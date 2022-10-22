PREP FOOTBALL=
Baker/Plevna 26, Colstrip 14
Bigfork 39, Eureka 0
Billings Central 62, Hardin 0
Bozeman 21, Billings West 13
Broadview-Lavina 59, Custer-Hysham 26
Cascade 52, Sheridan 26
Charlo 53, Troy 8
Choteau 38, Seeley-Swan 0
Cut Bank 22, Conrad 14
Dillon 42, Ronan 0
Flint Creek 54, Simms 8
Florence 35, Missoula Loyola 12
Frenchtown 49, East Helena 7
Gallatin 42, Billings Skyview 14
Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 68, Wolf Point 13
Glendive 28, Sidney 22
Great Falls 24, Great Falls Russell 10
Hamilton 23, Columbia Falls 7
Helena Capital 13, Helena 3
Huntley Project 41, Red Lodge/Roberts 7
Jefferson (Boulder) 43, Three Forks/Willow Creek 6
Lewistown (Fergus) 36, Miles City 0
Libby 52, Corvallis 42
Lockwood 50, Livingston 0
Malta 48, Fairfield 20
Malta-Whitewater-Saco 48, Fairfield/ Augusta 20
Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 34, Big Timber 12
Missoula Sentinel 49, Butte 21
Noxon 54, Twin Bridges 14
Polson 34, Whitefish 28
Richey-Lambert 50, Savage 39
Shepherd 47, Melstone-Roundup 0
St. Ignatius 58, Clark Fork 0
Stevensville 34, Butte Central 21
Whitehall/Harrison 42, Columbus 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
