer-Hysham 50, Burlington, Wyo. 24

Dillon 44, Stevensville 0

Eureka 32, Whitefish 6

Fairview 49, Scobey-Opheim 6

Florence 47, Townsend 0

Forsyth 22, Broadus 8

Gallatin 28, Missoula Sentinel 13

Glendive 26, Miles City 12

Great Falls 42, Missoula Hellgate 0

Great Falls Russell 36, Missoula Big Sky 21

Hamilton 57, Butte Central 18

Helena 21, Billings West 14

Huntley Project 38, Glasgow 6

Huntley Project 38, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 6

Jefferson (Boulder) 36, Cut Bank 0

Joliet 18, Thompson Falls 13

Kalispell Flathead 17, Belgrade 14

Kalispell Glacier 49, Billings Senior 7

Lewistown (Fergus) 21, Laurel 0

Libby 35, Polson 26

Lockwood 13, Sidney 6

Manhattan 6, Missoula Loyola 0, OT

Manhattan Christian 52, Cascade 14

Noxon 38, Twin Bridges 6

Red Lodge 51, Malta 12

Red Lodge/Roberts 51, Malta-Whitewater-Saco 12

Seeley-Swan 66, Deer Lodge 14

Shelby 54, Harlem/ Turner 28

Shields Valley 54, Highwood 28

St. Ignatius 50, Troy 13

Three Forks 32, Shepherd 6

Three Forks/Willow Creek 32, Shepherd 6

Whitehall/Harrison 37, Fairfield/ Augusta 25

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you