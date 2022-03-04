GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

KHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Region 3=

Breckinridge Co. 42, Owensboro Catholic 34

Meade Co. 49, Apollo 37

Region 4=

Bowling Green 50, Barren Co. 33

Franklin-Simpson 54, Metcalfe Co. 27

Region 5=

Bethlehem 68, Central Hardin 59

Nelson Co. 57, Elizabethtown 52

Region 8=

Anderson Co. 66, South Oldham 41

Owen Co. 43, Spencer Co. 24

Region 10=

George Rogers Clark 45, Bishop Brossart 27

Montgomery Co. 49, Mason Co. 21

Region 12=

Mercer Co. 76, Danville 69

Southwestern 43, Somerset 23

Region 13=

Corbin 58, North Laurel 46

South Laurel 42, Jackson Co. 37

Region 15=

Lawrence Co. 70, Paintsville 54

Pikeville 71, Martin County 47

Region 16=

Ashland Blazer 52, Russell 49

Boyd Co. 57, Menifee Co. 53

KHSAA Regional Championship=

Region 2=

Henderson Co. 53, Webster Co. 33

Region 9=

Cooper 53, Ryle 45

Region 14=

Letcher County Central 53, Owsley Co. 52

