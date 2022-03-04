GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
KHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Region 3=
Breckinridge Co. 42, Owensboro Catholic 34
Meade Co. 49, Apollo 37
Region 4=
Bowling Green 50, Barren Co. 33
Franklin-Simpson 54, Metcalfe Co. 27
Region 5=
Bethlehem 68, Central Hardin 59
Nelson Co. 57, Elizabethtown 52
Region 8=
Anderson Co. 66, South Oldham 41
Owen Co. 43, Spencer Co. 24
Region 10=
George Rogers Clark 45, Bishop Brossart 27
Montgomery Co. 49, Mason Co. 21
Region 12=
Mercer Co. 76, Danville 69
Southwestern 43, Somerset 23
Region 13=
Corbin 58, North Laurel 46
South Laurel 42, Jackson Co. 37
Region 15=
Lawrence Co. 70, Paintsville 54
Pikeville 71, Martin County 47
Region 16=
Ashland Blazer 52, Russell 49
Boyd Co. 57, Menifee Co. 53
KHSAA Regional Championship=
Region 2=
Henderson Co. 53, Webster Co. 33
Region 9=
Cooper 53, Ryle 45
Region 14=
Letcher County Central 53, Owsley Co. 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/