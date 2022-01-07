BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 51, Central Catholic 49

Airline 61, Haughton 51

Amite 68, Live Oak 52

Ascension Episcopal 56, New Iberia Catholic 45

B.T. Washington 64, Shreveport Northwood 55

Buckeye 59, Block 24

Captain Shreve 73, Benton 29

ESA 65, Erath 39

East St. John 50, Hahnville 46

Ehret 80, King 63

Elizabeth 53, Kinder 46

Evangel Christian Academy 84, North DeSoto 46

Fairview 72, Midland 69

Grand Lake 52, Bell City 49

Iowa 66, Sam Houston 36

Jesuit 60, Morris Jeff 26

Lake Arthur 74, Oberlin 54

Lakeview 56, Peabody 54

Loyola College Prep 71, Lakeside 30

Mamou 80, Port Barre 36

Northeast 40, Broadmoor 30

Northside Christian 89, St. Edmund Catholic 46

Rapides 56, Glenmora 33

Riverdale 67, Higgins 49

South Terrebonne 46, New Iberia 42

Southwood 54, Parkway 49

St. Thomas More 48, Carencro 44

Sulphur 62, DeQuincy 45

Vinton 59, Welsh 39

Walker 53, St. Michael 41

Washington-Marion 66, St. Louis 61

Westminster Christian 64, Vermilion Catholic 52

Zachary 65, University (Lab) 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cedar Creek vs. Ouachita Christian, ccd.

Family Christian Academy vs. Pearl River, ccd.

Grand Isle vs. Maurepas, ccd.

Mangham vs. Caldwell Parish, ppd.

Pointe Coupee Catholic vs. False River Academy, ccd.

Winnfield vs. Atlanta, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

