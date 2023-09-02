PREP FOOTBALL=
Alberton-Superior 58, Plains 8
Arlee 40, Charlo 8
Baker 12, Wolf Point 7
Big Timber 26, Melstone-Roundup 8
Billings Central 24, Havre 3
Bozeman 39, Butte 15
Carter County 54, Park City 42
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 46, North Star 27
Choteau 20, Flint Creek 6
Circle 76, Culbertson 32
Columbia Falls 49, Browning 0
Columbus 59, Colstrip 0
Conrad 49, Anaconda 18
Corvallis 41, Frenchtown 6
Custer-Hysham 50, Burlington, Wyo. 24
Dillon 44, Stevensville 0
Eureka 32, Whitefish 6
Fairview 49, Scobey-Opheim 6
Florence 47, Townsend 0
Forsyth 22, Broadus 8
Gallatin 28, Missoula Sentinel 13
Glendive 26, Miles City 12
Great Falls 42, Missoula Hellgate 0
Great Falls Russell 36, Missoula Big Sky 21
Hamilton 57, Butte Central 18
Helena 21, Billings West 14
Huntley Project 38, Glasgow 6
Jefferson (Boulder) 36, Cut Bank 0
Joliet 18, Thompson Falls 13
Kalispell Flathead 17, Belgrade 14
Kalispell Glacier 49, Billings Senior 7
Lewistown (Fergus) 21, Laurel 0
Libby 35, Polson 26
Lockwood 13, Sidney 6
Manhattan 6, Missoula Loyola 0, OT
Manhattan Christian 52, Cascade 14
Noxon 38, Twin Bridges 6
Red Lodge 51, Malta 12
Seeley-Swan 66, Deer Lodge 14
Shelby 54, Harlem/ Turner 28
Shields Valley 54, Highwood 28
St. Ignatius 50, Troy 13
Three Forks 32, Shepherd 6
Whitehall/Harrison 37, Fairfield/ Augusta 25
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
