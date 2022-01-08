GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 72, Madras 68

Bandon 59, Waldport 33

Banks 52, Yamhill-Carlton 32

Camas Valley 34, Riddle 14

Central Linn 57, Oakridge 27

Clackamas 59, Gresham 16

Crater 41, Springfield 38

Crosshill Christian 52, Falls City 18

Damascus Christian 44, Country Christian 41

Douglas 62, Rogue River 22

Forest Grove 41, Sheldon 39

Gold Beach 43, Brookings-Harbor 30

Grants Pass 53, Mountain View 39

Harrisburg 45, Scio 28

Henley 48, Siuslaw 18

Ione 40, Condon 36

Jefferson 46, Regis 37

Jordan Valley 61, Monument/Dayville 11

Junction City 64, Klamath 33

Kennewick, Wash. 70, Hermiston 69

La Grande 43, Crook County 41

Lakeview 60, Lost River 24

Marist 39, North Valley 18

Marshfield 41, Hidden Valley 38

Marshfield 50, Phoenix 32

Mazama 44, Cottage Grove 23

McNary 45, Canby 29

Monroe 38, Lowell 28

Mountainside 47, Lakeridge 34

Myrtle Point 48, Toledo 43

N. Clackamas Christian 42, St. Stephens Academy 15

North Bend 34, Eagle Point 28

North Douglas 73, Umpqua Valley Christian 25

North Lake/Paisley 34, Central Christian 14

North Marion 76, Valley Catholic 43

Nyssa 36, Riverside 17

Oakland 42, East Linn Christian 25

Oregon City 72, David Douglas 24

Pacific 36, New Hope Christian 31, OT

Philomath 41, Cascade 34

Powder Valley 68, Pine Eagle 41

Prairie City 49, Four Rivers Community School 18

Southridge 46, Glencoe 19

Sutherlin 67, Santiam Christian 50

Thurston 37, Roseburg 33

Tillamook 51, St. Helens 24

Union 42, Heppner 17

Vale 45, Irrigon 26

Wallowa 40, Elgin 11

Western Christian High School 52, Dayton 46

Willamina 57, Amity 33

Woodburn 39, Sweet Home 32

Yoncalla 24, Elkton 16

Yreka, Calif. 49, North Medford 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alsea vs. Perrydale, ccd.

Bonanza vs. Mohawk, ccd.

Central Catholic vs. Barlow, ccd.

Churchill vs. Ashland, ccd.

Clatskanie vs. Castle Rock, Wash., ccd.

Glide vs. La Pine, ccd.

Hood River vs. Scappoose, ccd.

Knappa vs. Seaside, ccd.

Lake Oswego vs. Century, ccd.

Liberty vs. David Douglas, ccd.

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.

Nelson vs. Reynolds, ccd.

Pendleton vs. La Salle, ccd.

Rainier vs. Vernonia, ccd.

St. Mary's Academy vs. Sherwood, ccd.

Tualatin vs. McMinnville, ccd.

Warrenton vs. Blanchet Catholic, ccd.

