GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 72, Madras 68
Bandon 59, Waldport 33
Banks 52, Yamhill-Carlton 32
Camas Valley 34, Riddle 14
Central Linn 57, Oakridge 27
Clackamas 59, Gresham 16
Crater 41, Springfield 38
Crosshill Christian 52, Falls City 18
Damascus Christian 44, Country Christian 41
Douglas 62, Rogue River 22
Forest Grove 41, Sheldon 39
Gold Beach 43, Brookings-Harbor 30
Grants Pass 53, Mountain View 39
Harrisburg 45, Scio 28
Henley 48, Siuslaw 18
Ione 40, Condon 36
Jefferson 46, Regis 37
Jordan Valley 61, Monument/Dayville 11
Junction City 64, Klamath 33
Kennewick, Wash. 70, Hermiston 69
La Grande 43, Crook County 41
Lakeview 60, Lost River 24
Marist 39, North Valley 18
Marshfield 41, Hidden Valley 38
Marshfield 50, Phoenix 32
Mazama 44, Cottage Grove 23
McNary 45, Canby 29
Monroe 38, Lowell 28
Mountainside 47, Lakeridge 34
Myrtle Point 48, Toledo 43
N. Clackamas Christian 42, St. Stephens Academy 15
North Bend 34, Eagle Point 28
North Douglas 73, Umpqua Valley Christian 25
North Lake/Paisley 34, Central Christian 14
North Marion 76, Valley Catholic 43
Nyssa 36, Riverside 17
Oakland 42, East Linn Christian 25
Oregon City 72, David Douglas 24
Pacific 36, New Hope Christian 31, OT
Philomath 41, Cascade 34
Powder Valley 68, Pine Eagle 41
Prairie City 49, Four Rivers Community School 18
Southridge 46, Glencoe 19
Sutherlin 67, Santiam Christian 50
Thurston 37, Roseburg 33
Tillamook 51, St. Helens 24
Union 42, Heppner 17
Vale 45, Irrigon 26
Wallowa 40, Elgin 11
Western Christian High School 52, Dayton 46
Willamina 57, Amity 33
Woodburn 39, Sweet Home 32
Yoncalla 24, Elkton 16
Yreka, Calif. 49, North Medford 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alsea vs. Perrydale, ccd.
Bonanza vs. Mohawk, ccd.
Central Catholic vs. Barlow, ccd.
Churchill vs. Ashland, ccd.
Clatskanie vs. Castle Rock, Wash., ccd.
Glide vs. La Pine, ccd.
Hood River vs. Scappoose, ccd.
Knappa vs. Seaside, ccd.
Lake Oswego vs. Century, ccd.
Liberty vs. David Douglas, ccd.
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.
Nelson vs. Reynolds, ccd.
Pendleton vs. La Salle, ccd.
Rainier vs. Vernonia, ccd.
St. Mary's Academy vs. Sherwood, ccd.
Tualatin vs. McMinnville, ccd.
Warrenton vs. Blanchet Catholic, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/