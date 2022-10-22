PREP FOOTBALL=

Baker/Plevna 26, Colstrip 14

Bigfork 39, Eureka 0

Billings Central 62, Hardin 0

Bozeman 21, Billings West 13

Broadview-Lavina 59, Custer-Hysham 26

Cascade 52, Sheridan 26

Charlo 53, Troy 8

Choteau 38, Seeley-Swan 0

Cut Bank 22, Conrad 14

Dillon 42, Ronan 0

Flint Creek 54, Simms 8

Florence 35, Missoula Loyola 12

Frenchtown 49, East Helena 7

Gallatin 42, Billings Skyview 14

Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 68, Wolf Point 13

Glendive 28, Sidney 22

Great Falls 24, Great Falls Russell 10

Hamilton 23, Columbia Falls 7

Helena Capital 13, Helena 3

Huntley Project 41, Red Lodge/Roberts 7

Jefferson (Boulder) 43, Three Forks/Willow Creek 6

Lewistown (Fergus) 36, Miles City 0

Libby 52, Corvallis 42

Lockwood 50, Livingston 0

Malta 48, Fairfield 20

Malta-Whitewater-Saco 48, Fairfield/ Augusta 20

Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 34, Big Timber 12

Missoula Sentinel 49, Butte 21

Noxon 54, Twin Bridges 14

Polson 34, Whitefish 28

Richey-Lambert 50, Savage 39

Shepherd 47, Melstone-Roundup 0

St. Ignatius 58, Clark Fork 0

Stevensville 34, Butte Central 21

Whitehall/Harrison 42, Columbus 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

