BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 51, Central Catholic 49
Airline 61, Haughton 51
Amite 68, Live Oak 52
Ascension Episcopal 56, New Iberia Catholic 45
B.T. Washington 64, Shreveport Northwood 55
Buckeye 59, Block 24
Captain Shreve 73, Benton 29
ESA 65, Erath 39
East St. John 50, Hahnville 46
Ehret 80, King 63
Elizabeth 53, Kinder 46
Evangel Christian Academy 84, North DeSoto 46
Fairview 72, Midland 69
Grand Lake 52, Bell City 49
Iowa 66, Sam Houston 36
Jesuit 60, Morris Jeff 26
Lake Arthur 74, Oberlin 54
Lakeview 56, Peabody 54
Loyola College Prep 71, Lakeside 30
Mamou 80, Port Barre 36
Northeast 40, Broadmoor 30
Northside Christian 89, St. Edmund Catholic 46
Rapides 56, Glenmora 33
Riverdale 67, Higgins 49
South Terrebonne 46, New Iberia 42
Southwood 54, Parkway 49
St. Thomas More 48, Carencro 44
Sulphur 62, DeQuincy 45
Vinton 59, Welsh 39
Walker 53, St. Michael 41
Washington-Marion 66, St. Louis 61
Westminster Christian 64, Vermilion Catholic 52
Zachary 65, University (Lab) 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cedar Creek vs. Ouachita Christian, ccd.
Family Christian Academy vs. Pearl River, ccd.
Grand Isle vs. Maurepas, ccd.
Mangham vs. Caldwell Parish, ppd.
Pointe Coupee Catholic vs. False River Academy, ccd.
Winnfield vs. Atlanta, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/